Sky Bet England Sign Up Offer: 60/1, England to win

England vs Ghana: Can the Three Lions Finish the Group Stage Strongly?

Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Kick-off: 21:00

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Offer: Sky Bet – 50/1 on England to Win (new customers)

By the time England take to the field against Ghana on Tuesday night, the picture in Group G should be much clearer. Qualification places may still be up for grabs, top spot could be on the line, or knockout-stage opponents may already be coming into focus.

Whatever the scenario, England will be targeting a victory.

Group-stage football is often about timing. The opening matches are about settling into the tournament, but the final round is where teams begin to build momentum for the knockout stages. A strong performance here could provide exactly the platform England need ahead of the business end of the World Cup.

That's what makes Sky Bet's enhanced 50/1 offer on an England win so appealing. You're backing one of the tournament favourites at a heavily boosted price in a fixture where they'll expect to take all three points.

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1 England to win CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bets for football BuildABets only. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Why Momentum Matters at World Cups

History shows that teams entering the knockout rounds on the back of positive results often perform best.

The benefits include:

Increased confidence

Greater squad belief

Reduced external pressure

Better rhythm heading into knockout football

England will know the importance of finishing the group stage strongly.

England's Strength in Depth Could Be Key

One advantage England possess over many nations is the quality available throughout the squad.

Potential benefits include:

Fresh legs late in matches

Tactical flexibility

Competition for places

Ability to change games from the bench

In tournament football, depth often becomes increasingly valuable as the weeks progress.

Ghana Capable of Asking Questions

England will not be taking Ghana lightly.

Their strengths include:

Athleticism across the pitch

Dangerous attacking transitions

Strong work rate

Ability to compete physically

If England switch off, Ghana have the tools to punish mistakes.

Could The Group Situation Influence The Match?

The final group fixture often creates unique circumstances.

Potential scenarios:

England needing a win to secure top spot

Ghana chasing qualification

Goal difference becoming a factor

Teams forced to attack late on

The state of the group could create a more open game than many expect.

Why The Sky Bet Offer Stands Out

This promotion centres on England doing what many will expect them to do.

Reasons it appeals:

England's superior squad depth

Experience of major tournaments

Quality across attacking areas

Strong motivation to carry momentum into the knockout rounds

At 50/1, the offer significantly enhances the price on an outcome England will be targeting from the first whistle.

One Eye on the Knockout Stages

The challenge for England isn't simply qualifying — it's arriving in the knockout rounds in the best possible condition.

A victory here could:

Build confidence

Secure a favourable draw

Maintain momentum

Send a message to potential rivals

Those factors can often be just as important as the three points themselves.

Final Word

England's final group-stage match could prove to be one of their most important before the knockout rounds begin. With tournament momentum, confidence and potentially top spot all on the line, there should be no shortage of motivation.

Ghana are capable opponents and will provide a stern test, but England will believe they have the quality required to get the job done and head into the next phase of the World Cup on a high.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – 50/1 on England to Win

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Friday, 19th June 2026 until 21:00 on Tuesday, 23rd June 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “England to Win” in the match England vs Ghana, on Tuesday, 23rd June (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (England do not win the match) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.

6. Free Bets are for football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.

8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

11. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.

19. The promoter for this promotion is SBG SPORTS LIMITED, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and acting through its Malta branch, with company number OC 1568, and having its place of business at Level 2, Spinola Park, Triq Mikielang Borg, San Gijan, SPK 1000, Malta.