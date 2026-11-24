After a 12-year absence, Borussia Dortmund return to the Emirates for what could be another classic Champions League clash. Read on to see why – and get a special 50/1 sign-up offer from Paddy Power, on a goal to be scored.

Football has an incredible capacity to transport you back to a certain time. For anyone reading this, there’s a good chance the words ‘Arsenal vs Dortmund’ are enough to summon vivid memories of the early 2010s: when the two clubs played each other six times in just over three years, club greats Arsène Wenger and Jürgen Klopp were in charge and names like Lewandowski and van Persie graced the turf.

So familiar was this fixture in that era, it’s hard to believe how long it’s been since they last met, in November 2014 – an occasion when one Mikel Arteta wore the captain’s armband for the Gunners.

To set the scene for this particular game: Arsenal are third in the league stage of the competition, Dortmund 12th, though they’re only a point apart. More important, however, is what this match represents: a battle of Europe’s big boys, where top of the Premier League plays top of the Bundesliga.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 A Goal To Be Scored: Arsenal vs Dortmund CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Win Football Free Bets With Paddy Power Sign-Up Offer: 50/1 Over 0.5 Goals Scored

With national pride at stake as well as three points, this is a huge game. But in case you needed any more reason to get involved: Paddy Power are boosting the odds of at least one goal being scored to 50/1 for any new customer. All you’ve got to do is sign up, bet £1 on ‘Over’ in the Over/Under 0.5 Goals market – currently priced at 1/80 – and if it comes in, Paddy’s will round up your profit to £50, paid in free Bet Builder credits (18+, T&Cs apply).

Can Top-Of-Table Titans Deliver In Champions League?

First things first, let’s acknowledge these are two of the stingiest defences in Europe, having conceded only seven goals apiece in the Prem and Bundesliga – both leagues’ lowest. Arsenal’s league average expected goals against (xGA) figure is lower, a brilliant 0.85 xGA versus 1.34 for Dortmund, though their xGA averages for the Champions League are very similar at 1.26 and 1.23 respectively. As it’s worked out, Arsenal have actually only conceded three (the best in the UCL league phase) to Dortmund’s five.

That said, there’s no shortage of reasons to believe this match could buck those trends. So in the spirit of nostalgia, not to mention the Paddy Power offer: let’s look at the arguments for a goal-fest.

Both teams’ European games have brought big chances: Arsenal’s four Champions League games have averaged 3.5 combined xG per game; Dortmund’s have averaged 3.7.

Raya is a big loss: David Raya has conceded just 10 goals from 15.1 expected goals conceded (xGA) in all competitions this season, while Kepa has conceded two from 1.09 xGC (albeit in just two outings).

Arsenal’s Champions League defence has slipped: Their xGA was just 0.22 at Napoli and 0.38 against Lille. It then rose to 2.33 at Bayern and 2.11 at Slavia (where Arsenal conceded two and one, respectively).

Dortmund opposition let off, so far: They’ve created 9.85 xG across four UCL games, but scored only seven goals. They’ve also created 19 big chances and missed 14 of them.

Dortmund defence dodgy in Europe: They’ve conceded in all four games so far in this European campaign. That defensive record is no fluke, having shipped five goals from 4.91 xGA.

Star midfielders can score: Paddy Power’s 2/1 for Ødegaard to score anytime is no surprise, but the 8/1 for Felix Nmecha potentially undersells the German’s goal threat. While both have five for the season, Nmecha has managed that from just 1.47 xG, to Ødegaard’s 3.55 – suggesting that if he gets chances, he’s even more dangerous.

Guirassy is available: Dortmund have passed their goal machine fit to play. He’s scored eight times from 8.74 xG – about a third of Dortmund’s squad’s xG.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 A Goal To Be Scored: Arsenal vs Dortmund CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Bayern Results Point To Dortmund’s Vulnerability

Arsenal backers may take heart from xG data, which suggests Dortmund arguably shouldn’t be top of the Bundesliga. They’re top with a +10 goal difference, but their xG difference is only +2.16 – compared with a huge +22.31 for a now Kane-less (and more temporarily, Olise-less) Bayern side in second, who just can’t seem to catch a break.

It’s interesting to note also that both these sides faced Bayern Munich away within ten days of each other… And both drew 2-2. While Dortmund rode their luck with an xG total of 0.74 to their domestic rivals’ 4.48, Arsenal held the Bavarian club to 2.33 xG, while creating 1.69 – indicating a much fairer result.

In other words: Arsenal may not be facing so strong a side as Dortmund’s results suggest. Up against another elite foe, the visitors could be in for a reality check.