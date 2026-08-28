Sky Bet Sign Up Offer – Tottenham vs Newcastle Free Bets

Match Overview

Fixture: Tottenham vs Newcastle

Competition: Premier League

Date: Saturday 29 August

Kick-off: 17:30 BST

TV: Sky Sports Premier League

Offer: Sky Bet – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

The pre-season optimism around Tottenham lasted barely 90 minutes. Roberto De Zerbi’s expensively assembled side were comprehensively second best in a 3-0 opening-day defeat at Brentford, and Spurs will need a considerable response as they welcome a Newcastle team that was seconds away from beating Liverpool on the opening weekend. With both attacks carrying genuine threat, Sky Bet’s 50/1 on a goal being scored is a straightforward welcome offer worth noting ahead of a fixture that has never once finished goalless in Premier League history.

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1 for a goal to be scored: Spurs vs Newcastle CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on ‘Over 0.5 goals’ market only. First £1 single bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bets for football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14-day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+.

Tottenham: A Fragile Start in Need of a Response

The manner of the Brentford defeat, rather than the result alone, is what will concern Spurs supporters most. The hosts shipped close to 4.0 xG at the Gtech and were spared a heavier scoreline only by an Igor Thiago penalty miss. Four new signings started, yet the performance carried the same fragility that defined a difficult 2025-26 campaign in which Tottenham finished 17th and survived on the final day.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has offered little comfort. Spurs have won just five of their last 33 home league matches against English opposition - a record entirely at odds with a squad assembled at significant cost. A midweek 5-1 Carabao Cup rout of Charlton offered some relief, but it is Premier League form that will define the mood in N17.

There is, however, cause for cautious optimism in the final third. The additions of Sávio and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City add pace and penetration to an attack that looked toothless at Brentford, while the returns of Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro should steady a defence that has looked exposed. Destiny Udogie is also available to come in at left-back.

Newcastle: Attacking Momentum but a Recognisable Threat

Newcastle arrive in good heart. Under Matthias Jaissle, they were the better side for long spells against Liverpool before conceding a 99th-minute penalty to draw 2-2, and they have historically travelled well to this venue, winning their last two league visits by a 2-1 scoreline.

That said, this is a game likely to be played in transition - fast, open and stretched - much as the Liverpool fixture was. That profile brings a specific individual angle worth exploring.

Left-back Lewis Hall has caught the eye early this season, though not always for the right reasons. He committed two fouls against Liverpool and three against West Brom in midweek, conceding a penalty in both matches. On Saturday he is likely to be tasked with containing the tricky Sávio, with Porro overlapping from the same flank.

Why the Market Looks Interesting

Newcastle are around 2/1 to win, a price that looks a touch short given Spurs’ reinforced attack and home motivation, so opposing the visitors in the match-odds market holds limited appeal. The more compelling angle sits in the fouls market.

Sávio drew 1.73 fouls per 90 across all competitions last season at City and is priced at around 4/6 to win 2+ fouls here. Against that backdrop, the near 3/1 available in places for Lewis Hall to commit 2+ fouls stands out as potential value. Some firms go as short as even money, but plenty remain at 2/1 or bigger.

The logic is grounded in game state: a transition-heavy contest should repeatedly isolate Hall in 1v1 situations against a direct winger and an overlapping full-back, exactly the scenarios in which he has already come unstuck this season.

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1 for a goal to be scored: Spurs vs Newcastle CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on ‘Over 0.5 goals’ market only. First £1 single bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bets for football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14-day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+.

How the Game Could Unfold

Expect Spurs to start on the front foot in front of their own crowd, pressing high and looking to get Sávio and their attacking additions running at a Newcastle backline that has already shown it can be breached. Newcastle, in turn, carry a proven counter-attacking threat and the composure to punish a side low on confidence.

Given the sheer weight of goals in this fixture’s history and the open nature both teams have shown so far, an entertaining, end-to-end contest feels the most likely narrative - which frames Sky Bet’s 50/1 on a goal being scored neatly against the run of expectation.

Final Verdict

This has the makings of an open, transition-led game that suits both attacks. Spurs’ need for a home response and their refreshed forward line should ensure they compete, but Newcastle’s recent record at this venue means the visitors cannot be discounted.

Score prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Newcastle

Player angle to consider: Lewis Hall to commit 2+ fouls, at around 3/1 in places at the time of writing.

At the time of writing, odds were correct as of 12:10 BST (28/08/26). Prices are time-sensitive and subject to change.