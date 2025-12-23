Premier League tips: Sunderland vs Leeds best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Joe Rodon 1+ assists at 33/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Sunday, 14:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event

It's been quite the level of 'locking in' from Leeds boss Daniel Farke. Reports at the beginning of the month claimed that he was on the verge of being sacked with only positive results against Chelsea and Liverpool saving his job. A tactical switch from 4-3-3 to 3-5-2 has led to a run of four without loss and those games mentioned previously returning four points. To top it off, they hammered Crystal Palace - the best away side in the division before the previous weekend - 4-1 in a remarkable display at Elland Road.

Leeds secured four points against Sunderland last season

Confidence should be there as they take on a Sunderland outfit who are easily the surprise package of the season. Regis Le Bris' side have not once had to look over their shoulder and as we approach the halfway point, they will be wondering about European qualification. The Black Cats are unbeaten at home with all five games against those in the bottom half ending in victory. Given the season-long showings from the hosts and the resurgence of the visitors it's a difficult one to call. Instead, I'm going into the players market and trying to take advantage of the Leeds tactical change. JOE RODON is a staggering 33/1 for 1+ ASSISTS and he could end up with a few this season if he continues in the same role. The centre-back has been an ever-present since signing for the club and played a pivotal role in their title-winning second tier campaign. With two others alongside him though, he's been given licence to get forward.

He finished that win over Palace with a whopping four shots which was the joint-most of anyone on the pitch - hardly a surprise when he was basically a winger in attack at times. Rodon only has a handful of chances created so far but I have confidence in the system change. It's the reason why the price is so big on the selection. Jaka Bijol is another one to target if Leeds' set-piece dominance continues as he is usually getting to the first ball for the flick-on. He also possesses the ability to play a decent long ball forward. But then so does Rodon, so while I am uncertain if that freedom will be restricted to home games, I don't want to turn down a price like this. He could equally create something if Leeds opt for the direct route again. It could be a Christmas cracker or pass without a bang. Sunderland do have absentees because of AFCON though so you'd expect Leeds to get a chance or two, especially given their showings of late.