Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: NFL London Games - Commanders to beat the Colts at 50/1

Commanders 50/1 to beat Colts: Why Washington could light up London

Commanders vs Colts: Match information

Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, October 4, 2026

Kick-off: 2:30pm BST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Week: NFL Week 4

Sunday's fixture is the first of three NFL regular-season games in London during 2026, with Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars following at Tottenham on October 11 before Jacksonville face Houston at Wembley on October 18.

The London game also forms part of a record international programme for the NFL, which is taking regular-season games to multiple countries during the 2026 campaign. For Washington, it represents another opportunity to build its international following while trying to move above .500 for the first time this season.

And with Sky Bet offering 50/1 on the Commanders to win, those who fancy Washington to follow up its impressive Week 3 victory with another result have an eye-catching price to consider.

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Can Washington continue their London momentum?

The Commanders arrive in London with plenty of reasons for optimism after producing one of the results of Week 3.

Washington came from behind to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks 33-31, with Marcus Mariota throwing three touchdown passes in the absence of starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

That victory changed the mood around Washington after a difficult opening fortnight. The Commanders are now 1-2, level with the Colts, and have shown they can produce an explosive offensive performance when given the opportunity.

The challenge now is to carry that momentum across the Atlantic.

For anyone considering the 50/1 price, Washington's ability to score points is one of the most interesting aspects of the matchup.

Mariota has already shown he can deliver

Daniels has been ruled out already, Washington won't be without confidence in its alternative.

Marcus Mariota stepped in against Seattle and delivered a composed performance, throwing for 183 yards and three touchdowns as the Commanders produced a 33-31 victory.

The veteran quarterback also has previous international experience with Washington. Mariota is familiar with the Commanders system, having stepped in last year when Daniels went down with injury. While he is an older quarterback, he boasts a similar skillset with fantastic mobility and game management

That experience could prove useful again in London.

Washington's offence can test the Colts

One of the most appealing aspects of the Commanders matchup is the potential for their passing game to put pressure on Indianapolis.

The 33 points against Seattle represented a significant turnaround after Washington scored 22 points against the Eaglesin Week 1 and 20 against Dallas in Week 2.

The Commanders were also able to find the end zone three times through the air against Seattle, showing the variety available to their offence against one of the best defences in the NFL.

Washington will need to be aggressive against a Colts defence that improved significantly in Week 3. Indianapolis held Houston to only 237 total yards in its 19-17 victory, having allowed 1,029 yards across its opening two games.

That makes the battle between Washington's offensive playmakers and Indianapolis' improved defence one of the key matchups of the afternoon.

Terry McLaurin and the Washington playmakers

The Commanders also have plenty of weapons capable of making a difference in a game that could turn into a shootout.

Terry McLaurin remains the headline name in Washington's receiving corps and gives whichever quarterback starts a proven option downfield.

The Commanders' offensive approach can also benefit from the mobility of their quarterbacks. Mariota's rushing ability is particularly useful in creating another problem for opposing defences.

That variety could be important against a Colts side that will be looking to establish Jonathan Taylor and control the tempo.

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A fascinating contrast in styles

Sunday's matchup could come down to which team is able to impose its preferred style.

Indianapolis' recent victory over Houston was a relatively low-scoring affair, with the Colts winning 19-17. Jonathan Taylor is a major part of their offensive identity, while their defence showed signs of improvement after a difficult opening two games.

Washington, meanwhile, comes off a game that finished 33-31.

The Commanders therefore have evidence that they can win a high-scoring contest, and the potential return of Daniels could make their offence even more unpredictable.

For the Commanders to win, creating explosive plays and avoiding turnovers will be crucial. They will also need their defence to contain Taylor and prevent Indianapolis from controlling possession for long stretches.

Recent form gives Washington confidence

Both teams enter London with 1-2 records, but the Commanders' Week 3 result arguably provides plenty of momentum.

Washington overturned a difficult situation against Seattle, winning by two points after a back-and-forth contest.

Indianapolis also claimed its first victory of the campaign, beating AFC South rival Houston 19-17 after opening the season against Baltimore and Kansas City.

That means neither team arrives in London in straightforward form, making Sunday's game particularly difficult to call.

For Washington, however, the fact it has already beaten the reigning Super Bowl champions this season provides evidence that it can compete when things click offensively.

The Verdict: Don't underestimate the Commanders

At a glance you might disregard the Commanders due to their injury issues, but putting up 33 points on the reigning Super Bowl Champions is no mean feat. Mariota can pick apart a defence with his passing or scramble to keep them off balance. For those looking for a generous offer this weekend, Sky Bet's is top of the pile.

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