Ronnie O'Sullivan booked his place in the second round of the World Championship with a record-equalling 70th match victory at the Crucible - and later compared himself to a 'gladiator' in a fittingly entertaining press conference.

The six-time champion, whose 10-5 triumph over David Gilbert equalled Stephen Hendry's record, reeled off six frames in a row to take control after falling 3-0 down in Saturday's opening session. Gilbert showed some spirit to pull two frames back on Sunday afternoon before O'Sullivan found another gear to race over the line and set up a second-round meeting with either Mark Allen or Scott Donaldson. The 46-year-old, who has also equalled Steve Davis' record of 30 consecutive Crucible appearances and is also bidding to match Hendry's haul of seven world titles, fired in three centuries overall including a high break of 122.

"Like Russell Crowe in Gladiator - he has a hole in his arm and he knows he's going to die - you just have to find a way."



"I wasn't born to be a snooker player - but I was born to do something with balls."



He said: "I am out there playing, enjoying it and just trying to compete. It is like Gladiator. Russell Crowe has a hole in his arm and knows he is going to die but you just have to find a way. That is what winners and gladiators do. “I probably wasn’t born to play snooker but I was born to do something with a ball. I just wish it would have been another sport where my temperament would have been suited to it. I find snooker challenging. “To be the best at something it takes graft, time and effort. Sometimes you ask yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ “I was never born a winner, but I had to have it drummed into me. A bit like Serena Williams and Tiger Woods, I had that type of father figure where I was told, ‘You are going to be a success’. “I wasn’t that bothered but I was toughened up mentally. I was mentored that way.”

Earlier during his BBC television interview, he insisted he wasn't bothered about the various Crucible record pursuits and even thought too many of them might annoy Hossein Vafaei, who recently accused the Rocket of being 'bad for snooker'. He said: "You should know now I’m not really bothered about records and such like that. Everyone talking about the seventh, Hendry’s record, but he was a hero of mine, I’d actually quite like him to keep one of them records. "I’ve got enough records. I won’t start going on about them or Hossein Vafaei might get the hump. I’ll stay humble and say I’m here to enjoy my snooker, have some fun and enjoy the ride."

"These are headphones, don't worry I'm not actually going blind."



"Is there anyone in this room capable of making a 147 quicker than Ronnie O'Sullivan's 5min 8sec record?"



Ronnie: "Yeah, me!"



