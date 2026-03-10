England Sign Up Offer: 50/1, a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

England vs DR Congo: Knockout Football Begins as the Three Lions Chase a Place in the Last 16

Date: Wednesday 1st July

Kick-off: 17:00

Competition: FIFA World Cup – Round of 32

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

The World Cup enters its knockout phase on Wednesday evening as England take on DR Congo for a place in the last 16.

The group stage is over. There are no second chances, no opportunities to recover from dropped points, and no room for error. From this point on, every match is a winner-takes-all contest, where one moment of quality—or one costly mistake—can decide who continues their journey and who heads home.

That knockout pressure makes Paddy Power's enhanced 50/1 offer for a goal to be scored particularly appealing. Whether it arrives early to settle the nerves or late to separate the sides, one goal is often all it takes to define a World Cup knockout tie.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 for a goal to be scored: England vs DR Congo CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The Tournament Starts Again

The group stage may have established the contenders, but the knockout rounds bring a completely different challenge.

Key differences include:

Every game must produce a winner

Extra time and penalties become a possibility

Tactical discipline becomes even more important

Individual moments often decide tight contests

It's a stage where experience and composure can prove invaluable.

England Will Want an Early Statement

Having navigated the group phase, England now have the opportunity to build momentum.

They'll be looking to:

Control possession from the outset

Create pressure in wide areas

Avoid giving DR Congo confidence

Turn territorial dominance into chances

An early breakthrough would allow England to dictate the rhythm of the game.

DR Congo Have Nothing to Lose

Reaching the knockout rounds would already represent a memorable achievement, and that freedom can make underdogs particularly dangerous.

Their likely strengths include:

High energy without the ball

Quick counter-attacks

Physical presence across the pitch

Confidence to embrace the occasion

England will need to remain alert whenever possession changes hands.

Knockout Matches Can Change in an Instant

Unlike league football, a single moment can define an entire tournament.

Potential turning points:

An early goal forcing tactical changes

A dangerous set-piece

A defensive lapse

Impact substitutions late in the game

Once the deadlock is broken, the match can quickly become far more open.

Why the Paddy Power Offer Appeals

The enhanced offer reflects one of football's simplest outcomes.

Reasons it stands out:

England possess plenty of attacking quality

DR Congo have shown they can threaten on the break

Knockout football creates urgency

Just one goal is needed

Whether it comes from open play, a corner or even extra time, one finish is enough to land the promotion.

Final Word

England will begin the knockout rounds knowing expectations have risen. The margin for error has disappeared, and every performance now carries added significance.

DR Congo will be determined to spring a surprise, but England have the quality and tournament experience to create opportunities throughout the evening.

With progression on the line and two teams chasing a place in the last 16, Wednesday's encounter has all the ingredients for another compelling chapter in this World Cup.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

50/1 A GOAL TO BE SCORED In England vs DR Congo

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDHV

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in England vs DR Congo World Cup match by Wednesday, 1st July 5:00 PM

Promo applies to 90 mins only.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet builders after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.