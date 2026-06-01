Portugal World Cup 2026: Ronaldo's Last Tournament & Betting Guide

Portugal return to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with unfinished business and one towering question: will Ronaldo play in the World Cup 2026? The answer is almost certainly yes—and if this is indeed Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance, the 41-year-old icon will be desperate to claim the one major trophy that has eluded him throughout a career of unprecedented individual success.

All World Cup 2026 qualification has concluded. The 48 qualified nations are confirmed, and Portugal secured their place with characteristic efficiency during a confident qualifying campaign. Now drawn into Group H alongside Congo DR, Uzbekistan, and Colombia, Roberto Martínez's side face a fascinating mix of opponents—two sides making their tournament debuts and one South American powerhouse capable of causing significant problems.

For bettors exploring FIFA World Cup betting markets, Portugal present a compelling proposition. The Seleção are ranked among the tournament favourites, yet their odds reflect uncertainty over squad age, tactical balance, and whether Ronaldo's presence helps or hinders their chances. This guide examines Portugal's route through the group stage, analyses their best bets, and answers the key questions surrounding Ronaldo's World Cup legacy.

Team Overview: Portugal's World Cup Pedigree and 2026 Aspirations

Portugal enter the 2026 World Cup ranked 7th in FIFA's global standings—a position that reflects their consistent presence at major tournaments over the past two decades. Under Roberto Martínez, appointed after the 2022 World Cup quarter-final exit, Portugal have embraced a more possession-oriented approach than the pragmatic style employed by predecessor Fernando Santos.

Martínez's tactical philosophy emphasises width, high defensive lines, and quick transitions through midfield. Portugal typically deploy a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 system that maximises the creative talents of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva while accommodating Ronaldo as a central striker. The question of how Ronaldo fits into this structure remains contentious—his reduced mobility impacts pressing intensity, yet his positioning and finishing remain elite.

Portugal's World Cup history is a curious mixture of underachievement and near-misses. Their best performance came in 1966, when a team featuring Eusébio reached the semi-finals. Since then, Portugal have qualified for every tournament since 2002 but never progressed beyond the last four. Third place in 1966 remains their highest finish. The 2006 side reached the semi-finals before losing to France; the 2022 team fell to Morocco in the quarters despite being among the pre-tournament favourites.

How many World Cups has Ronaldo won? The answer is none—a fact that defines his international legacy. Despite five previous World Cup appearances (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022), Ronaldo has never reached a final. Is Ronaldo playing in the World Cup 2026? All indications suggest yes, despite him turning 41 during the group stage. How many World Cup goals does Ronaldo have? He has scored eight across five tournaments—a respectable tally, but far short of the record 16 held by Miroslav Klose.

The Ronaldo 2002 World Cup was, of course, not Cristiano Ronaldo at all—that tournament belonged to Brazil's Ronaldo Nazário, who scored eight goals as Brazil claimed their fifth title. The confusion underscores the shadow cast by that Brazilian legend, even as Cristiano has surpassed him in almost every other statistical category across club and country.

Squad Analysis: Key Players, Strengths, and Weaknesses

Portugal's squad depth is formidable across most positions, blending peak-age stars with promising younger talent. However, the advanced age of several key players raises legitimate concerns about physical durability over a month-long tournament played in North American summer heat.

Key Players to Watch

Bruno Fernandes remains Portugal's creative fulcrum. The Manchester United captain operates as the primary playmaker in Martínez's system, dictating tempo from central midfield or as an attacking midfielder. His set-piece delivery and ability to break defensive lines with through balls make him indispensable. If Portugal are to progress deep into the tournament, Fernandes must replicate the form that saw him dominate Euro 2024 qualifying.

Bernardo Silva provides the technical security that allows Portugal to control possession against elite opposition. Whether deployed centrally or on the right, Silva's press resistance and intelligence in tight spaces give Portugal a crucial outlet when opponents apply pressure. His understanding with Fernandes creates the platform for Portugal's most dangerous attacking sequences.

Rúben Dias anchors the defence. The Manchester City centre-back is Portugal's most reliable defender, combining physical presence with excellent positioning. His partnership with either Gonçalo Inácio or António Silva will define Portugal's defensive solidity—particularly against Colombia's direct attacking style.

Rafael Leão offers explosive pace and directness down the left flank. When Leão is in form, he is unplayable—capable of beating multiple defenders and creating chances from nothing. His inconsistency has frustrated managers, but the World Cup stage could provide the motivation to deliver his best performances.

And then there is Ronaldo. At 41, he no longer possesses the pace or stamina that defined his prime, yet his penalty-box instincts remain sharp. Ronaldo's movement to create space, aerial dominance, and composure in high-pressure moments still offer value—provided Portugal can supply him with clear chances. The debate over whether he strengthens or weakens the team will rage until the final whistle of Portugal's last match.

Strengths

Portugal's technical quality in midfield is exceptional. The combination of Fernandes, Silva, and João Palhinha (or Rúben Neves) gives them control in most midfield battles. Their ability to circulate possession and maintain shape while transitioning between phases is among the best in the tournament.

Set-piece delivery is another major asset. Fernandes' accuracy from corners and free-kicks consistently creates goal-scoring opportunities. Portugal scored several crucial goals from set-pieces during qualification, and this will be particularly valuable against well-organised defensive blocks.

Weaknesses

Defensive width is a concern. Portugal's full-backs—likely João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes—are attack-minded, which can leave space in behind when opponents counter quickly. Colombia's Luis Díaz, in particular, poses a direct threat to this vulnerability.

The Ronaldo dilemma cannot be ignored. While his presence offers experience and goal threat, it also reduces Portugal's defensive work rate in the final third. Opponents have learned to exploit the space Ronaldo no longer covers, forcing Portugal's midfield to work harder to compensate.

Goalkeeping remains a position without a clear first-choice. Diogo Costa has established himself as the likely starter, but neither he nor his competitors (Rui Patrício, José Sá) inspire complete confidence at the highest level.

Portugal's Likely Starting XI (4-3-3)

Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Rúben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão.

Qualification Journey: How Portugal Secured Their Place

Portugal navigated UEFA qualification with minimal drama, finishing top of their group and securing automatic qualification. Their campaign was characterised by dominant home performances and occasionally sluggish away displays—a pattern that has defined Portuguese football for years.

Key results included comprehensive victories over Slovakia, Luxembourg, and Iceland, along with a crucial draw away to Norway. Portugal's defensive record was solid rather than exceptional, conceding just four goals across ten matches. Their attacking output—24 goals—was respectable but not overwhelming, reflecting occasional struggles to break down deep-lying defences.

Recent form heading into the tournament has been positive. Portugal have won four of their last six matches, including impressive victories against Croatia and Poland. However, a surprise home draw against Scotland in a friendly highlighted ongoing vulnerabilities when opponents press aggressively.

Group Stage Information: Portugal's Path Through Group H

Portugal find themselves in Group H alongside Congo DR, Uzbekistan, and Colombia—a group that offers one genuine test and two matches where anything other than victory would constitute failure.

Group H Opponents Analysis

Congo DR make their World Cup debut as CAF's fourth-place finisher. They are athletic, direct, and dangerous on the counter, but their lack of tournament experience and limited tactical sophistication suggest Portugal should have too much quality. Congo DR's best hope is to frustrate Portugal physically and capitalise on set-pieces.

Uzbekistan also make their first World Cup appearance, having stunned Asian football by qualifying. They play organised, disciplined football with a solid defensive structure, but their lack of individual quality in the final third makes them unlikely to trouble Portugal's defence. This is Portugal's easiest fixture on paper.

Colombia are the group's clear second favourites. Ranked 11th by FIFA, they bring South American intensity, technical skill, and proven tournament pedigree. Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez (if fit), and a powerful midfield make Colombia capable of beating anyone on their day. This fixture could determine who tops the group—and avoiding a potential Round of 32 clash with a higher-ranked side matters significantly.

Portugal's Group Fixtures

Match 1: Portugal vs Congo DR – 17 June – Houston Stadium – 18:00

Portugal vs Congo DR – 17 June – Houston Stadium – 18:00 Match 2: Portugal vs Uzbekistan – 23 June – Houston Stadium – 18:00

Portugal vs Uzbekistan – 23 June – Houston Stadium – 18:00 Match 3: Portugal vs Colombia – 27 June – Miami Stadium – 00:30

Portugal's Group Stage Qualification Chances

Portugal should progress from Group H comfortably. Victories over Congo DR and Uzbekistan would secure qualification regardless of the Colombia result, though topping the group may require at least a draw in Miami. Colombia's quality and experience make that final group game the critical fixture for seeding purposes.

Expect Portugal to qualify in first or second place with between six and seven points.

Tournament Odds: Portugal's World Cup Betting Markets

At the time of writing, Portugal's outright winner odds across major operators reflect their status as outside contenders rather than genuine favourites.

Outright Winner Odds

Sky Bet: Portugal 16/1

Portugal 16/1 Paddy Power: Portugal 14/1

Portugal 14/1 Betfair: Portugal 16/1

These prices position Portugal in the second tier of contenders—behind Brazil, France, Argentina, Spain, and England, but ahead of most other nations. The odds suggest bookmakers view Portugal as capable of reaching the semi-finals but unlikely to win the tournament.

Group H Winner Odds

Sky Bet: Portugal 4/9, Colombia 11/4

Portugal 4/9, Colombia 11/4 Paddy Power: Portugal 2/5, Colombia 3/1

Portugal are strong favourites to top the group, though Colombia's price suggests a genuine contest for first place.

Portugal to Reach Final/Semi-Finals Odds

To reach semi-finals: 7/2 (Paddy Power)

7/2 (Paddy Power) To reach final: 6/1 (Sky Bet)

These odds reflect the challenge of navigating knockout football against elite opposition. Portugal's draw—potentially facing Argentina or Spain in the quarters—makes their path difficult.

Dark Horse/Value Assessment

At 16/1, Portugal are not dark horses—they are established contenders. However, the price does offer some value if you believe Ronaldo's experience and Portugal's midfield quality can carry them further than expected. The 7/2 for a semi-final appearance looks more interesting, as it requires only two knockout wins against potentially beatable opposition.

Historical Context: Portugal's World Cup Legacy

Portugal's World Cup history is one of consistent qualification but persistent underachievement. Since their stunning third-place finish in 1966, Portugal have reached the semi-finals just once (2006) and the quarter-finals on three occasions (1966, 2006, 2022).

The 2006 tournament represents Portugal's best modern performance. A squad featuring Luís Figo, Deco, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Pauleta reached the semi-finals before losing 1-0 to France in a match decided by a Zinedine Zidane penalty. That team's blend of technical skill, physicality, and tournament nous has rarely been replicated.

Portugal's head-to-head records against Group H opponents are limited. They have never played Congo DR or Uzbekistan in a competitive fixture. Against Colombia, Portugal hold a narrow historical advantage, winning three of seven meetings. However, their most recent encounter—a 2014 friendly—ended in a 1-0 Colombia victory, and the South Americans have developed significantly since then.

Portugal's tournament tradition is defined by expectation versus delivery. Perennially tipped as potential winners, they have consistently fallen short—often due to tactical caution, defensive vulnerability, or simply meeting a superior side at the wrong moment. The Euro 2016 triumph remains their only major honour, and even that required defensive pragmatism rather than the swashbuckling football their talent suggested they should play.

Whether 2026 represents redemption or a final frustration for Ronaldo depends on factors both within and beyond Portugal's control. The draw, injuries, and form on the day will all play their part. What is certain is that Ronaldo—and Portugal—will arrive in the United States determined to finally claim the prize that has eluded them for 100 years.

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Links and Further Reading

For links to more World Cup 2026 content, visit our 2026 World Cup Teams Guide: All 48 Squads, Groups & Betting Odds hub page, where you'll find comprehensive coverage of every competing nation, detailed group analysis, and expert FIFA World Cup betting tips across all markets.

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