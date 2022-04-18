Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Cricket
Darts
NFL
Other Sports
Ronnie O'Sullivan made the gesture after this shot
Ronnie O'Sullivan made the gesture after this shot

Ronnie O'Sullivan faces disciplinary action after lewd gesture at the Crucible was caught on camera

By Sporting Life
17:32 · MON April 18, 2022

Ronnie O'Sullivan could face disciplinary action after he was caught on camera making what appeared to be a lewd gesture during his match with Dave Gilbert at the World Championship.

The six-time Crucible champion, who won the match 10-5 having earlier trailed 3-0, missed an easy black off its spot during the 13th frame and replays picked up on him making a lewd hand gesture in reaction to his own mistake.

The incident, which reminded viewers of when Kurt Maflin was warned for giving the cue ball the middle finger during a failed 147 attempt two years ago, was picked up and shared on social media, including on Matthew Selt’s Instagram stories.

World Snooker Tour head of media Ivan Hirschowitz told Eurosport: “We are aware of the incident and it has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee."

The Rocket was otherwise in good spirits after his record-equalling 70th Crucible victory, showing off his headphone glasses and also comparing his performance to that of Russell Crowe in Gladiator.

He will next be in action against Mark Allen or Scott Donaldson on Friday.

Read: Ronnie O'Sullivan on 'that' 147 break and other players' views

Read: Murphy and Williams on whether Ronnie is bad for snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Crucible
CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO READ THE ARTICLE

Related snooker links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....