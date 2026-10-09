Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Man Utd vs Spurs – 50/1 a Goal to Be Scored

Match Overview
Fixture: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Date: Saturday 10 October 2026
Venue: Old Trafford
Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)
Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur is a fixture with plenty of history and, more often than not, plenty of goalmouth action. Old Trafford is likely to provide a lively backdrop for a meeting between two sides who tend to favour attacking intent over caution. Whatever the respective form lines, this is rarely a game that stays goalless for long — context that makes Paddy Power’s 50/1 for a goal to be scored a compelling welcome offer for new customers.
PADDY POWER OFFER!
50/1 a goal to be scored: Man Utd vs SpursCLAIM THIS OFFER HERE
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Manchester United at Old Trafford
Manchester United at home tend to look to take the initiative, backed by a demanding crowd that expects front-foot football. On their day they carry a genuine attacking threat and look to impose themselves early.
At home, United will most likely:
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Look to take the game to their opponents
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Attack with pace through wide areas
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Commit numbers forward in search of an early goal
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Use the Old Trafford atmosphere to build momentum
That attacking intent tends to create an open contest — the kind of game in which chances arrive at both ends.
Tottenham’s Attacking Approach
Tottenham have long favoured an expansive, forward-thinking style, with the pace and movement to threaten on the counter and in open play. Even away from home against strong opposition, they rarely set up purely to contain.
In fixtures of this profile, Spurs will most likely:
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Look to break quickly in transition
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Use the pace of their forwards to stretch the game
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Threaten in behind when space opens up
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Carry a threat from set-pieces
With two attacking sides on the pitch, goalmouth action is one of the more probable features of the afternoon.
Why the Game Is Likely to Be Open
This fixture tends to follow a recognisable pattern:
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United take the initiative at home
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Spurs look to counter with pace
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Both sides create chances in transition
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Space opens up as the game stretches
In a contest likely to feature chances at both ends, at least one goal being scored is among the more probable outcomes of the match.
Why Paddy Power’s 50/1 Offer Stands Out
Backing a goal to be scored aligns closely with the typical rhythm of this fixture — and Paddy Power’s 50/1 welcome offer dramatically enhances the price on an outcome that would ordinarily be a very short one.
Why the offer stands out:
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Both sides carry a consistent attacking threat
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The fixture profile points to an open game
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The enhanced price far exceeds the true probability
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It’s a simple, outcome-based market for new customers
At the time of writing, this represents a rare opportunity for new customers to take a hugely inflated price on an outcome that reflects the usual nature of the fixture.
PADDY POWER OFFER!
50/1 a goal to be scored: Man Utd vs SpursCLAIM THIS OFFER HERE
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Final Verdict
This is a fixture that typically delivers goalmouth action, with both sides likely to create opportunities. Whatever the final result, the attacking quality on show suggests the game should produce at least one goal.
Market view: An open game that plays to the strengths of both attacks
Best Bet for New Customers:
Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored
A marquee Premier League fixture, a reliable attacking outcome, and a standout welcome offer.
PADDY POWER OFFER!
50/1 a goal to be scored: Man Utd vs SpursCLAIM THIS OFFER HERE
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.