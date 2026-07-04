Kylian Mbappe 40/1 to have 1+ shots on target - World Cup Free Bets, Sky Bet Sign Up Offers

Match Overview

Fixture: France vs Paraguay

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 16

Date: Saturday 4 July 2026

Kick-off: 22:00 BST

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium

Offer: Sky Bet – 40/1 on Mbappe 1+ Shots on Target (new customers)

Sky Bet Sign Up Offer lands at the perfect time as France take on Paraguay in a World Cup Round of 16 clash this evening. Kylian Mbappe has been in devastating form throughout the tournament, and their 40/1 offer on the France captain to register 1+ shots on target represents a compelling welcome proposition for new customers.

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France's Tournament Dominance

Didier Deschamps' side have been imperious throughout this World Cup, brushing aside all opposition with clinical efficiency. France have scored at least three times in each of their four matches, beating Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, Norway 4-1, and completing the group stage with maximum points.

The hallmarks of this France side include:

Relentless attacking intent from the first whistle

Multiple goal threats across the forward line

Clinical finishing in the final third

Defensive solidity that hasn't been seriously tested

With Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Desire Doue creating opportunities around him, Mbappe operates at the heart of one of the most dangerous attacks in world football.

Mbappe: World Cup Record Breaker

The France captain enters this knockout fixture having already scored six goals at the 2026 tournament, taking his career World Cup tally to 18 – now second only to Lionel Messi in the all-time charts.

Mbappe's World Cup credentials are remarkable:

18 World Cup goals across three tournaments (2018, 2022, 2026)

Goals-per-game ratio of 1.0 at World Cups

Record holder for most goals in World Cup finals (4)

2022 Golden Boot winner with eight goals

France's all-time leading goalscorer

At 27, Mbappe is at the peak of his powers and shows no signs of slowing down. His movement, pace, and finishing ability make him virtually unplayable when in full flow.

Paraguay's Unlikely Run

Paraguay arrive at this stage courtesy of a stunning penalty shootout victory over Germany in the Round of 32 – one of the shocks of the tournament. However, their approach against top-tier opposition will likely focus on containment rather than expansion.

Paraguay are expected to:

Sit deep in a compact defensive shape

Concede territory and possession willingly

Look to frustrate and counter when opportunities arise

Defend in numbers around the penalty area

Crucially, Paraguay have conceded more shots from outside the box than any other team at this tournament (34), suggesting they allow opponents to get into shooting positions regularly.

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Why Mbappe's Shots Profile Suits This Bet

The market being offered – 1+ shots on target – is one of the most achievable outcomes in football betting when applied to an elite forward in a dominant team. The key factors supporting this selection include:

Mbappe averaged over three shots per 90 minutes for Real Madrid last season

He operates as the focal point of France's attack

Paraguay's defensive approach will invite sustained pressure

France have averaged over 3 goals per game at this tournament

Mbappe's positioning ensures he receives the ball in dangerous areas

Even in matches where Mbappe hasn't scored, his shot volume remains consistently high. His six goals in four games at this World Cup tell only part of the story – his overall shot count has been significantly higher.

Match Scenario Analysis

This fixture is likely to follow a predictable pattern. France will dominate possession and territory, pushing Paraguay deeper and deeper as the game progresses. The South American side may frustrate early, but sustained pressure typically leads to chances.

Scenarios that favour Mbappe registering shots on target:

France score early and Paraguay are forced to open up

A tight first half leads to increased second-half urgency

Set-piece situations create opportunities in the box

Quick transitions from Mbappe's pace

Given Mbappe's central role in France's attacking structure, it would be surprising if he failed to test the goalkeeper at least once across 90 minutes.

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Final Verdict

France have been the most impressive side at this World Cup, and Mbappe has been instrumental in their dominance. Against a Paraguay team that will likely sit deep and defend in numbers, Les Bleus should control proceedings comfortably.

The 1+ shots on target market for Mbappe is one of the more achievable outcomes in player props – he simply needs to find the target once in 90 minutes, plus extra time if required. Given his shot volume, positioning, and France's attacking intent, this appears a highly probable outcome.

Best Bet for New Customers:

Sky Bet – 40/1 on Mbappe 1+ Shots on Target

A World Cup knockout match, an elite forward in imperious form, and a welcome offer that significantly enhances the upside.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only.

How can I qualify?

£5 minimum deposit required.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'Kylian Mbappe 1+ Shots on Target (Including Extra Time)' market only.

First £1 single bet only.

What can I win?

4 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

What else do I need to know?

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14 day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions apply.

Further T&Cs apply.