Dan Briden gets the inside track from Jessica Harrington on her exciting two-year-old team.

ANNUPURI

10/3 b f Too Darn Hot - Mirror City (Street Cry)

Owner: Marc Chan & Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: 120,000gns (Jamie McCalmont Bloodstock) Half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 7-12f winner Star Image (102). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to German 1m 3yo Listed winner Lunar Maria (100) out of a maiden half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Kingmambo (125) and Poule d’Essai des Pouliches/Prix de Diane winner East of The Moon (123). “I thought this filly might prove to be an earlier two-year-old than she’s currently shaping up to be. However, she is nice and does everything easily at home. One for the middle of the season over 7f.” BETULA

1/3 ch f Lope de Vega - Galileo Gal (Galileo)

Owner: Craig Bernick Sales price: n/a Second foal of a US 8-8.5f winner who was a half-sister to very smart 6f-1m winner (four times at Group 1 level, including the Irish 1000 Guineas) Alpha Centauri (128), Coronation Stakes winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Alpine Star (125) and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Discoveries (112). “She comes from a family we know all about. I imagine she will want 7f to start off with and the plan is to go to Naas for a barrier trial with her at the end of this month. She certainly has ability.” CAMELOT ALEXANDER (IRE)

4/3 b f Camelot - Remember Alexander (Teofilo)

Owner: Noel O’Callaghan Sales price: 100,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Don Julio (76). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (107) who was a full sister to useful 6-7f winner Kafuu (95) and a half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Memory (112). “A big, strong filly who shows up fairly well in her work. She will once again be one for the second half of the season over 7f.” COMIC BOOK

12/4 b f Frankel - Vagabonde (Acclamation)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €250,000 (BBA Ireland Limited/Yulong Investments) Third foal of a French dual 6f 3yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to French 2yo Group 3 winners Kalahara (5f; 105; by Frankel) and Sasparella (6f; 111) out of a French 5-7.5f winning half-sister to 8/10f Grade 1 winner Mondialiste (122) and French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Impressionnante (114; later dam of Prix du Jockey Club winner Intello (129)). “A good looking filly who is still quite backward and taking a little time to mature. She will be another who likely won’t be ready to run until the backend of the year, but we do like her.”

Dawn Approach wins the Guineas

DAYLIGHT CHORUS (IRE)

14/2 b f Teofilo - Hymn of The Dawn (Phone Trick)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €245,000 (BBA Ireland) Closely related to Dewhurst Stakes/2000 Guineas winner Dawn Approach (130) and Irish 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Herald The Dawn (110; both by New Approach) and a half-sister to the dam of 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Sanus Per Aquam (108; by Teofilo). Dam a maiden (73) half-sister to Grade 1-placed Irish/US 8-9f winner Galantas (115). “This filly isn’t overly big but is very strong and has a wonderful pedigree. She has done really well of late physically and though she won’t be running until the end of the summer, I hope she can make up into a useful performer.” DRAMATIC QUEST (IRE)

29/5 b f Galileo - Laugh Out Loud (Clodovil)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: 675,000gns (BBA Ireland) Full sister to smart Irish/US 8-10f winner (including at Grade 2/Group 3 level) Platinum Warrior (113) and Listed-placed 2022 11f 2yo winner Hadrianus (102p). Dam a Group 1-placed multiple 1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 115) who was a half-sister to dual 12f Listed winner Suzi’s Decision (110) and the dam of French 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Plainchant (112p). “She was quite immature initially, which you’d expect given her date of birth, but is coming all the time and is much stronger now. Everyone who has ridden her in work really likes her, and she should be a nice filly at the backend of the season and particularly next year. I like her a lot.” EARTH (IRE)

9/3 gr f Galileo - Alpha Centauri (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Niarchos Family Sales price: n/a Second foal of a four-time 1m Group 1 winner (128) who was a full sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Discoveries (112) and a half-sister to Coronation Stakes winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Alpine Star (125) and Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Tenth Star (107). “A very big girl - in fact, she’d probably be a little bit bigger than her mother, and that’s saying something! She is a gorgeous filly to look at and is a lovely mover, but she’s just going to need a bit of time to strengthen up fully. Once she does, I can’t see she why won’t have a chance of being as good as the other ones we’ve trained from the family. She will want 7f from the get-go.”

Alpha Centauri wins the Coronation Stakes in sensational style

EMERALD BANNER (IRE)

7/3 ch f Starspangledbanner - Green Castle (Indian Ridge)

Owner: Stonethorn Stud Farms Limited Sales price: n/a Full sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Millisle (114) and a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Ithoughtitwasover (108), Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Greenisland (100; later dam of Listed winners Boerhan (1m; 102) and Shamshon (5f; 108)) and useful Irish 1m 3yo winner Glenmayne (94; dam of 2022 French 12f 3yo Listed winner Galashiels (102)). “A sister to our Cheveley Park winner Millisle and, at this stage, she would be stronger and maybe even a little bigger than her. I have been delighted with her to this point, and she will most certainly be fast enough to begin over 6f. I doubt whether she will be sharp enough to have a run before Ascot, but she shouldn’t be too long in making it to the racecourse.” FLEUR DE CHINE

20/3 b f Study of Man - Chinoiseries (Archipenko)

Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 10f 2yo winner Empress Wu (83p). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (90p) who was a full sister to 12f 3yo Group 1 winner Madame Chiang (117; later dam of French 12f Listed winner Oriental Mystique (104)). “An extremely nice filly who has a lovely temperament and is quite similar to her sire to look at. We’ve just sent her on a break as she will need time, but we think quite a bit of her and hopefully she will be running over 7f/1m in the autumn. She will make a lovely three-year-old.” HEAVENLY BEING (IRE)

1/5 b f Night of Thunder - Rapacity Alexander (Dandy Man)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €525,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to Matron Stakes winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third No Speak Alexander (115). Dam a French 5f 2yo Listed winner (97) who was a full sister to Hong Kong 6f Group 1 winner Peniaphobia (125). “This filly is stronger than her good half-sister who we trained to finish third in the Irish 1000 Guineas, though isn’t perhaps as tall as she was. She did a lovely breeze this morning and is coming along very nicely. Although she is another who will require 7f to begin with, I don’t think she’ll take as long as one or two of the other to make her first appearance.” IMPERIAL MAGIC

28/4 ch c Showcasing - Solfilia (Teofilo)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €200,000 (BBA Ireland) Full brother to US 8.5f Grade 2 winner Bodhicitta (114). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (91) who was the daughter of an Irish 6-7f winning (89) half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Fracas (116) and the dam of Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Moonlit Show (95; by Showcasing). “A nice, strong Showcasing colt who isn’t far off from having a run. He will need 6f to begin with as he’ll stay 7f no problem. I hope he can have a productive campaign as he shows us plenty of ability in his work at home.”

Persuasive wins the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes from Ribchester

IMPROVISTA

10/4 b f Frankel - Improve (Iffraaj)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €290,000 (Not Sold) Second foal of a 1m 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Persuasive (123), 6f 3yo Group 1 winner Creative Force (120), Group 3-placed multiple 1m winner (including at Listed level) Tisbutadream (105) and very useful 6-7f winner Amazour (108). “This filly isn’t overly big but has grown quite a lot recently, which means she is another who won’t be an early runner. Everyone that rides her absolutely loves her, though, and she will be one to look forward to once she comes together physically. You won’t see her out until the latter part of the summer at the earliest.” INSTANT APPEAL

3/4 b c Advertise - Moment of Time (Rainbow Quest)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: 78,000gns (BBA Ireland) Half-brother to Australian 1m Group 2 winner Chief Ironside (116) and useful 8.5f 2yo winner Security Code (96). Dam a Listed-placed maiden (97) who was a half-sister to Musidora Stakes winner/Prix de Diane third Time Away (114) and 10f 3yo winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Time Ahead (112). “A good looking colt who has impressed ever since he arrived here. He ran a lovely first race to finish second at Leopardstown last night (May 19) in what looked a good maiden, and I hope he has a bright future ahead of him.” KINESIOLOGY

11/2 b c Study of Man - Kinaesthesia (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: €65,000 (BBA Ireland) Closely related to once-raced 2023 UAE 1m 3yo winner Ghazzwaan (79p; by Saxon Warrior). Dam an 8.5f 2yo winner (76) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo Listed winner (100). “Another lovely two-year-old we have here by Study of Man, who I think is going to be a really interesting stallion this year. This is a big, strong colt who is growing and strengthening all the time and is a very laidback character. I can’t believe he will want anything shorter than 7f to begin with, but he’s a colt we think quite a bit about.” LUCKY MELODY (IRE)

14/3 gr f Phoenix of Spain - Queen of Carthage (Cape Cross)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €195,000 (BBA Ireland/Yulong Investments) Closely related to Phoenix Stakes winner/2000 Guineas third Lucky Vega (121; by Lope de Vega) and a half-sister to fairly useful 5-5.5f winner Lady Clair (90). Dam an unraced close relation to German 1m 1f Listed winner Important Time (104) out of Prix de l’Opera winner Satwa Queen (120). “This is a sizeable filly who won’t be anywhere near as sharp as Lucky Vega who was a very good juvenile. We’re not in any sort of hurry with her as she will make a lovely three-year-old.”

Lucky Vega ridden by Shane Foley wins the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at Curragh Racecourse

NORWALK HAVOC

4/2 ch c Showcasing - Light of Joy (Kitten’s Joy)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed multiple 10f winner (99) who was a half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Sole Volante (111), Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 3 winner Explode (101) and Listed-placed Irish 7-7.5f 2yo winner Corviglia (95) out of a 15f 3yo winning (83) sister to Oaks winner Light Shift (121). “A grand colt who is going to be one for the 7f races from next month. He certainly shows us a fair level of ability at this stage and would be another who we are thinking about going to a barrier trial with at Naas on May 29.” OCEAN BLISS (IRE)

17/3 b f El Kabeir - Gold Zain (Aqlaam)

Owner: John Kirkland and Jim Ryan Sales price: n/a Closely related to 2023 Irish 6f 3yo Listed winner Ocean Quest (111; by Sioux Nation) and a half-sister to Irish triple 5f 2yo winner Rhythm of Zain (87). Dam an unraced half-sister to Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen winner Poetic Dream (116) and French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Who Knows (102). “This is a nice filly who is coming along really well and should be running shortly over 6f. She will require top of the ground as she’s a light, good-moving sort of horse.” OLD SEA (IRE)

5/5 b c Blue Point - Liber Nauticus (Azamour)

Owner: Moyglare Stud Farm Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 French 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Trevaunance (111) and 7f Listed winner Miss Celestial (108). Dam a Musidora Stakes winner (105) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 7f 2yo winner Thetis (105) out of an unraced half-sister to St Leger/dual Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Conduit (130) and the dam of Australian 10f Group 1 winner Glass Harmonium (121). “A big colt who is actually very light on his feet. I initially thought he would be sharper than Trevaunance and be running by now, but he just went a bit weak on me and now looks more like his pedigree suggests he should. I still hope he can be very nice horse for later on as I do like him.” REALT NA RI (IRE)

22/3 b f Kingman - Starfish (Galileo)

Owner: Mr Frank Barry & Mrs Luke Barry Sales price: n/a Full sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Fox Chairman (118) and a half-sister to Phoenix Stakes/Matron Stakes winner La Collina (115), Group 3 winners Astadash (9.5f; 107) and Foxes Tales (10.5f; 118) and 10.5f Listed winner Entsar (108). Dam unraced. “She has a wonderful page - we trained one of her half-sisters, Astadash to win a Group 3. This filly will be similar insomuch as she will do better at three, but I hope to get a run into her at the backend of the season. She has a smashing temperament and is a quality individual with plenty of bone. A really nice filly for the future.”

Fox Chairman winning at Newbury

SHARDAM (FR)

11/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Transhumance (Galileo)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €100,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to 2022 10f 3yo winner Tucson Cloud (88). Dam an unraced half-sister to Prix Marcel Boussac winner Denebola (119; grandam of Prix de Diane winner Senga (114)), US triple 8.5-11f Grade 3 winner Snake Mountain, French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Loving Kindness (111) and the dam of Arc winner Bago (130) and French 8/9f Group 1 winner Maxios (123). “This filly is another who I thought might be earlier than her pedigree, but she again grew and went a bit weak on me as a result. She is just sorting herself out now and shouldn’t be too long in getting to the track. I would think it will be over 7f that she makes her debut, probably in July or August.” SHIMMERING SILK (USA)

5/4 b f War Front - Tocco d’Amore (Raven’s Pass)

Owner: Moyglare Stud Farm Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner (107p) who was a half-sister to 1m Group 2 winner Echo of Light (125), dual 12f Listed winner Akarem (117), 1m 3yo winner/Coronation Stakes third Irish History (104) and 10f 3yo winner/Ribblesdale Stakes runner-up Flame of Gibraltar (101). “A strong, forward-going individual with plenty of quality about her. She is another we intend to send to Naas for a barrier trial on May 29, and I hope that she can be one of our better two-year-olds this season. Her sire has put a bit of speed into her and she might even be quick enough to begin over 6f, though 7f/1m will undoubtedly suit better. Top of the ground will be a must for her, and I would see her beginning within the next two or three weeks. I do like her a lot.” STAR HUNTER (IRE)

23/4 b c Lope de Vega - She’s Complete (Oratorio)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €75,000 (Not Sold) Half-brother to fairly useful 12.5-14f winner Blow Your Horn (96). Dam a US 1m 2yo Listed winner (100) who was a half-sister to French 11.5f 3yo Listed winner Loutka (101). “A straightforward, good looking colt by Lope de Vega who ran third in the race at Leopardstown yesterday evening in which Instant Appeal finished runner-up. We will look to try and win a maiden with him next time before stepping him up in class.” STARRY DEW

20/2 gr f Caravaggio - Etoile Filante (So You Think)

Owner: Healthy Wood Co Limited Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 Irish 1m 2yo winner Starry Heavens (87). Dam an unraced half-sister to four-time 1m Group 1 winner Alpha Centauri (128), Coronation Stakes winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Alpine Star (125) and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Discoveries (112). “A lovely, big filly with a wonderful temperament. She is quite backward at the moment, but then so was her half-sister and she suddenly came to hand during the latter part of the summer last year. I wouldn’t be surprised if this filly did the same.” THE BEAR TRAP (IRE)

30/3 b c Kodi Bear - Dat Il Do (Bahamian Bounty)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: 60,000gns (BBA Ireland) Full brother to fairly useful 7.5f-1m winner The Kodi Kid (92). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (76P) who was a half-sister to Swedish 7f Group 3 winner Easy Road (114) and 2022 7f Listed winner Aldaary (124). “This colt had been pleasing us a lot in his homework prior to finishing down the field on his debut at Navan in April, but that came on testing ground and he got rather stuck in it. He has just done a bit of work on some decent ground and left everyone happy, so we will look to get him out again now there’s some warmer weather about and the ground’s drying out.”

Intense Focus (centre) wins the Dewhurst