St Leger Free Bets and Timeform Verdicts - Betfair Sign Up Offer

Meeting Overview

Venue: Doncaster

Date: Friday 11 September 2026

Coverage: ITV (first five races) & Sky Sports Racing (final three)

Offer: Betfair – £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 (new customers)

The Betfair Sign Up Offer for St Leger Festival Friday brings a strong eight-race card at Doncaster into focus, with two Group 2 contests, a Listed opener and a series of competitive handicaps. New customers can currently claim £50 in free bets when they stake £10, and below we break down each race on its sporting merits before flagging where the value may lie.

Betfair Sign Up Offer £50 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 Claim Offer Here New customers only. Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+.

13:15 – Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes (Listed)

The card opens with a Listed test for juveniles. Rock Montreal looks open to any amount of improvement on the back of a comfortable Yarmouth debut success and can claim the scalp of owner-mate Nabati, whose close second to Arapaho Gold at Newbury sets the form standard. Andrew Balding’s impressive debut winner Forbidden Fire is also highly respected.

Selection: Rock Montreal

13:50 – Betfred Leger Legends Classified Stakes

Sammy Jo Bell has a strong record here, with three wins since 2019, and Anthropologist may provide her with another. The four-year-old has raced mainly on all-weather since joining Michael Herrington but won on turf during his time with Charlie Johnston, so the surface switch holds no obvious fears. This trip could stretch Caragio’s stamina, though trainer-jockey Adam Kirby may have targeted this race with him for some time; he rates second choice ahead of Wield, the mount of recently retired Joe Fanning.

Selection: Anthropologist

14:25 – Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes (Group 2)

Although he came up short in the Richmond at Glorious Goodwood, it is potentially significant that Flann Sunna went off at such a short price in that Group 2, and he is given another chance to show what he can do at this level. Final Objective ran a cracker in the Gimcrack and is second choice ahead of Molecomb winner Pershaada and Morny runner-up Carry The Flag.

Selection: Flann Sunna

Betfair Sign Up Offer £50 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 Claim Offer Here New customers only. Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+.

15:00 – Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Stakes (Group 2)

Queenstown looks interesting in receipt of 5lb from dual Group 1 winner Caballo de Mar, who hasn’t fired on his last couple of starts, and he is taken to give Aidan O’Brien a first success in this race since 2008. In what hardly looks a stellar renewal, top-end handicapper Ascending appeals as a sporting each-way alternative at the forecast prices.

Selection: Queenstown (Ascending each-way)

15:35 – British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap

The rapidly progressive Silver Lake did particularly well to score at York last time, and a four-timer looks on the cards for the William Haggas-trained grey. Nochebuena’s Ascot form reads strongly and she can improve further on just her second handicap start, with the similarly progressive Ruby Wedding also making plenty of appeal in a hot-looking race.

Selection: Silver Lake

16:10 – Coopers EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes

The betting should reveal plenty here, but Victoria Night shaped well under a considerate ride when runner-up at Sandown on debut and can use that experience to telling effect to go one better. Karl Burke’s Lope de Vega filly She’s Got A Way is bred to be useful and could emerge as the main danger.

Selection: Victoria Night

16:45 – Tanbry Construction Nursery Handicap

Pride Of Toledo remains a potentially useful prospect and gets the call in an ultra-competitive nursery. First-time cheekpieces could unlock a bigger performance from Launch Sequence, and he is feared along with Washington Royale, who could still be well treated under a penalty.

Selection: Pride Of Toledo

Betfair Sign Up Offer £50 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 Claim Offer Here New customers only. Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+.

17:20 – Pertemps Network Handicap

A wide-open finale. Fans Favourite did well to score at Beverley last time and is fancied to record a fourth success of 2026 under conditions that really suit, with Oisin Murphy now in the saddle. Almekarem has yet to race on soft going but is weighted to go close on the back of a very good Epsom second and warrants plenty of respect. Last year’s victor Something Splendid, plus in-form duo Everyoneknowsadave and Canvas, can also have a say.

Selection: Fans Favourite

Final Verdict

Friday’s St Leger Festival card offers plenty to get stuck into, from the Group 2 quality of the Flying Childers and Doncaster Cup to a tricky closing handicap. On the analysis above, Silver Lake and Fans Favourite stand out among the progressive types, while Queenstown is the pick at the elite level. As always, prices move and these are snapshots at the time of writing.

New customers only. Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+. Please gamble responsibly.