Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: 50/1 for Manchester City to beat Manchester United!

Sky Bet Welcome Offer: Back Manchester City to Beat United in the Manchester Derby at 50/1!

Fixture: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Date: Sunday 13th September

Kick-off: 16:30

Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Offer: 50/1 for Manchester City to beat Manchester United

The Manchester Derby is upon us, and there's rarely been a better time to get involved. With Manchester City in imperious early-season form, new customers can back Enzo Maresca's side to claim victory over Manchester United at a huge enhanced price of 50/1. It's a Sunday-afternoon showpiece with a boosted offer to match the occasion.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 - Man City to win CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Why City Are Fancied

Everything about Manchester City's start to the campaign points towards another home success. Three matches, three wins, and plenty of goals to show for it—Enzo Maresca has settled into the Etihad hot seat with the kind of composure that suggests City haven't missed a beat.

The results speak for themselves: a commanding 4-1 win at Crystal Palace, a controlled 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, and a disciplined 1-0 defeat of Coventry. Fluid football, goals, and points—the foundations of a side hitting its stride early. Against a United side that has dropped points already, they'll fancy their chances at Old Trafford.

United's Uncertain Form

For all United's pedigree, Michael Carrick's side arrive in patchy form. Their 5-2 demolition of Ipswich showcased their attacking ceiling, but a 2-2 draw with Everton and a disappointing 2-0 loss at Hull have exposed a worrying inconsistency. A trip across the city to face an unbeaten, in-form City represents perhaps the toughest possible assignment for a team still searching for rhythm.

There have been questions already about whether the issues from last season have been adressed, and conceding 2 goals a game, including against two newly promoted sides, seems to raise warning flags.

City's Match-Winners

Erling Haaland — Three goals in three games, two of them headers. The Norwegian is in ruthless touch and remains the most feared finisher in the division. Expect him to be at the heart of any City success.

Rayan Cherki — Two goals and two assists from limited minutes, the France international brings creativity and unpredictability. Averaging over 100 touches per 90, Cherki is a genuine game-changer capable of unlocking any defence.

With that kind of firepower, City carry a persistent threat that United's stuttering defence may struggle to contain.

The Rivalry Factor

The Manchester Derby always carries an edge, and City will be desperate to reinforce their recent dominance over their neighbours. Maresca's men have both the form and the recent bragging rights with the amount of trophies they have been winning —and a victory would send an emphatic message about their title credentials this season.

The Offer

New customers can back Manchester City to win at an enhanced 50/1. It's a standout price on a strongly fancied favourite—the perfect way to get involved in one of the season's biggest fixtures.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 - Man City to win CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

How to Watch

Sunday's Manchester Derby kicks off in the afternoon at Old Trafford and takes centre stage on Sky Sports' Super Sunday showing.

Final Word

All the signs point towards a Manchester City victory. Unbeaten, scoring goals, and buoyed by a flying start under Maresca, they host a United side still finding their feet. With an enhanced 50/1 on offer for new customers, there's never been a better time to back the men in sky blue on derby day.

Offer Details

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDIF

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on Man City to Win in the Match Odds market in the Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion.

If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in Free Bet Builders.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 14 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire.

Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins.

Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.