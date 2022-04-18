Ronnie O'Sullivan could face disciplinary action after he was caught on camera making what appeared to be a lewd gesture during his match with Dave Gilbert at the World Championship.
The six-time Crucible champion, who won the match 10-5 having earlier trailed 3-0, missed an easy black off its spot during the 13th frame and replays picked up on him making a lewd hand gesture in reaction to his own mistake.
The incident, which reminded viewers of when Kurt Maflin was warned for giving the cue ball the middle finger during a failed 147 attempt two years ago, was picked up and shared on social media, including on Matthew Selt’s Instagram stories.
World Snooker Tour head of media Ivan Hirschowitz told Eurosport: “We are aware of the incident and it has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee."
The Rocket was otherwise in good spirits after his record-equalling 70th Crucible victory, showing off his headphone glasses and also comparing his performance to that of Russell Crowe in Gladiator.
He will next be in action against Mark Allen or Scott Donaldson on Friday.