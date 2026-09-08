Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Man Utd vs FC Sabah - 50/1, Man Utd to win

Man Utd vs FC Sabah: Champions League Returns to Old Trafford With 50/1 Paddy Power Offer

Date: Thursday 10th September

Kick-off: 20:00

Competition: UEFA Champions League

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on Manchester United to Win (new customers)

Manchester United return to the Champions League on Thursday night as they welcome Azerbaijani side FC Sabah to Old Trafford for the opening game of their European campaign.

It is a significant night for United, who are back among Europe's elite after finishing third in the Premier League last season. Sabah, meanwhile, are experiencing the biggest European occasion in the club's short history, having been founded in 2017.

The contrast between the two clubs makes this an intriguing opening fixture, with United looking to make home advantage count and Sabah arriving with the opportunity to produce a major upset.

Paddy Power are marking the occasion with an enhanced 50/1 offer on Manchester United to win for new customers.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 - Man Utd to win CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

European Football Returns to Old Trafford

There will be plenty of attention on United as they return to the Champions League.

The occasion brings:

Champions League football back to Old Trafford

A new European campaign under Michael Carrick

A chance to start the league phase with three points

A first competitive meeting between United and a club from Azerbaijan

After missing out on European football entirely the previous season, United will be keen to make an immediate impression.

Sabah's Biggest European Test

For Sabah, travelling to Old Trafford represents a landmark moment.

The Azerbaijani club have enjoyed a rapid rise since their formation, winning their first domestic league and cup double last season and progressing through Champions League qualifying to reach the league phase.

They arrive as underdogs, but their route to this stage means they have already negotiated several difficult European ties.

United Will Look to Control the Game

At home, United are likely to want to establish control from the opening whistle.

Their priorities could include:

Dominating possession

Creating pressure in the final third

Moving the ball quickly around Sabah's defensive shape

Making the most of home advantage

Paddy Power's current match odds have United as strong favourites, with the bookmaker listing them at 1/10 in the standard match market.

Sabah Can Approach the Game With Freedom

The pressure is undoubtedly greater on the hosts.

Sabah can embrace the occasion and attempt to frustrate United with a disciplined approach.

Their potential route into the game could involve:

Staying compact defensively

Limiting space around the penalty area

Looking for counter-attacking opportunities

Making the most of set pieces

An early period of resistance could make the atmosphere increasingly interesting at Old Trafford.

A Chance to Start the European Campaign Strongly

United will have one objective above all else: get three points on the board.

A positive opening result would provide:

An ideal start to the Champions League campaign

Confidence ahead of tougher European fixtures

Momentum following their return to continental competition

A platform for the matches that follow

United's Champions League schedule will become significantly more demanding later in the campaign, making home fixtures particularly important.

Why The Paddy Power Offer Stands Out

Paddy Power's promotion gives new customers an enhanced price on what is expected to be a United victory.

The offer is:

50/1 on Manchester United to win

Available to new customers

Applies to the Man Utd vs FC Sabah match

Standard Paddy Power terms and conditions apply

With United returning to Europe's premier competition in front of their home supporters, it provides a major promotional angle around Thursday night's fixture.

Final Word

Manchester United's return to the Champions League provides the backdrop for a fascinating meeting with Sabah.

For United, it is about starting their European campaign with three points. For Sabah, it is an opportunity to test themselves against one of the biggest clubs in world football at one of the game's most famous stadiums.

The visitors will be determined to make the occasion memorable, but United will expect to make their home advantage count.

Best Offer for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 on Manchester United to Win

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