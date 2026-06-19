England Sign Up Offer: 50/1, a goal to be scored with Paddy power

England vs Ghana: Could Tuesday Night Deliver One of the Tournament's Most Entertaining Group Games?

Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Kick-off: 21:00

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

As the World Cup group stage reaches its decisive phase, every point becomes increasingly valuable. For England, Tuesday night's clash with Ghana could prove crucial in determining their route through the knockout rounds, while Ghana know a positive result could transform their own hopes of progressing.

Unlike some group-stage fixtures where both teams may be content to settle for a draw, this match has the potential to be far more open. Depending on the state of the group, there may be little value in caution, creating the kind of environment where chances begin to appear.

That's exactly why Paddy Power's enhanced 50/1 offer for a goal to be scored stands out. In a game where both sides have reasons to attack, one decisive moment feels highly achievable.

50/1 A Goal To Be Scored CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Why This Could Be a Crucial Night in Group G

By the time Tuesday evening arrives, the group table should be taking shape.

That means:

Qualification scenarios become clearer

Goal difference may become important

Teams are forced to adapt their approach

Managers have more information to work with

The context surrounding the fixture could have a major influence on how it unfolds.

England Will Look to Control Proceedings

England's approach in major tournaments is often built around patience and possession.

Key strengths include:

Strong technical players in midfield

Quality in wide areas

Set-piece threat

Ability to sustain pressure

When England dominate territory, opportunities tend to follow.

Ghana Have the Pace to Cause Problems

Ghana have a long history of competing strongly on the World Cup stage and possess qualities that can trouble any opponent.

Potential strengths:

Direct attacking play

Athleticism across the pitch

Dangerous counter-attacks

Willingness to take risks when required

If England push forward, Ghana could find opportunities in transition.

What Happens If There's an Early Goal?

Group-stage matches often change dramatically after the first breakthrough.

If England score first:

Ghana may need to attack more aggressively

Space opens up across the pitch

The tempo increases

If Ghana strike first:

England are likely to commit more players forward

Possession becomes even more one-sided

Pressure builds around the penalty area

Either scenario creates the possibility of an entertaining contest.

The Importance of Set Pieces

Tournament football is often decided by fine margins.

Key routes to goal include:

Corners

Wide free-kicks

Long throws

Second-ball situations

When the stakes are high, dead-ball situations can become even more influential.

Why The Paddy Power Offer Appeals

There are several reasons this promotion catches the eye:

England possess plenty of attacking quality

Ghana are capable of creating chances themselves

Group-stage incentives may encourage positive football

Only one goal is needed

Whether it comes early or late, from open play or a set-piece, a single finish is all that's required.

Final Word

England against Ghana has the potential to be one of the most intriguing matches of the final group-stage round. With qualification positions potentially still to be decided, both teams could find themselves needing a result.

That added urgency often leads to chances, and in a fixture featuring pace, quality and plenty at stake, the ingredients are there for a memorable World Cup encounter.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

50/1 A GOAL TO BE SCORED In England vs Ghana

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDHS

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in England vs Ghana, Tuesday, June 23rd.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet builders after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.