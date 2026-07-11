World Cup Free Bets: Norway vs England Quarter-Final Offers, 40/1 England, Harry Kane and Haaland

Match Overview

Fixture: Norway vs England

Competition: World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final

Venue: Miami

Date: Saturday 11 July 2026

Kick-off: 22:00 BST

TV: ITV1

World Cup Free Bets are in strong supply for the 2026 quarter-finals, with three standout welcome offers for new customers built around Norway vs England. Paddy Power are offering 40/1 on England to qualify for the semi-finals, while Sky Bet are offering a dual price of 40/1 on Harry Kane to have 1+ shots on target and 40/1 on Erling Haaland to have 1+ shots on target. All three prices are available at the time of writing and give new customers an inflated way into the standout tie of the round.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 40/1 England to qualify for the Semi-Finals: Norway vs England CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Norway vs England: The Occasion in Miami

This quarter-final carries genuine history as the "Bjørge Lillelien derby", and Norway arrive in Miami full of belief having knocked out Brazil in the round of 16. England, meanwhile, produced one of their great World Cup nights at the Azteca against Mexico, looking like a side battling together as one unit.

Thomas Tuchel has repeatedly stated this is the stage where the best of his group would emerge, and his public predictions have proven accurate so far. Norway have done superbly to reach their first World Cup quarter-final, but England represent a clear step up from anything they have faced.

Why England Are Well Placed to Reach the Semis

Several factors tilt Norway vs England firmly towards the Three Lions:

Norway have failed to keep a single clean sheet in the tournament, not even against Iraq

They have tended to fall short against stronger opposition, including a 4-1 loss to France and a 5-1 defeat to Austria in the Nations League

England are expected to control possession and territory, the type of game that suits Tuchel's side

Among the remaining quarter-finalists, Norway concede the most from set-pieces

With England fancied to progress, Paddy Power's 40/1 on England to qualify for the semi-finals stands out as a considerable price on an outcome that aligns with the likely flow of the tie.

Harry Kane Leads the Line

England's attack still flows through Harry Kane, and the captain remains the reference point for everything they do in the final third. Across his most recent seven England appearances, Harry Kane has scored 7 goals (1.14 per 90) from 3.42 xG, with all of those goals coming from inside the box and four arriving via headers. He is averaging 5.88 touches in the opposition box per 90, a constant presence in dangerous areas.

The most recent evidence came against Mexico, where Kane scored, added an assist and produced 0.79 xG and 0.67 xA before being withdrawn at 90 minutes. Against a Norway defence that has struggled to keep anyone out, Harry Kane should see a steady supply of chances, which makes Sky Bet's 40/1 on Kane to have 1+ shots on target a market that fits both the player and the occasion.

Sky Bet Exclusive 40/1 Harry Kane to have 1+ shots on target CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Erling Haaland: Norway's Main Threat

If England are to be tested, it is most likely to come through Erling Haaland. The Norway striker dragged his side past Brazil in the round of 16, registering four shots and scoring twice from an xG of 0.47 in a full 90 minutes. Across his last seven Norway appearances he has scored 8 goals (1.33 per 90) from 4.32 xG, with 31 touches in the opposition box.

Even in games where Norway see less of the ball, Haaland finds ways to get his shot away, whether from a half chance in the box, an aerial duel or an effort from range. That shot profile makes Sky Bet's 40/1 on Haaland to have 1+ shots on target, available via the same dual offer, a market that suits how he plays.

Sky Bet Exclusive 40/1 Erling Haaland to have 1+ shots on target CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Looking Ahead: Argentina vs Switzerland

The final quarter-final takes place on Sunday, as Argentina face Switzerland for the right to reach the last four. The winner of that tie will meet whoever comes through Norway vs England in the semi-finals, so it is a fixture worth keeping a close eye on regardless of the result in Miami.

For new customers, that connection is worth bearing in mind. Any free bets earned from these offers could be kept back and used on the semi-final itself, or indeed on Argentina vs Switzerland, giving flexibility across the closing stages of the tournament rather than committing everything to a single match.

Other Angles Worth a Look

Beyond the three featured offers, England to win in 90 minutes rates strongly at 17/20 (general), with England to win and both teams to score appealing at 13/5 (bet365) given Norway are yet to keep any opponent out. Elliot Anderson 2+ total shots (23/10, Coral, Ladbrokes) and Bukayo Saka 1+ assists (19/5, Coral, Ladbrokes) are also worth noting. All prices are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.

Final Verdict

Norway have enjoyed a remarkable run, but England represent a step up in class and should have the control and quality to progress, with Harry Kane leading the line against a porous defence and Haaland carrying Norway's main hope. With a semi-final against the winner of Argentina vs Switzerland to come, these World Cup Free Bets give new customers an inflated price on outcomes that suit the likely shape of the quarter-finals, plus the flexibility to keep any winnings in play for the latter stages.