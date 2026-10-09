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Paddy Power Sign Up Offer for Liverpool vs Man City: new customers can back a goal to be scored at an enhanced 50/1. Preview, analysis and how to claim. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Liverpool vs Man City – 50/1 a Goal to Be Scored

Match Overview

Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Date: Sunday 11 October 2026
Venue: Anfield
Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

Few fixtures in the Premier League calendar carry the weight of Liverpool against Manchester City, and Anfield is likely to provide its usual intense backdrop. Whatever the respective form lines, meetings between these two sides tend to be high in quality and open in nature — the kind of game that rarely stays goalless for long. That context makes Paddy Power’s 50/1 for a goal to be scored a compelling welcome offer for new customers.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 a goal to be scored: Liverpool vs Man City

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Liverpool at Anfield: Front-Foot and Aggressive

Liverpool’s identity at Anfield has long been built on energy, high pressing, and quick transitions. On their day they look to suffocate opponents high up the pitch and turn defensive moments into attacking ones at pace.

At home, Liverpool will most likely:

  • Press high and look to win the ball early

  • Attack with width and overlapping full-backs

  • Commit numbers forward in search of an early goal

  • Use the Anfield atmosphere to build momentum

That aggressive approach tends to create an open, end-to-end contest — the kind of game in which chances arrive at both ends.

Manchester City’s Attacking Structure

Manchester City are built to dominate possession and manufacture high-quality chances. Even in matches where they see less of the ball, their patient build-up and movement in the final third mean they rarely go a full game without creating openings.

In fixtures of this profile, City will most likely:

  • Retain possession and build patiently from the back

  • Work the ball into dangerous central and half-space areas

  • Threaten in transition and from set-pieces

  • Create sustained spells of pressure

With two attacking sides on the pitch, goalmouth action is one of the more probable features of the afternoon.

Why the Game Is Likely to Be Open

This fixture tends to follow a recognisable pattern:

  • Liverpool press and attack with intensity at home

  • City retain possession and build patiently

  • Both sides create chances in transition

  • Space opens up as the game stretches

In a contest likely to feature chances at both ends, at least one goal being scored is among the more probable outcomes of the match.

Why Paddy Power’s 50/1 Offer Stands Out

Backing a goal to be scored aligns closely with the typical rhythm of this fixture — and Paddy Power’s 50/1 welcome offer dramatically enhances the price on an outcome that would ordinarily be a very short one.

Why the offer stands out:

  • Both sides carry a consistent attacking threat

  • The fixture profile points to an open game

  • The enhanced price far exceeds the true probability

  • It’s a simple, outcome-based market for new customers

At the time of writing, this represents a rare opportunity for new customers to take a hugely inflated price on an outcome that reflects the usual nature of the fixture.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 a goal to be scored: Liverpool vs Man City

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Final Verdict

This is a fixture that typically delivers quality and goalmouth action, with both sides likely to create opportunities. Whatever the final result, the attacking quality on show suggests the game should produce at least one goal.

Market view: An open game that plays to the strengths of both attacks

Best Bet for New Customers:
Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

A marquee Premier League fixture, a reliable attacking outcome, and a standout welcome offer.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 a goal to be scored: Liverpool vs Man City

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

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