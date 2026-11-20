Ireland host South Africa this Saturday, for the sixth round of the Nations Championship – with a place in the championship play-off next weekend potentially up for grabs, for both teams. Kick-off is at 4:40pm at the Aviva, with the match being shown live on ITV. Read on for rugby tips and, with the Betfair sign-up offer, rugby free bets.

Ireland vs South Africa brings another potentially huge clash this Saturday afternoon, where at least one of these teams will stand to win their group and earn a place in the championship play-off game, next Sunday, 29th November. The Springboks may be the world’s top-ranked side, but it’s New Zealand who top the Southern Hemisphere table by a point, so the stakes will be set out by the All Blacks’ earlier match with England – who currently sit level with Ireland in the Northern Hemisphere grouping, but have a near-unassailable advantage on points difference.

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How Twickenham Affects Ireland vs South Africa

Two things are certain:

If the All Blacks take maximum points from that match at 2:10pm, South Africa’s trophy hopes are kaput, whatever happens at the Aviva.

Likewise, if England take maximum points, then Ireland are effectively relegated to the Finals Weekend undercard.

Those aside, there’s room for a number of further permutations – including where both could win their groups and meet again next weekend.

South Africa Pack May Prove Too Much

At the time of writing, Betfair Sportsbook has Ireland at 10/3 and South Africa 1/4 to win. The Springboks were brilliant in 2025, winning 12 of their 14 tests (losing to Australia and New Zealand). While 2026 had seen similar dominance, they’ve now lost two of their last three tests, to Australia and narrowly to France. That said, they’re not far off full strength – whereas Ireland are looking less than their best in the key fly-half and eight positions – and the presence of one of the brightest emerging talents in rugby, in Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, certainly mitigates Handre Pollard’s continued absence.

There has been one curveball thrown South Africa’s way ahead of the fixture: coach Rassie Erasmus has been suspended – for the third time in his career with South Africa – for comments made on the quality and integrity of officials. Whether and how this will affect the team on the day remains to be seen, but it’s certainly an unwelcome sideshow for the visitors.

It’s no secret that the Springboks forward line, and capacity to completely refresh it in games, makes them formidable opponents, typically grinding out wins through brute-force rugby. In fact, the last five meetings between these sides have all been close, decided by (going backwards) 11, 1, 7, 5 and 3 point margins, and averaging 37.8 combined match points per game. Bearing in mind that in 2026 Ireland have averaged 32.1 points and South Africa 35.5, per game, this fixture has been tighter and lower-scoring than their games against other teams.

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Ireland To Go For It Regardless

While the result of England vs New Zealand could drastically change the type of game that’s played in Dublin, it seems likely that South Africa will be the better side with or without the reward of a place in the championship play-off, up for grabs. They’ll want it badly, and even if the trophy is off the table, they can play without pressure.

Another point to make is that – barring England having already won with a bonus point, in which case the pressure is off the boys in green – Ireland will be chasing the four-try bonus, win or lose, to give them the best possible chance of catching France (who sit a point ahead of Ireland in the Northern Hemisphere grouping, and play Argentina later that evening, at 8:10pm).

That includes if the Kiwis win but fail to get a bonus point – which would probably be the scenario that would make this game most interesting, as both Ireland and South Africa would then be aiming for a four-try performance at the very least.

Then again, if New Zealand take maximum points and South Africa are essentially playing for pride here, it seems possible the game could turn into a slightly more chaotic, higher-scoring affair (perhaps even more so without Rassie Erasmus present).

Rugby Tips: Double Or Quits (For Now)

The bottom line is this: we won’t know exactly what we’re dealing with until the final whistle goes at Twickenham. It’s therefore hard to tip in advance, but with form for low scores and close South Africa wins, the Boks to do so by 1–7 points at 10/3 could be overpriced, versus shorter odds for bigger winning margins.

That said, because the results are so intrinsically related, it could be worth doubling up with a result or two in the earlier game. Adding England to win by 1–7 points to your betslip, for instance (as recommended in our other preview) – with the idea that if they’ve scored low, the Irish have even more motivation to get their four tries, while the Boks aim for a win of any sort – makes for an 18.5/1 double at current Betfair prices.

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Get Rugby Free Bets with this Betfair Sign-Up Offer

With a full Nations Championship card of six games this Saturday, the bet £20 get £60 Betfair sign-up offer is a perfect means to boost your kitty, with six £10 tokens to use (18+, T&Cs apply). That said, terms state that the free bets “will be awarded after the qualifying bet has settled” – so make sure yours is in before the rugby starts!