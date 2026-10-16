Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Dubois vs Wardley II - 70/1, Wardley to win

Dubois vs Wardley 2: Can Fabio Wardley Regain His World Title? Sky Bet Offer 70/1 on Wardley to Win

Date: Saturday 17th October

Ring walks: Approximately 10:30pm BST

Venue: The O2 Arena, London

Event: WBO Heavyweight Championship

Offer: Sky Bet – 70/1 on Fabio Wardley to Win (new customers)

Fabio Wardley gets his chance at redemption on Saturday night as he faces Daniel Dubois for a second time, with the WBO heavyweight title on the line at The O2 in London.

Their first encounter in May was one of the most dramatic heavyweight contests of the year. Wardley put Dubois down twice in the early rounds, only for the Londoner to battle back and secure an 11th-round stoppage to take the championship.

Now Wardley has the opportunity to put things right. The Ipswich heavyweight will be determined to prove that he can finish the job after coming so close to a famous victory in their first meeting.

Sky Bet are marking the rematch with an enhanced 70/1 offer on Fabio Wardley to win for new customers, providing an alternative angle for those backing the challenger to reclaim his title.

Sky Bet Exclusive 70/1 - Wardley to win CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'Wardley to win' market only. First £1 single bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Wardley Has unfinished Business With Dubois

Wardley will have plenty of motivation heading into Saturday's rematch.

Before their first meeting, he was unbeaten as a professional and had built a reputation as one of Britain's most dangerous heavyweight punchers. His aggressive style and willingness to trade made him a difficult opponent for anyone in the division.

He showed exactly why in May, catching Dubois early and knocking him down twice before the champion eventually turned the fight around.

Wardley will take encouragement from those early rounds, knowing that he has the power to trouble Dubois. The challenge is to turn that early success into a sustained performance across the fight.

The challenger has already made clear his intention to correct the mistakes from the first bout. With the world title within reach once again, he has the chance to deliver the biggest win of his career.

Why Fabio Wardley Could Cause an Upset

Dubois may have won their first encounter, but Wardley demonstrated that he can hurt the champion.

There are several reasons why the challenger should not be dismissed.

Knockout power: Wardley is an aggressive puncher who can end a fight with a single clean shot.

A fast start: His early success in May showed that he can put Dubois under immediate pressure.

Motivation: After suffering the first defeat of his professional career, Wardley has a major incentive to respond.

Experience from the first fight: He now knows what it takes to hurt Dubois and has the opportunity to make tactical adjustments.

Wardley's challenge is to maintain his attacking threat without allowing Dubois to take control as the fight develops.

If he can combine his natural aggression with better defensive discipline, he will believe he has a genuine opportunity to reclaim the belt.

Dubois Remains a Dangerous Champion

Despite Wardley's early success last time, Dubois ultimately showed why he is one of the leading heavyweights in world boxing.

The champion demonstrated considerable resilience, recovering from two knockdowns before gradually imposing his power and pressure on Wardley.

His ability to change the momentum of the contest was decisive, and he will be confident that he can repeat the result.

Dubois' strengths include:

Heavy punching power and an impressive knockout record

Experience in major world-title fights

The ability to apply sustained pressure

Confidence after already defeating Wardley

Wardley will need to avoid allowing the champion to settle into the same rhythm that proved so effective in the closing stages of their first encounter.

What Must Wardley Do Differently?

The first fight provided a clear example of both Wardley's potential and the danger of allowing Dubois to recover.

The challenger started brilliantly, but Dubois gradually gained the upper hand as the rounds progressed.

Wardley will need to think carefully about how he approaches the rematch.

Manage the aggression: Wardley has the power to trouble Dubois, but he cannot afford to leave himself unnecessarily exposed.

Make the early advantage count: If he hurts the champion again, he will need to capitalise without losing his defensive shape.

Stay composed under pressure: Dubois' ability to come back from adversity means Wardley must remain disciplined even if the fight begins to swing against him.

Maintain his conditioning: If the rematch reaches the later rounds, Wardley will need to remain sharp while continuing to defend against Dubois' heavy shots.

There is no guarantee that the rematch will follow the same pattern, and Wardley's ability to adapt could be the difference between another defeat and a career-defining victory.

A Heavyweight Rematch That Could Explode Into Life

Few heavyweight contests need much encouragement to become dramatic, and the first Dubois-Wardley fight demonstrated just how quickly momentum can change.

Both men possess significant knockout power, while their previous meeting has added another layer of intrigue to the rematch.

Wardley will be desperate to make a statement and regain his championship. Dubois, meanwhile, will want to silence any doubts by producing another convincing performance.

The opening rounds could once again prove crucial, but both fighters will know that one mistake can change everything.

With the WBO title at stake, there is plenty on the line for both men.

Why The Sky Bet 70/1 Offer Stands Out

Sky Bet are offering new customers an enhanced price on Wardley to win the heavyweight rematch.

The promotion is:

70/1 on Fabio Wardley to win

Available to eligible new customers

Applies to the Dubois vs Wardley 2 fight

Subject to Sky Bet's full promotional terms and conditions

The offer is particularly relevant for those who believe Wardley can use the lessons from May to produce a different result.

Customers should check the qualifying stake, eligibility requirements and promotional terms before placing a bet.

Dubois vs Wardley 2: Fight Details

Date: Saturday 17th October 2026

Venue: The O2 Arena, London

Title: WBO heavyweight championship

Champion: Daniel Dubois

Challenger: Fabio Wardley

UK broadcaster: DAZN

The main event is expected to take place late on Saturday evening, with the exact ring-walk time dependent on the undercard.

Final Word

Fabio Wardley has unfinished business with Daniel Dubois, and Saturday night represents his opportunity to reclaim the WBO heavyweight title.

The first fight showed that Wardley possesses the power to trouble Dubois, but it also demonstrated how dangerous the champion can be when he finds his rhythm.

Wardley will need to combine his aggression with greater consistency if he is to avenge his defeat. If he can make the necessary adjustments, he will believe he has a chance to produce another memorable heavyweight performance.

For new customers backing the challenger, Sky Bet's enhanced 70/1 offer on Fabio Wardley to win provides the promotional angle ahead of the rematch.

Best Offer for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – 70/1 on Fabio Wardley to Win

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over, who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

This promotion will run from 09:00 on Wednesday, 14th October 2026 until 22:30 on Saturday, 17th October 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Wardley to Win – Fight Outright” in the fight Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley, on Saturday, 17th October 2026 (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as seven £10 bet tokens (the "Free Bets") once the qualifying bet has settled. If Fabio Wardley does not win the fight (bet loses), customers will receive £10 in Free Bet credits, issued as a single £10 token within 72 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

Free Bets are for BuildABets, Accumulators or multiples only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

Free Bets are non-withdrawable and Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns.

Free Bets can be redeemed against any single or each-way market, excluding virtual markets, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.

The promoter for this promotion is SBG SPORTS LIMITED, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and acting through its Malta branch, with company number OC 1568, and having its place of business at Level 2, Spinola Park, Triq Mikielang Borg, San Gijan, SPK 1000, Malta.