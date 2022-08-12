Below is a full list of Sporting Life's current recommended bets across racing, football and more sports including golf, cricket, tennis and darts - plus the latest free bet offers.
These selections, prices and bookmakers were all verified at the time of publication and help to make up our tipping record.
You'll find tips listed at the top of all our betting previews as we seek to ensure we are fully transparent and that the prices reflect the market when our content hit the website.
Click on the preview title to be taken directly to it.
Football betting tips
Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund (Fri Aug 12 - 19:30)
- 1pt Jude Bellingham to score anytime at 7/1 (General)
Osasuna v Sevilla (Fri Aug 12 - 20:00)
- 1.5pts Osasuna to take the most corners at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
Watford v Burnley (Fri Aug 12 - 20:00)
- 2pts Ian Maatsen 2+ Total Shots at 13/5 (Betfair)
- 0.5pts Ian Maatsen 3+ Total Shots at 9/1 (Betfair)
- 0.5pts Ian Maatsen Anytime Goalscorer at 14/1 (Sky Bet)
Aston Villa v Everton (Sat Aug 13 - 12:30)
- 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 4/5 (General)
- 1.5pt Both teams 20+ booking points at 6/5 (William Hill)
RB Leipzig v Köln (Sat Aug 13 - 14:30)
- 1pt Dani Olmo to score anytime at 3/1 (Sky Bet)
Saturday Seven best bet (Sat Aug 13 - 15:00)
- 2pts Wycombe to beat Shrewsbury at 10/11 (Betfred, QuinnBet)
Premier League Saturday best bets (Sat Aug 13 - 15:00)
- 3pts Arsenal to win -1.0 Asian Handicap v Leicester at 10/13 (10bet)
- 3pts Newcastle 11+ total shots v Brighton at 8/13 (Sky Bet)
- 2pts Under 2.5 Goals in Aston Villa v Everton at 4/5 (General)
- 1.5pts Leeds to beat Southampton Draw no Bet at 13/10 (General)
- 1.5pts Wolves to beat Fulham at 11/8 (General)
- 1pt Brentford to beat Man Utd at 29/10 (SBK)
- 0.5pt Adam Smith to be carded in Man City v Bournemouth at 15/4 (SportingIndex)
Championship Saturday best bets (Sat Aug 13 - 15:00)
- 2pts Under 2.5 Goals in Blackpool v Swansea at 41/50 (Unibet)
- 2pts Norwich to take the most corners vs Hull at Evens (BetVictor, Pari Match)
- 1pt Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Wigan v Bristol City at 27/20 (10Bet, SportNation)
Mark O'Haire's best bets (Sat Aug 13 - 15:00)
- 2.5pts Carlisle to win Draw No Bet v Swindon at evens (General)
- 2.5pts Bonnyrigg Rose to win Draw No Bet v Stranraer at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
Sampdoria v Atalanta (Sat Aug 13 - 17:30)
- 2pts Atalanta to beat Sampdoria at 5/6 (BetUK)
Schalke v Borussia Mönchengladbach (Sat Aug 13 - 17:30)
- 1pt Joe Scally to score anytime at 10/1 (General)
Brentford v Manchester United (Sat Aug 13 - 17:30)
- 1pt Brentford to win at 29/10 (SBK)
- 0.5pt Lisandro Martinez to be carded at 9/2 (bet365)
Real Valladolid v Villarreal (Sat Aug 13 - 18:00)
- 1pt Villarreal to win at Evens (SpreadEx, 10bet)
Nottingham Forest v West Ham (Sun Aug 14 - 14:00)
- 2pts Brennan Johnson 1+ shots on target at Evens (Unibet)
- 1pt Brennan Johnson to score anytime at 18/5 (Unibet)
Chelsea v Tottenham (Sun Aug 14 - 16:30)
- 1pt Harry Kane to score anytime at 2/1 (General)
- 1pt Reece James to score anytime at 10/1 (bet365)
Fiorentina v Cremonese (Sun Aug 14 - 17:30)
- 1.5pts Fiorentina to win and Over 2.5 Goals v Cremonese at evens (General)
Salernitana v Roma (Sun Aug 14 - 19:45)
- 2pts Both Teams to Score in Salernitana v Roma at 19/20 (bet365)
Athletic Club v Mallorca (Mon Aug 15 - 16:30)
- 2pts Athletic Club to win to nil at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
Serie A Outright preview (Aug 2022 - 2023)
- 5pts Inter Milan to win Serie A at 15/8 ( BetVictor)
- 2.5pts e.w. Ciro Immobile to be the Serie A top scorer at 5/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4)
- 2pts Roma to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Betway)
- 2pts Salernitana to be relegated from Serie A at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
La Liga outright preview (Aug 2022 - Jun 2023)
- 8pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
- 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (BetVictor)
- 1pt e.w. Iñaki Williams to be La Liga top goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4)
Cricket betting tips
Southern Brave v London Spirit (Aug 12)
- 2pts London Spirit to beat Southern Brave at 11/10 (General)
- 0.5pts Nathan Ellis to be Man of the Match at 16/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
- 0.5pts Liam Dawson to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Our fully transparent tipping record can be found by clicking here