Harry Kane Norway vs England Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final, 40/1 1+ Shots on Target

Match Overview

Fixture: Norway vs England

Competition: World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final

Venue: Miami

Date: Saturday 11 July 2026

Kick-off: 22:00 BST

TV: ITV1

Offer: Sky Bet, 40/1 on Harry Kane to have 1+ shots on target (new customers)

The Sky Bet Sign Up Offer puts England's captain and record goalscorer front and centre as the Three Lions meet Norway in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals in Miami. Harry Kane has led the line throughout England's run to the last eight, and with Thomas Tuchel's side expected to control the game, the chances should keep coming his way. With that in mind, Sky Bet's 40/1 on Kane to have 1+ shots on target is an eye-catching welcome offer for new customers, at the time of writing.

Sky Bet Exclusive 40/1 Harry Kane to have 1+ shots on target CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

England's Attack Still Flows Through Kane

England have reached the quarter-finals playing like a unit, and their captain remains the reference point for everything they do in the final third. Kane's game has evolved to combine his penalty box instincts with deeper link play, and both sides of that role keep him involved in England's best moments.

Norway represent a beatable opponent with clear defensive weaknesses, and England are expected to control possession and territory in Miami. That is the type of game in which Kane consistently finds shooting opportunities, whether attacking crosses, arriving on the edge of the box, or finishing off patient buildup.

Kane's England Numbers Underline the Case

Across his most recent seven England appearances, Kane's output shows why the shots on target market looks so relevant:

7 goals in 7 matches (1.14 per 90) from 3.42 xG

7 of his goals scored from inside the box, showing his penalty area positioning

4 headed goals, a serious aerial threat from crosses and set-pieces

36 touches in the opposition box (5.88 per 90), a constant presence in dangerous areas

106 passes and an assist, highlighting the link play that keeps him involved even when not shooting

The most recent evidence came against Mexico, where Kane scored, added an assist and produced 0.79 xG and 0.67 xA before being withdrawn at 90 minutes. Even in a game where he took just one shot, that effort found the target, and his all round involvement ranked him among England's most influential players on the night.

Sky Bet Exclusive 40/1 Harry Kane to have 1+ shots on target CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Why Kane Should Find the Target Against Norway

Norway's defence is their obvious weakness. They have failed to keep a single clean sheet in the tournament, and among the remaining quarter-finalists they concede the most from set-pieces. That plays directly into Kane's strengths, given four of his last seven England goals have been headers and he thrives on service into the box.

With England likely to dominate the ball and generate repeated entries into the final third, Kane should see a steady supply of chances. His 5.88 touches per 90 in the opposition box tell the story of a striker who is always in the right areas, and against a defence as porous as Norway's, testing the goalkeeper looks a natural outcome.

Why the 40/1 Offer Stands Out

Kane's profile aligns closely with this market: seven goals in seven games, a high volume of penalty box touches, a strong aerial threat, and a defence in Norway that has struggled to keep anyone out. Against that backdrop, Sky Bet's 40/1 for new customers offers a considerable price on an outcome that fits both how Kane plays and the likely shape of the contest.

Other Angles Worth a Look

Beyond the Kane market, England to win in 90 minutes rates strongly at 17/20 (general), with England to win and both teams to score appealing at 13/5 (bet365) given Norway are yet to keep any opponent out. Elliot Anderson 2+ total shots (23/10, Coral, Ladbrokes) and Bukayo Saka 1+ assists (19/5, Coral, Ladbrokes) are also worth noting. All prices are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.

Final Verdict

England should have the control and quality to progress, and Kane looks likely to be at the heart of it. His scoring record, penalty box presence and aerial threat all point to him testing the goalkeeper again, making Sky Bet's 40/1 on 1+ shots on target a market that suits both the player and the occasion.