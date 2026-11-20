Get our best bets and a Betfair sign-up offer for an action-packed ITV card this Saturday, with Ascot and Punchestown supporting coverage of Betfair Chase Day at Haydock. Grey Dawning will bid to become the latest horse to win the big race twice, but will have to fend off rising talent from both sides of the Irish Sea.

ITV viewers will have nine races to look forward to this Saturday afternoon, including five from Haydock, three from Ascot, and the Grade 1 Morgiana Hurdle from Punchestown. Having looked through the card, we’ve got three best bets for the day for you, with insight from Timeform data and analysis.

After Cheltenham’s wildly varying weather conditions last weekend, the good news is that the weather forecast for Haydock remains sunny and dry, so the going is likely to stay good (currently also good to soft in places, on the chase course). Ascot on the other hand could come up on the faster side, Friday’s going report reading good, good to firm in places – so expect speed to be at a premium there.

Betfair Sign-Up Offer! Bet £20, Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Here New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Can Jagwar Roar Past Rivals On Betfair Chase Day?

Let’s start with the big one, the Betfair Chase itself, due off at 3.00, which looks an intriguing contest.

Grey Dawning was a facile winner last year after chief market rival Haiti Couleurs had a rare off-day, having only to breeze past a brave but tiring veteran, Royal Pagaille, on much better ground than would’ve suited that one. The other two finishers weren’t up to this company, and it looked a substandard renewal. Similarly, it’s apparent Grey Dawning was taking advantage of another weak race for the grade when recording another top-level win at Aintree in the spring. So, though he’s the best horse in the race on ratings this year, he’s only got a pound in hand over the year-younger, Irish-trained rival, Affordale Fury, who sidesteps the stronger John Durkan on Sunday to come here. Having taken a star-studded but perhaps below-par Savills Chase last year, he’s another whose precise ability is hard to know.

With question marks over those two tightly matched and short-priced rivals, there’s enough juice in the price of Jagwar, around 7/1 at the time of writing, to make him the most interesting prospect from a betting perspective.

“A Pretty Remarkable Effort”

Repeatedly strong at the finish over 2½ miles, he was giving weight to all but three of his 21 rivals when a close second in what’s arguably the strongest handicap of the year at this Saturday’s sort of distance: the Ultima, at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival. Timeform’s report details how he “keeps shaping like there’s even more in the locker, a pretty remarkable effort to get involved to the extent he did given the severity of an early blunder”, and despite unseating over the National fences, the seven-year-old can raise his game again here.

There’s reason to be confident he’ll arrive in good order, too: trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have an incredible 96.67% run-to-form rate in Haydock staying chases, by Timeform’s metric, having notched up 4 winners and 6 more places from 15 runners in the last 5 seasons. According to Timeform’s trainer dashboard, their horses also tend to go better on drier ground.

Betfair Sign-Up Offer! Bet £20, Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Here New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Where Else To Aim Your Horse Racing Free Bets

Next, a look at the preceding 2.25 at Haydock, where likely fav Matty’s Getaway will look to make it a three-timer. To do so though, he’ll have to overcome an 8lb rise in the handicap for a wide-margin win at Chepstow – where finishing distances can often be exaggerated on soft going. With chief market rival Seaniecon facing another big hike, and Hartington 4lb higher than when runner-up last year, this is a race vulnerable to improvers. Step up Eagles Reprieve, from the foot of the weights.

After three wins and four 2nds from his first seven starts, he disappointed at Ayr in April but made an encouraging return there last month, 3rd when stepping up to this distance. A look at the replay shows just how easy regular jockey Jack Power was on him that day, and the Timeform report advises that “it’s worth noting he won second time out in 2025/26”. At current odds of 20/1+, he’s worth an each-way interest.

Across to Ascot

Finally, one for those looking for a solid prospect at a short price, currently available at around 5/4. As Timeform’s verdict for the 1965 Chase (Grade 2) at 12.55 reads, “Steel Ally may have more to offer up in trip this season and makes the most appeal hailing from a yard that does well with reappearing runners”. That yard – of trainer Sam Thomas – have also managed an astonishing 10 wins and 8 more places from 26 runners at Ascot, with a 76.92% run-to-form figure, over the last 5 seasons. The only course winner present with Lulamba out, Steel Ally should get an honest pace to aim at behind Doyen Quest, and can make his slick jumping count in the latter stages.

How To Use The Betfair Sign-Up Offer

With Betfair’s bet £20 get £60 offer, you’re all set for a day at the races. Get your qualifying stake down early – your free bet tokens arrive when that bet settles – and work your way through the Haydock, Ascot or ITV cards (18+, T&Cs apply).