Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Crystal Palace vs Man City - 50/1, City to win or draw

Crystal Palace vs Man City: Can City Keep Their Perfect Start Alive at Selhurst Park?

Date: Friday 28th August

Kick-off: 20:00

Competition: Premier League

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on Man City to Win or Draw (new customers)

Manchester City head to Selhurst Park tonight looking to make it two Premier League wins from two, but Crystal Palace will be determined to make life difficult for the visitors under the lights.

City began the campaign with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Bournemouth, while Palace suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Everton on the opening weekend. That leaves both sides with something to prove tonight, albeit for very different reasons.

The recent head-to-head record certainly favours Manchester City. They have won three of the last four meetings, including a 3-0 victory at the Etihad in May, while City have also won six of their last nine against Palace.

That makes Paddy Power's enhanced 50/1 offer on Manchester City to win or draw an interesting angle for new customers. Rather than needing City to take all three points, the double-chance selection covers both a Manchester City victory and a draw.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 - Man City to win or draw CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

City Have Momentum to Build On

Manchester City did not have everything their own way against Bournemouth, but recovering from a goal down to win their opening league game provided an immediate boost.

There are plenty of reasons for optimism:

Three points already on the board

A winning start under Enzo Maresca

Significant attacking quality

Opportunity to move towards the top of the table

City know another positive result would give them an excellent start to the campaign.

Palace Need a Response

Crystal Palace's opening weekend defeat at Everton was not the start Pierre Sage would have wanted.

Tonight presents an immediate opportunity to respond.

Palace will be looking to:

Make better use of home advantage

Stay compact without the ball

Exploit City's defensive vulnerabilities

Give the Selhurst Park crowd something to get behind

The Eagles generated opportunities in their opening game despite losing, so City cannot afford to assume this will be straightforward.

Selhurst Park Could Make The Difference

Friday night football under the lights can create a completely different atmosphere, particularly at Selhurst Park.

For Palace, an energetic start could be crucial.

If they can:

Press City effectively

Win early challenges

Keep the crowd engaged

Prevent City controlling possession

then the pressure on the visitors could increase.

City's ability to manage that atmosphere will be tested.

Why City Should Still Feel Confident

Despite Palace's home advantage, the historical numbers point strongly towards the visitors.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League meetings with Palace, while they have also won their last three encounters by margins of at least three goals.

City will also be encouraged by their attacking form. They scored twice in their opening league fixture and have plenty of options capable of changing the game.

The Double-Chance Angle

This is where Paddy Power's promotion becomes particularly interesting.

The selection does not require City to win.

Possible outcomes:

Man City win – promotion lands

– promotion lands Draw – promotion lands

– promotion lands Crystal Palace win – promotion does not land

That provides some protection in a fixture where Palace's home advantage could make a draw a realistic possibility.

Why The Paddy Power Offer Stands Out

The enhanced 50/1 price combines a strong favourite with the added security of two possible results.

Reasons it catches the eye:

City have already won their opening league game

Palace lost their opener

City have dominated this recent head-to-head

The visitors are chasing another positive result

A draw is enough for the offer to land

For a new customer looking to get involved with tonight's Premier League action, it offers an alternative to simply backing City in the match-result market.

Final Word

Crystal Palace will be hoping that home advantage and a reaction to their opening-day defeat can make tonight's game uncomfortable for Manchester City.

But City have already shown their ability to recover from difficult situations this season, and their outstanding recent record against Palace provides plenty of reason for confidence.

Whether they leave Selhurst Park with all three points or have to settle for a share of them, avoiding defeat would keep City's perfect unbeaten start intact.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 on Manchester City to Win or Draw

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