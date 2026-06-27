England Sign Up Offer: 50/1, a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Match Overview

Fixture: Panama vs England

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group L

Date: Saturday 27 June 2026

Kick-off: 22:00 (BST)

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on a goal to be scored (new customers)

England face already-eliminated Panama in their final Group L fixture as they look to secure top spot. While Thomas Tuchel's side have shown flashes of attacking excellence - most notably in their 4-2 win over Croatia – they struggled to break down Ghana's defensive structure in a frustrating 0-0 draw. Against a Panama side with nothing to play for but pride, England should have the freedom to impose themselves and create chances throughout the 90 minutes.

The two teams have faced off just once before - in the 2018 World Cup - where England scored six goals - making Paddy Power's 50/1 on a goal to be scored compelling value for new customers.

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England's Attacking Intent

Despite the frustration against Ghana, England remain a side built to score goals. Their second-half performance against Croatia showcased their attacking capability, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and the wide players all contributing to a dominant display.

Against Panama, England are likely to:

Control possession and territory from the outset

Press high to force errors

Commit players forward

Rotate fresh legs into the side while maintaining attacking quality

With qualification virtually secured, Tuchel may rotate his squad, but the depth available means England should still field a side more than capable of breaking down Panama's defence. Players eager to impress and stake a claim for the knockout stages will be highly motivated to perform.

Panama's Approach: Pride but Limited Threat

Panama's elimination has been confirmed following defeats to both Ghana and Croatia. While they will want to restore some pride in their final group fixture, their approach is most likely to involve:

Attempting to be more open than in their previous fixtures

Looking to attack when opportunities present themselves

Committing more players forward in an effort to secure a goal

Accepting defensive vulnerabilities in pursuit of a positive result

Without the pressure of needing a result, Panama may adopt a more adventurous approach than Ghana did – which could create space for England while also increasing the likelihood of Panama themselves creating chances.

Why Goals Are Likely

Several factors point toward an open game with goalscoring opportunities at both ends:

England need a win and will push for goals throughout

Panama have nothing to lose and may commit players forward

Tuchel's side have shown they can score heavily when given space

Panama's defensive record in the tournament suggests vulnerability

Both teams are likely to tire as the game progresses, creating late opportunities

England managed 22 shots against Croatia and created numerous chances against Ghana despite the goalless draw. Against a Panama defence that has already conceded twice in the tournament, the Three Lions should have multiple opportunities to find the net.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 for a goal to be scored: Panama vs England CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Kane and England's Firepower

Harry Kane has already matched Gary Lineker's record of 10 World Cup goals for England following his double against Croatia. The captain will be determined to add to that tally and put the frustration of his late miss against Ghana behind him.

Beyond Kane, England possess multiple goal threats:

Jude Bellingham's driving runs from midfield

Bukayo Saka's pace and directness

Potential involvement for Marcus Rashford

Set-piece delivery from Declan Rice and others

England's attacking depth means they can sustain pressure throughout the match, increasing the probability of goals as Panama tire.

Match Scenarios Supporting Goals

There are multiple realistic ways this fixture could see goals:

England score early and continue to push for more

Panama commit players forward and leave space for England to exploit

Set-pieces create clear opportunities

Late substitutions introduce fresh legs and create chances

Panama score and force England to respond with increased urgency

Given England's need for a positive result and Panama's lack of defensive solidity, a goalless draw appears highly unlikely. The tactical setup and motivations of both sides point toward an open encounter.

Why the 50/1 Offer Stands Out

Backing a goal to be scored already aligns with the likely flow of this fixture – and Paddy Power's 50/1 welcome offer provides exceptional value for new customers.

Why the offer makes sense:

Goals have been scored in both of England's group games

Panama have conceded in both of their matches

England's attacking quality significantly outweighs Panama's defensive capability

The price far exceeds the realistic probability of at least one goal

In a fixture where England will dominate and Panama may adopt a more open approach, the likelihood of at least one goal being scored is extremely high.

Final Verdict

This fixture has all the hallmarks of a game in which England control proceedings and create numerous chances. While Panama will look to restore pride, their defensive vulnerabilities and England's need for victory should combine to produce goalscoring opportunities throughout.

Likely outcome: England win comfortably with multiple goals

Best Bet for New Customers:

Paddy Power – 50/1 on a goal to be scored

A crucial group-stage decider, attacking firepower against defensive fragility, and an outstanding welcome offer.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDFI

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals in the Panama vs England World Cup match on Friday, June 27th.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet builders after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

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