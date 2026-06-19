World Cup Fixtures and Games Today: Sunday 21 June Schedule, Kick-Off Times & TV Coverage UK

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World Cup fixtures and games today feature four matches across Groups G and H, with Group H's action seeing European powerhouses Spain face Saudi Arabia in Atlanta before Uruguay take on Cape Verde late evening. Group G provides two compelling encounters with Belgium meeting Iran in prime time Los Angeles action, while New Zealand face Egypt in the early hours in Vancouver.

Here's your complete guide to today's World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, venues and how to watch in the UK.

Today's World Cup Schedule (UK Times)

Match Group Kick-Off (UK) Venue Spain vs Saudi Arabia Group H 5pm, Sun 21 June Atlanta, USA Belgium vs Iran Group G 8pm, Sun 21 June Los Angeles, USA Uruguay vs Cape Verde Group H 11pm, Sun 21 June Miami, USA New Zealand vs Egypt Group G 2am, Mon 22 June Vancouver, Canada

Spain vs Saudi Arabia – 5pm Sunday

European powerhouses Spain begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia in a Group H fixture that opens the tournament action for both nations in Atlanta.

Kick-off: 5pm UK time, Sunday 21 June

Venue: Atlanta, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group H

Spain qualified through European confederation competition and arrive as one of the tournament's leading contenders. La Roja bring exceptional World Cup pedigree as former champions, combining technical brilliance with tactical sophistication that has made them one of world football's most successful nations. Spain possess players competing at the highest levels of European club football and will be determined to add to their impressive collection of tournament honours with their trademark possession-based football.

Saudi Arabia qualified through Asian confederation competition and represent one of the continent's most improved footballing nations. The Green Falcons bring organisation, athleticism and tournament experience, having previously demonstrated their capability to trouble elite opposition on the World Cup stage. Saudi Arabia possess the defensive discipline and counter-attacking threat to make this a genuine contest.

This fixture sees Spain as overwhelming favourites to secure three points in their opening encounter. La Roja will be expected to control proceedings through their superior technical quality and possession dominance, though Saudi Arabia's ability to frustrate favourites ensures this will require focused performance from the European side.

Spain's approach will showcase their trademark tiki-taka possession football and technical superiority through creative midfielders and intelligent forwards. They excel at breaking down defensive structures through patient build-up and intricate passing combinations, making them formidable opponents at tournament level.

Saudi Arabia's approach will balance defensive organisation with counter-attacking threat through their pace and set-piece capability. The Green Falcons are dangerous opponents capable of exploiting any defensive lapses and will be determined to secure a positive result that gives them foundation for Group H progression.

The early evening kick-off ensures excellent viewing for UK audiences, with this encounter between European pedigree and Asian organisation providing compelling opening action as both nations seek the crucial three points that could prove decisive in determining Group H's final standings.

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Belgium vs Iran – 8pm Sunday

Belgium begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in what promises to be a Group G encounter between European quality and Asian organisation in Los Angeles.

Kick-off: 8pm UK time, Sunday 21 June

Venue: Los Angeles, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group G

Belgium qualified through European confederation competition and bring their golden generation to what may be a final World Cup opportunity for several key players. The Red Devils possess exceptional individual talent throughout their squad, with players competing at Europe's elite clubs combining attacking flair with tactical intelligence. Belgium have consistently ranked among world football's leading nations and will harbour genuine ambitions of tournament success.

Iran qualified through Asian confederation competition and represent one of the continent's most tactically disciplined footballing nations. Team Melli bring defensive organisation, physical presence and counter-attacking capability, with a squad that has repeatedly proven capable of frustrating elite opposition through collective determination and tactical discipline.

This fixture sees Belgium as favourites to secure three points in their opening encounter, though Iran's defensive solidity ensures this will be a genuine test. The Red Devils will be expected to control proceedings through their superior individual quality and attacking options, while Team Melli possess the organisation to make this a competitive Group G fixture.

Belgium's approach will combine individual brilliance with attacking intent through their world-class forwards and creative midfielders. They possess the quality to unlock any defence and will be determined to establish early tournament momentum with a convincing victory in Los Angeles.

Iran's approach will showcase their defensive organisation and physical presence. Team Melli excel at frustrating favourites through disciplined positioning and will look to exploit counter-attacking opportunities, knowing that a positive result would represent a significant achievement against European opposition of this calibre.

The prime time 8pm kick-off ensures excellent viewing for UK audiences, with this encounter between European talent and Asian discipline providing compelling action as both nations seek crucial opening points in Group G.

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Uruguay vs Cape Verde – 11pm Sunday

South American heavyweights Uruguay face African opposition Cape Verde in a Group H encounter in Miami.

Kick-off: 11pm UK time, Sunday 21 June

Venue: Miami, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group H

Uruguay qualified through South American confederation competition and bring exceptional World Cup pedigree as two-time champions. La Celeste possess a proud tournament history combining technical quality with renowned competitive spirit and physical presence. Uruguay feature players competing across Europe's top leagues and will be determined to make a deep run in the tournament with their characteristic blend of skill and steel.

Cape Verde qualified through African confederation competition in what represents a significant achievement for the island nation. The Blue Sharks bring passion, determination and attacking ambition, with a squad seeking to make their mark on the global stage against established South American opposition. Cape Verde possess athleticism and counter-attacking threat that makes them dangerous opponents.

This fixture sees Uruguay as strong favourites to secure three points in their Group H opener. La Celeste will be expected to control proceedings through their superior tournament experience and individual quality, though Cape Verde's historic achievement in reaching the World Cup ensures they will be highly motivated to produce a memorable performance.

Uruguay's approach will combine South American technical quality with physical presence and competitive intensity. They possess attacking talent capable of troubling any defence and will be determined to establish early group momentum with a convincing victory in Miami.

Cape Verde's approach will require exceptional defensive organisation and discipline to contain Uruguayan attacking quality. The Blue Sharks will need to remain compact and look for counter-attacking opportunities, knowing that a positive result would represent a historic achievement for African island football.

The late evening kick-off provides compelling viewing for UK audiences, with this encounter between South American pedigree and African ambition offering intrigue as both nations begin their Group H campaigns.

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New Zealand vs Egypt – 2am Monday

The final fixture of today's schedule sees New Zealand take on Egypt in a Group G encounter in Vancouver.

Kick-off: 2am UK time, Monday 22 June

Venue: Vancouver, Canada

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group G

New Zealand qualified through Oceanic confederation competition and return to the World Cup finals seeking to make their mark. The All Whites bring physicality, organisation and tournament experience, with a squad combining players from European leagues with domestic talent. New Zealand possess defensive discipline and set-piece threat that makes them competitive opponents at international level.

Egypt qualified through African confederation competition and represent one of the continent's most storied footballing nations. The Pharaohs bring technical quality, attacking flair and passionate support, with a squad featuring players competing across Europe's top leagues. Egypt possess the individual talent and collective quality to trouble any opponent through their creative ability and attacking intent.

This fixture represents both nations' opportunity to secure crucial three points in what promises to be a competitive Group G encounter. With Belgium expected to occupy top position, matches like this become pivotal for New Zealand and Egypt's progression hopes, making the outcome potentially decisive in determining final group standings.

New Zealand's approach will combine defensive organisation with physical presence and set-piece capability. The All Whites excel at making matches competitive through work-rate and determination, with the ability to frustrate technically superior opposition through disciplined positioning.

Egypt's approach will showcase their technical quality and attacking ambition through creative midfielders and pacy forwards. The Pharaohs possess the individual brilliance to unlock defences and will be determined to secure three points that establish their Group G progression credentials.

The extremely early kick-off makes this one for dedicated World Cup enthusiasts, though the tactical intrigue between Oceanic organisation and African flair ensures compelling viewing. Both teams know that securing three points in their opening fixture would represent a crucial step towards progression from Group G.

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How to Watch World Cup Games Today

UK viewers can follow all the World Cup action across BBC and ITV, who share live coverage of the tournament. Both broadcasters offer free-to-air coverage with matches available on TV and via their respective streaming platforms – BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Specific broadcast details for each match are typically confirmed closer to kick-off. Check the BBC Sport and ITV Sport websites for the latest scheduling information.

Radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live provides live commentary on selected matches throughout the tournament.

Group Overviews

Group G

Group G features Belgium's golden generation as favourites alongside Iran, New Zealand and Egypt in what promises to be a competitive group. Belgium will be expected to top the group with their world-class talent and attacking quality, while the battle for second place between Iran, Egypt and New Zealand provides compelling intrigue. Today's fixtures see Belgium face Iran in a prime time encounter before New Zealand take on Egypt in the early hours, with both matches significant in determining the group's early dynamics and progression picture.

Group H

Group H brings together European powerhouses Spain as favourites alongside Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in a fascinating quartet. Spain will be viewed as group leaders with their technical quality and tournament pedigree, though two-time champions Uruguay possess the quality to challenge for top position. Today's opening fixtures see Spain face Saudi Arabia in early evening action before Uruguay begin their campaign against Cape Verde, with both encounters crucial in establishing group hierarchy and momentum.

Tomorrow's Featured Fixtures

Monday brings additional group action with more teams entering the tournament:

Further fixtures to be confirmed

World Cup 2026 Betting Tips

Looking for expert World Cup predictions? Our tipsters analyse every group and provide their best bets for each round of fixtures.

For detailed analysis and selections across today's matches and the wider tournament, visit the Sporting Life football section for the latest tips and predictions from our expert team.

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Key Information Summary

Spain vs Saudi Arabia: 5pm Sunday – European powerhouses begin Group H campaign in Atlanta

5pm Sunday – European powerhouses begin Group H campaign in Atlanta Belgium vs Iran: 8pm Sunday – Golden generation face Asian opposition in Los Angeles

8pm Sunday – Golden generation face Asian opposition in Los Angeles Uruguay vs Cape Verde: 11pm Sunday – Two-time champions begin campaign in Miami

11pm Sunday – Two-time champions begin campaign in Miami New Zealand vs Egypt: 2am Monday – Oceanic and African opposition meet in Vancouver

2am Monday – Oceanic and African opposition meet in Vancouver TV: BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage

BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage Streaming: BBC iPlayer and ITVX

World Cup fixtures and games today provide compelling viewing across Groups G and H, with European powerhouses Spain and Belgium in action alongside two-time champions Uruguay in what promises to be a day of high-quality international football. From Spain's prime time opener against Saudi Arabia to Belgium's golden generation facing Iran, Sunday's schedule offers tactical intrigue and quality. The combination of Spanish technical brilliance, Belgium's individual talent, Uruguay's competitive spirit and the ambitions of Asian and African opposition makes this a crucial day in the tournament calendar, with all four fixtures carrying significant implications for group standings as the World Cup continues in North America.