Harry Kane 40/1 to have 1+ shots on target - Sky Bet Sign Up Offer

Match Overview

Fixture: Mexico vs England

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 16

Date: Sunday 5 July 2026

Kick-off: 01:00 BST (8pm ET local time)

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Offer: Sky Bet – 40/1 on Harry Kane 1+ Shots (new customers)

Sky Bet Sign Up Offer for the Mexico vs England World Cup Round of 16 clash provides new customers with an exceptional opportunity to back one of the tournament's most reliable shot-takers at significantly enhanced odds.

England face their toughest test of the tournament so far as they travel to Mexico City to take on an unbeaten Mexican side in their own backyard. While the surroundings may be hostile, Harry Kane's threat in front of goal remains as consistent as ever – making the 40/1 offer on Kane registering at least one shot particularly compelling.

Sky Bet Exclusive 40/1 Harry Kane 1+ Shots: Mexico vs England CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'Harry Kane 1+ Total Shots (Including Extra Time)' market only. First £1 single bet only. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bets for football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

England's Tournament Journey

Thomas Tuchel's side have shown resilience throughout the group stage, navigating a tricky path to the knockout rounds:

England 4-2 Croatia – Kane scored twice as England dominated their opening fixture

England 0-0 Ghana – A frustrating stalemate, though Kane almost won it at the death

Panama 0-2 England – A professional victory to secure top spot in Group L

England 2-1 DR Congo – Kane's brace in the Round of 32, including a dramatic late winner

Kane's tournament has been built on consistent involvement in England's attacking play. Across four matches, the Bayern Munich striker has demonstrated his usual ability to find shooting positions and test goalkeepers. His two-goal performance against Croatia set the tone, and even in the goalless draw with Ghana, Kane was involved in England's best chance, striking the rebound against the post after O'Reilly's header hit the woodwork.

Mexico's Impressive Run

The hosts have been one of the stories of this World Cup, maintaining an unbeaten record through four matches:

Mexico 2-0 South Africa – A commanding opening victory

Mexico 1-0 South Korea – Julián Quiñones proving decisive

Czechia 0-3 Mexico – Comprehensive away from home in the group stage

Mexico 2-0 Ecuador – Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez clinical in the Round of 32

Javier Aguirre's side have impressed with their high press and attacking intent, while remaining defensively disciplined when required. They are comfortable in a low block and know how to frustrate opposition attacks.

Playing at the Estadio Azteca – one of football's most iconic and intimidating venues – gives Mexico a significant advantage. The altitude and passionate crowd create an atmosphere unlike anywhere else in world football.

Why Harry Kane 1+ Shots Looks Reasonable

The market for this bet centres on a straightforward premise: will Harry Kane have at least one shot during the match?

Consider Kane's profile:

England's designated penalty taker

Averaged over 4 shots per game in qualifying

Registered shots in every England appearance this tournament

Central to all of England's attacking play under Tuchel

Scored 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern Munich in 2025-26

Even in England's most difficult fixture so far – the 0-0 draw with Ghana – Kane remained heavily involved in the final third, hitting the target in the dying minutes. Against DR Congo, he found shooting positions throughout before scoring twice.

Mexico will likely sit in phases and invite England onto them, which typically creates shooting opportunities for Kane. Whether from open play or set-pieces, the expectation that Kane will have at least one attempt on goal appears well-founded.

At the time of writing, the underlying price for this market reflects the near-certainty of Kane being involved – which is precisely why Sky Bet's 40/1 enhancement for new customers represents such standout value.

Sky Bet Exclusive 40/1 Harry Kane 1+ Shots CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bets for football BuildABets only. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Tactical Outlook

This fixture presents an intriguing contrast in styles:

Mexico prefer to press high but can also defend compactly when needed

England have shown they can control possession but also counter-attack effectively

The Azteca's altitude (2,240m) will test England's ability to sustain high-intensity pressing

England will need to be patient. Mexico have proven difficult to break down, and the unique conditions in Mexico City may force Tuchel's side into longer spells without the ball than they would like.

However, this plays into Kane's hands. England's reliance on their captain in tight games is well-documented – and when chances are limited, they tend to flow through the striker's feet.

Match Scenarios Supporting Kane 1+ Shots

Several realistic match developments favour Kane registering shots:

England dominate possession and probe for openings, with Kane as the focal point

Mexico sit deep, inviting England to shoot from distance

Set-pieces provide Kane with heading opportunities

England trail and push forward, increasing attacking volume

A penalty is awarded to either side

The only scenario where Kane might not shoot is if Mexico completely dominate proceedings – which, while possible, is not the likeliest outcome given England's quality.

Final Verdict

England face a significant challenge in Mexico City, but Harry Kane's involvement in their attack remains the one constant. Whether England control the match or struggle against a determined Mexican press, Kane will be central to their threat.

The 40/1 price on Kane to have 1+ shots dramatically exceeds the probability of the outcome. For new Sky Bet customers, this represents a compelling way to engage with one of the World Cup's most anticipated Round of 16 fixtures.

Best Bet for New Customers:

Sky Bet – 40/1 on Harry Kane 1+ Shots

A world-class striker, a high-stakes knockout match, and enhanced odds that overstate the risk significantly.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only

How to qualify?

£5 minimum deposit

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'Harry Kane 1+ Total Shots (Including Extra Time)' market only

First £1 single bet only

What can I win?

4 x £10 bet tokens

Free bets for football BuildABets only

Free bet stakes not included in returns

What else do I need to know?

Free bets are non-withdrawable

14 day free bet expiry

Eligibility restrictions apply

Further T&Cs apply