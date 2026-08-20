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Betfair are offering new customers £50 in free bets multiples when you sign up and bet £10 on the racing at Ebor.

Ebor Day Two Sign Up Offer: Betfair - Get £50 in Free Bets on racing when you bet £10

Ebor Festival Day 2: York Hosts Another Afternoon of Top-Class Racing With £50 in Free Bets from Betfair

Date: Thursday 20th August
Venue: York Racecourse
Meeting: Ebor Festival – Day 2
Offer: Betfair – Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets (new customers)

The Ebor Festival continues at York on Thursday as Day 2 brings another afternoon of high-quality Flat racing to one of Britain's most famous racecourses.

After an opening day packed with competitive action, the attention turns back to the Knavesmire for another card featuring talented horses, leading trainers and jockeys, and plenty of betting opportunities.

For new customers looking to get involved, Betfair are offering £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10, providing an added incentive to enjoy another major afternoon of racing at York.

Betfair Sign upOffer!

£50 In Free Bets When You Bet £10

Claim Offer Here

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Day 2 Brings More Competitive Action

The second day of the Ebor Festival continues the meeting's reputation for quality and depth.

Racing fans can expect:

  • High-class Flat racing
  • Competitive fields
  • Leading jockeys and trainers
  • Plenty of betting interest throughout the afternoon

With several races likely to attract strong markets, there should be plenty for punters to analyse.

Why York Form Matters

York is a track where previous experience can be valuable.

The Knavesmire's characteristics can reward:

  • Horses that settle and travel strongly
  • Runners with proven form over similar distances
  • Jockeys who judge the pace correctly
  • Horses capable of maintaining their effort up the straight

With plenty of quality on show, small margins can make the difference.

What To Look Out For

As the second day approaches, the betting markets will provide plenty of clues about where the confidence lies.

Key factors to consider include:

  • Recent form
  • Ground conditions
  • Trainer and jockey form
  • Previous course performances
  • Late market movements

The strength of the Ebor Festival fields means there can be opportunities beyond the obvious favourites.

Why Day 2 Can Produce Plenty of Betting Interest

One of the biggest attractions of the Ebor Festival is the competitiveness of its races.

Large-quality fields can create:

  • Multiple realistic contenders
  • Tight betting markets
  • Potential value at bigger prices
  • Exciting finishes

That makes the meeting particularly appealing for punters who enjoy studying the form and finding their own selections.

Why The Betfair Offer Stands Out

Betfair's new customer promotion provides an opportunity to add extra value to an afternoon of racing.

The offer is:

  • Bet £10
  • Get £50 in Free Bets
  • Available to new customers
  • Free Bets can be used on qualifying markets

With another full day of racing at York, there should be plenty of opportunities to make use of the promotion.

The Ebor Festival Builds Towards Saturday

While Saturday's Ebor Handicap remains the headline event of the meeting, there is plenty to look forward to before then.

Day 2 provides another opportunity to see some of the country's leading Flat horses compete at York, with the results potentially providing further clues for the rest of the festival.

Final Word

The Ebor Festival is all about quality racing, competitive fields and big betting occasions, and Day 2 should deliver another afternoon of action at York.

With leading connections targeting the meeting and plenty of intriguing races on the card, Thursday provides another chance to enjoy one of the highlights of the Flat-racing season.

Best Offer for New Customers:
👉 Betfair – Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Betfair Sign up Offer!

£50 in Free Bets When You Bet £10

Claim Offer Here

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Betfair Offer: Terms and Conditions

Can you take part?

  • You can only take part in this offer if you are not an existing or a previous Betfair account holder.
  • This offer is available to accounts registered in United Kingdom, Rep of Ireland 
  • This offer is a Sportsbook exclusive.

 What do I need to do?

  • Open a new account using promo code ZSKAOL.
  • To avail of this offer click on the banner advert which will bring you to the sign up journey and the promo code will be automatically entered. Please note the promo code cannot be manually entered.
  • Deposit a minimum of £10 using Pay by Bank, Debit card or Apple Pay
  • Place a minimum of £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook.
  • Min odds 1/1 (2.0).
  • Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of account opening
  • This offer cannot be used with any other offer or sign up offer.

 What can I win?

  • 5x £10 Sportsbook free bet builders, accumulators or multiples will be awarded after the qualifying bet has settled.

 What else do I need to know?

  • All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
  • Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
  • Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Sportsbook.
  • Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
  • Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
  • You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
  • To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Betfair Sign up Offer!

£50 In Free Bets When You Bet £10

Claim 50/1 Offer Here

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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