Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Premier League Weekend Preview – Bet £10 Get £60

Premier League Weekend Preview

A full round of Premier League fixtures gets under way this weekend, running from Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off through to Monday night. Below is a match-by-match guide to the standout storylines across the week. Sky Bet’s Bet £10 Get £60 in football Bet Builders offer runs until 5:30pm on Saturday 10 October, so new customers looking to take advantage will need to do so across Saturday’s earlier fixtures.

Sky Bet Exclusive Bet £10 Get £60 in Football Bet Builders CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Offer valid until 17:30 on Saturday 10 October. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Saturday 10 October

Arsenal vs Leeds – 12:30

Arsenal get the weekend started at home against newly-promoted Leeds. The hosts will be expected to take the initiative and control possession, while Leeds are likely to set up with discipline and look to frustrate. A strong early-kick-off opportunity for anyone building a Saturday Bet Builder before the offer window closes.

Aston Villa vs Brentford – 15:00

Villa host a Brentford side who tend to be well-organised and dangerous on set-pieces and transitions. Expect a competitive, physical contest with Villa looking to assert themselves in front of their own supporters.

Ipswich Town vs Fulham – 15:00

Ipswich welcome a Fulham side who carry a steady, experienced look about them. A game that could hinge on fine margins, with both sides likely to value their chances of taking something from it.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – 15:00

Chelsea at home against a Bournemouth side who have shown they can be awkward opponents. The hosts will look to dominate the ball, but Bournemouth’s energy and willingness to press could make this a lively encounter.

Sunderland vs Brighton – 15:00

Sunderland host a Brighton team who typically favour a possession-based, front-foot approach. An intriguing stylistic match-up, with Brighton’s structure tested by the home side’s intensity.

Sky Bet Exclusive Bet £10 Get £60 in Football Bet Builders CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Offer valid until 17:30 on Saturday 10 October. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Manchester United vs Tottenham – 17:30

Saturday’s headline fixture sees United host Spurs at Old Trafford in a meeting that usually produces plenty of attacking intent from both sides. Note that this kick-off falls after the offer deadline, so new customers wanting to use the Bet Builder promotion should do so earlier in the day.

Sunday 11 October

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest – 14:00

Palace host Forest in what has the makings of a tight, finely-balanced contest between two well-drilled sides. Likely to be decided by small moments and set-pieces.

Hull vs Everton – 14:00

Hull welcome Everton in a game that could be shaped by the visitors’ experience and organisation, with the hosts looking to make home advantage count.

Liverpool vs Manchester City – 16:30

Sunday’s standout fixture pits Liverpool against Manchester City at Anfield — traditionally one of the most compelling match-ups in the division, with quality and goalmouth action rarely in short supply.

Monday 12 October

Coventry vs Newcastle – 20:00

The week closes with Coventry hosting Newcastle under the Monday night lights. The visitors will carry a notable attacking threat, while Coventry will look to use home advantage and the occasion to their benefit.

Whether you’re following the Saturday lunchtime opener or the marquee Sunday clash at Anfield, there is plenty to look forward to across the round. New customers can take advantage of Sky Bet’s Bet Builder offer across Saturday’s early fixtures, before the window closes at 5:30pm.