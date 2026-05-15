Jack Davison and John O'Donoghue guide Dan Briden through their two-year-old teams.

JACK DAVISON ALASKAN BEAR (IRE)

8/4 b c Kodiac - Midsummer Breeze (Havana Gold)

Owner: New Recruits Partnership Sales price: 95,000gns (Barry Lynch/Jack Davison Racing) Half-brother to 7f 3yo winner Scarfo (56). Dam an unraced daughter of an Irish 5f Group 3 winner (107). “A smashing colt who we’ve always thought highly of, so it was good to see him run so well on debut behind one from Ballydoyle. I’d be very hopeful he can win his maiden at Cork next Tuesday (May 19) and hope to get him to the Norfolk or Coventry off the back of that. A very nice horse.” ALWAYS MAGIC

7/2 b c Mohaather - South Bay (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Glass Half Full Partnership Sales price: £72,000 (Barry Lynch/Jack Davison) Half-brother to three winners including useful triple 6f 3yo winner Cajetan (97). Dam an unraced half-sister to Jersey Stakes winner/Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up Gale Force Ten (118) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Rousay (104) out an 11f Listed winner (108). “A breeze up purchase from Doncaster. He is a precocious type for one by Mohaather and will probably debut in a 6f race in early June. He goes nicely.” ALZU BAY (FR)

30/4 ch c New Bay - Alzubra (Dansili)

Owner: Bjorn Baker & Partners Sales price: €200,000 (Bjorn Baker Racing/Clarke Bloodstock/Lynch Bloodstock) Half-brother to Australian 12f/2m Group 1 winner Arapaho (120), Australian 12/13f Group 3/Listed winner Athabascan (112) and French 10f 3yo Listed winner Alula Borealis (102). Dam a French 10f Listed winner (105) who was the daughter of a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (106). “An expensive purchase from Arqana who is a really nice prospect. He has a lovely pedigree and strikes me as a proper racehorse. He still needs a bit of time to develop and mature, but I hope to have him racing over 7f come the late summer. A very natural horse.”

CELINE DEE

11/3 b f Siyouni - Lady Light (Showcasing)

Owner: Michael Sherrin Sales price: €270,000 (M P Sherrin) Half-sister to fairly useful 2025 French 7f 2yo winner Real News (87). Dam a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (88p) who was a full sister to 6f Group 2 winner Tasleet (123) and 2025 6f 2yo winner/Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint third Aspect Island (105). “Another purchase from Arqana. She is comes from a fast family and is exactly that to look at, both physically and in her work. I suspect she will start over five furlongs during the middle of the summer.” CLOUDSWIFT (IRE)

13/3 b c Starspangledbanner - So Dandy (Oratorio)

Owner: Matthew G Whyte Sales price: 50,000gns (Vendor) Full brother to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Dickiedooda (99). Dam a French 8.5f 2yo winner who was closely related to Listed-placed 6-7f winner She’s My Dandy (101) and a half-sister to Listed winners La Sylvia (6f; 102) and Power Elite (7f; 108) and Listed-placed French dual 7f 3yo winner Green Dandy (99). “This colt was a vendor buyback from the Craven breeze ups. He is a grand type who floats along nicely and is actually quite athletic for one by Starspangledbanner. We will take him to Naas for a barrier trial at the end of the month (May 25) with a view to getting him going in June.” HOWLIN WOLF (IRE)

1/2 b g Cotai Glory - Moon of Love (Kodiac)

Owner: Mrs Paula Davison Sales price: €21,000 (Vendor) First foal of a fairly useful 5f 2yo winner (84) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to Irish 6f Group 3 winner Moon Unit (119). “A homebred gelding who I think is more of a nursery type. We will get him going on Saturday at Navan (May 16) and see where we are after that.” LADY CHANCALOT (IRE)

5/3 b f Camelot - Neptune’s Wonder (Kodiac)

Owner: Edward M Walsh Sales price: €78,000 (Barry Lynch/Clay Scherer/Jack Davison) First foal of a 7f 2yo winner (76) who was the daughter of a maiden (71) half-sister to five-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner St Mark’s Basilica (132) and Futurity Trophy and 2000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia (124). “A late-maturing filly who has a nice action on her. She will be more for the backend but is one to look forward to.”

Magna Grecia is clear in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas

SAPPHIRE PETAL (IRE)

29/3 b f Blue Point - Mrs Bouquet (Toronado)

Owner: A Persse Sales price: 190,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to useful 2025 French 1m 2yo winner Take Me On (97) and fairly useful 6-7f winner Art Market (89). Dam a fairly useful multiple 5-6f winner (93) who was a half-sister to French 5f Listed winner Stormbringer (116) and Listed-placed 6-7f winners Let Me Fight (121) and Rivas Rhapsody (99). “Another buyback from the Craven breeze ups. I trained the mother who was very quick and this is a sweet filly. We might introduce her in a few weeks’ time or go to Navan for a barrier trial. She goes well.” SHE’S COUL (IRE)

11/5 b f Coulsty - Ranallagh Rocket (Acclamation)

Owner: Quality Time Racing Syndicate Sales price: €75,000 (Jack Davison/Barry Lynch) Full sister to useful 2025 5-6f 3yo winner Hammer The Hammer (112). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful dual 5f 2yo winner Bengali Boys (103) out of a maiden (79p) half-sister to triple 7f/1m Listed winner Dubai’s Touch (110) and UAE 7f Listed winner Grantley Adams (111). “A big, striking filly who has a lot of presence. She is probably a midsummer starter as things stand, but I like her a lot.” UNNAMED

24/3 b c Pinatubo - Clematis (First Defence)

Owner: Lost Cause Syndicate Sales price: 50,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to fairly useful UK/Hong Kong multiple 5-6f winner Eternal Fortune (88). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (80p) who was the daughter of a useful 6f 2yo winner (98p). “A massive horse who looks more of a three-year-old prospect at this stage. He is just training away at the minute and I am happy with him, but it won’t be until the end of the summer at the earliest that he’ll be in action.” UNNAMED (IRE)

9/2 ch f Starspangledbanner - Head Mistress (Profitable)

Owner: New Recruits Partnership Sales price: €125,000 (Barry Lynch/Clay Scherer/Jack Davison) First foal of an Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner (99) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner Dollerina (96). “This filly met with a setback in January and had to undergo box rest as a result. She is back doing easy work now. Given she also has loads of size about her, I would say the earliest she will be appearing is the autumn.” UNNAMED

24/2 b c Harry Angel - Tongue Twista (Stimulation)

Owner: Richard and Tina Levin & Partner Sales price: 35,000gns (Barry Lynch/Jack Davison Racing) Half-brother to a handful of winners including fairly useful Irish 6f 2yo winner Majestic Wave (88). Dam a fairly useful 5.5f 2yo winner (79). “I was hoping would be a more precocious type than he is shaping up to be, but he’s a big horse who is developing all the time. He will be one to look forward to for the latter part of the year, possibly somewhere like Dundalk in the autumn/winter months.”

Trainer John O'Donoghue