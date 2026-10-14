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Sky Bet Sign Up Offer for Man City vs PSG: new customers can get 50/1 a goal to be scored in the Champions League. Full preview, goals angle & how to claim. 18+.

Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: 50/1 a Goal to Be Scored in Man City vs PSG

Match Overview

Fixture: Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Competition: UEFA Champions League
Date: Wednesday 14 October
Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Venue: Etihad Stadium
TV: TNT Sports 1
Offer: Sky Bet – 50/1 a goal to be scored in Man City vs PSG (new customers)

The Champions League delivers a true heavyweight tie on Wednesday night, with Manchester City welcoming reigning two-time winners Paris Saint-Germain to the Etihad. For new customers, Sky Bet is marking the occasion with a 50/1 a goal to be scored enhancement — a market that fits neatly with a fixture pairing two of Europe's most productive attacking teams.

Sky Bet Exclusive

50/1 for a goal to be scored: Man City vs PSG

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. £5 min deposit. Max £1 qualifying bet on Over 0.5 Goals. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Two Attacks That Rarely Go Quiet

If there is a single theme that defines this tie, it is goals. Both teams arrive having found the net with regularity, and both have shown they can be opened up as readily as they open others up. That combination tends to produce entertaining football — and an "Over 0.5 Goals" market that aligns closely with how these sides play.

PSG have scored in eight of their nine fixtures this season and managed only one clean sheet across that stretch, including a 6-1 demolition of Slovan Bratislava in their league-phase opener. City, meanwhile, carry obvious firepower of their own, even if they have occasionally been loose at the back — their 5-3 home win over Sunderland, in which the visitors racked up chances worth roughly 3.57 expected goals, is a case in point.

City's Form — and the Turnaround Test

Enzo Maresca's side could hardly arrive in better shape, having just won 3-0 at Liverpool to make it eight victories on the spin. The result underlined both their quality and a notable collective edge.

The question is one of recovery. Lifting themselves again just three days after such a charged afternoon is a significant demand, and tired legs late in games can contribute to stretched, open phases — the kind of conditions in which goals arrive.

PSG's Pedigree Against a Habit of Slow Starts

PSG's recent European record is formidable, having lifted the trophy in each of the past two seasons. Yet Luis Enrique's team have been curiously slow out of the blocks in the competition, failing to finish inside the league-phase top eight on both occasions and requiring extra play-off rounds to advance.

What has never wavered, though, is their attacking threat. Even in matches where they have looked less than fluent, PSG have continued to score — a trait that again points towards a fixture unlikely to stay goalless for long.

Sky Bet Exclusive

50/1 for a goal to be scored: Man City vs PSG

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. £5 min deposit. Max £1 qualifying bet on Over 0.5 Goals. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Storylines Beyond the Scoreline

This is far from an ordinary group-stage night. Pep Guardiola is expected back at the Etihad for the first time since leaving City in the summer, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma lines up against the PSG side he departed just over a year ago. Add the broader backdrop surrounding both clubs and you have a fixture charged with emotion — the sort of occasion that often brings tempo, intensity and chances with it.

Why Over 0.5 Goals Fits the Night

Sky Bet's offer is tied to the simplest of goal markets: Over 0.5 Goals, meaning at least one goal in the 90 minutes. Set against two attacking sides, each with strong recent scoring records and a tendency to leave chances for opponents, it is an outcome that sits well with the natural rhythm of the game.

For new customers, the enhanced 50/1 price offers a straightforward way to engage with one of the standout fixtures of the Champions League schedule. As ever, odds and markets are subject to change at the time of writing.

Preview Summary

Two prolific attacks, a demanding midweek turnaround for the hosts, and a backdrop packed with narrative. However the night plays out, goals look a realistic feature — the context in which Sky Bet frames its 50/1 "a goal to be scored" enhancement.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

  • New customers only.
  • £5 minimum deposit.
  • Place a max £1 qualifying bet on the ‘Over 0.5 Goals’ market only.
  • First £1 single bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens.
  • Free bets for football BuildABets only.
  • Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable.
  • 14-day free bet expiry.
  • Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. Please gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet Exclusive

50/1 for a goal to be scored: Man City vs PSG

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. £5 min deposit. Max £1 qualifying bet on Over 0.5 Goals. T&Cs apply. 18+.

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