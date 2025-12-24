Crystal Palace vs Tottenham predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Oddly enough, Thomas Frank's side were excellent after being reduced to 10 men against the champions which should provide encouragement for their trip to Selhurst, but playing in those kind of circumstances are incomparable to a normal fixture.

Spurs had both Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero sent off in their home defeat by Liverpool last time out, taking their number of first-team absentees to nine.

Five days' rest is a novelty for Oliver Glasner's team at the moment, and for the visitors to be a Tottenham side who have won just one of their last seven Premier League games and are suffering a player shortage of their own will bring further relief.

Given their packed schedule, thin squad and growing injury list Crystal Palace put in an admirable performance at Arsenal on Tuesday only to lose their Carabao Cup quarter-final on penalties.

Having been dominated for the opening 45 minutes at The Emirates in midweek, PALACE were superb following two half-time Glasner substitutions. I'm just about prepared to back them TO WIN this match when combined with OVER 2.5 GOALS.

I'm in agreement with Jake that there should be plenty of action and the match is difficult to predict in terms of the 1x2 because of both teams' circumstances, so I'd rather take a smaller stake at 11/4 than the straight 13/10 for a home win.

I also like the 11/8 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS to remove the result element completely. This selection has landed in five of Spurs' last eight matches and in three of their last four away games - from which they have taken just a single point.

Five of Palace's last nine at home have been winners in this market too.

It should be made more likely by Chris Richards - who suffered a serious looking injury late on at Arsenal - being absent, further reducing Palace's defensive options. Spurs are without half of their first choice back four.

The disruption to the home side's defence has had a clear knock on effect at set-pieces, with them conceding from dead-balls in three successive matches. Tottenham's reputation under Frank proceeds them from these situations, with Romero (3) and MICKY VAN DE VEN (6) already SCORING nine goals between them this season.

With the Spurs captain suspended, backing his Dutch team-mate at 10/1 ANYTIME is advised. There's always the chance he does this again too...