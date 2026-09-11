St Leger Free Bets and Timeform Verdicts - Betfair Sign Up Offer

Meeting Overview

Venue: Doncaster

Date: Saturday 12 September 2026 (St Leger Day)

Coverage: ITV & Sky Sports Racing

Offer: Betfair – £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 (new customers)

The Betfair Sign Up Offer for St Leger Day headlines a superb Saturday at Doncaster, with Britain’s oldest Classic the centrepiece of a card featuring three Group 2 contests and a clutch of fiercely competitive handicaps. New customers can currently claim £50 in free bets when they stake £10, and below we work through all seven races on their sporting merits before flagging where the value may lie.

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13:10 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes

Game Character made a promising start to his career when fifth in the most valuable maiden in Britain at York three weeks ago, and he shades the vote over Hmas Perth, who also showed plenty when third in a maiden at the Galway Festival.

Selection: Game Character

13:45 – Betfred Champagne Stakes (Group 2)

Desert Castle created a most favourable impression when making an impressive winning start to his career at Newmarket last month and, open to oodles of improvement, he is fancied to overcome the rise in grade and keep his unbeaten record intact. Gentle Hurricane ran a cracker in the Acomb considering his inexperience and appeals as the type to go on progressing, while promising Ballydoyle colt Sergei Diaghilev is another serious contender commanding plenty of respect.

Selection: Desert Castle

14:20 – Betfred Portland (Heritage Handicap)

A typically competitive-looking renewal, with preference for Twilight Calls, who was value for extra when making it three wins from his last four starts at Goodwood in July. Toca Madera wasted no time getting back to form when runner-up at the same course two weeks ago and could be the main danger, with Al Shabab Storm and Getreadytorumble completing the shortlist.

Selection: Twilight Calls

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14:55 – Betfred Park Stakes (Group 2)

More Thunder was a shade disappointing in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville last month, but he stands out on the pick of his form now back at Group 2 level. He can return to winning ways, perhaps at the expense of Flora of Bermuda, who should find this slightly less demanding than the City of York Stakes. Qirat can fill the places.

Selection: More Thunder

15:35 – Betfred St Leger Stakes (Group 1)

This test is likely to bring out the best in Christmas Day given the manner of his gruelling Derby victory and his two starts subsequently, so he can provide Aidan O’Brien with a fourth straight win in Britain’s oldest Classic. Joseph O’Brien saddles the progressive pair Enceladus and Highwayman, with the former looking the strongest challenger on form, while the selection’s stablemate Pierre Bonnard should be on the premises again.

Selection: Christmas Day

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16:15 – Pertemps Network Handicap

No shortage of chances in a cracking handicap, but thriving four-year-old Inspired escapes a penalty for last week’s York success and can cope with the rise in class to make it four wins from his last five starts. Britannia scorer Moonfall ran right up to his best when second back at Ascot last time and he is feared. William Haggas pair Bullet Point and Scoville are others to consider, with Blue Courvoisier and Fifth Column completing an exhaustive shortlist.

Selection: Inspired

16:48 – PJ Towey Handicap

A case can be made for plenty of these, but top-weight Thunder Run is taken to gain a deserved first success of the season after a series of very good efforts in top handicap company. Windsor scorer City of Poets remains unexposed at this distance and could emerge as the main danger, although Irish challenger Touch The Moon and the handily-weighted Tony Montana also need factoring in.

Selection: Thunder Run

Final Verdict

St Leger Day serves up a card of genuine quality, headed by Christmas Day’s bid to land the Classic and extend Aidan O’Brien’s remarkable record in the race. Among the progressive handicappers, Inspired and Twilight Calls catch the eye, while Desert Castle and More Thunder lead the Group 2 assessments. As always, prices move and these are snapshots at the time of writing.

New customers only. Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+. Please gamble responsibly.