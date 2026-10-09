Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Man Utd vs Spurs – 50/1 a Goal to Be Scored

Match Overview

Fixture: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Date: Saturday 10 October 2026

Venue: Old Trafford

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur is a fixture with plenty of history and, more often than not, plenty of goalmouth action. Old Trafford is likely to provide a lively backdrop for a meeting between two sides who tend to favour attacking intent over caution. Whatever the respective form lines, this is rarely a game that stays goalless for long — context that makes Paddy Power’s 50/1 for a goal to be scored a compelling welcome offer for new customers.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 a goal to be scored: Man Utd vs Spurs CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester United at home tend to look to take the initiative, backed by a demanding crowd that expects front-foot football. On their day they carry a genuine attacking threat and look to impose themselves early.

At home, United will most likely:

Look to take the game to their opponents

Attack with pace through wide areas

Commit numbers forward in search of an early goal

Use the Old Trafford atmosphere to build momentum

That attacking intent tends to create an open contest — the kind of game in which chances arrive at both ends.

Tottenham’s Attacking Approach

Tottenham have long favoured an expansive, forward-thinking style, with the pace and movement to threaten on the counter and in open play. Even away from home against strong opposition, they rarely set up purely to contain.

In fixtures of this profile, Spurs will most likely:

Look to break quickly in transition

Use the pace of their forwards to stretch the game

Threaten in behind when space opens up

Carry a threat from set-pieces

With two attacking sides on the pitch, goalmouth action is one of the more probable features of the afternoon.

Why the Game Is Likely to Be Open

This fixture tends to follow a recognisable pattern:

United take the initiative at home

Spurs look to counter with pace

Both sides create chances in transition

Space opens up as the game stretches

In a contest likely to feature chances at both ends, at least one goal being scored is among the more probable outcomes of the match.

Why Paddy Power’s 50/1 Offer Stands Out

Backing a goal to be scored aligns closely with the typical rhythm of this fixture — and Paddy Power’s 50/1 welcome offer dramatically enhances the price on an outcome that would ordinarily be a very short one.

Why the offer stands out:

Both sides carry a consistent attacking threat

The fixture profile points to an open game

The enhanced price far exceeds the true probability

It’s a simple, outcome-based market for new customers

At the time of writing, this represents a rare opportunity for new customers to take a hugely inflated price on an outcome that reflects the usual nature of the fixture.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 a goal to be scored: Man Utd vs Spurs CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Final Verdict

This is a fixture that typically delivers goalmouth action, with both sides likely to create opportunities. Whatever the final result, the attacking quality on show suggests the game should produce at least one goal.

Market view: An open game that plays to the strengths of both attacks

Best Bet for New Customers:

Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

A marquee Premier League fixture, a reliable attacking outcome, and a standout welcome offer.