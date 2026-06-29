Sky Bet England Sign Up Offer: 40/1 Harry Kane to have a shot

England vs DR Congo: Will Harry Kane Lead England Into the Last 16?

Date: Wednesday 1st July

Kick-off: 17:00

Competition: FIFA World Cup – Round of 32

Offer: Sky Bet – 40/1 on Harry Kane to Have 1+ Shot (new customers)

The World Cup knockout rounds have arrived, and with them comes a different kind of pressure. England's reward for successfully navigating the group stage is a Round of 32 meeting with DR Congo, where a place in the last 16 is up for grabs.

For England, the objective is simple: win and keep the dream alive. And when the stakes are at their highest, attention naturally turns to captain **Harry Kane>.

England's all-time leading goalscorer has built his reputation on delivering in the biggest matches, and he'll once again be expected to lead the line as the Three Lions begin the knockout phase.

That makes Sky Bet's enhanced 40/1 offer on Harry Kane to have one or more shots an eye-catching promotion. For a striker who is central to almost every England attack, one effort at goal feels like a realistic expectation over 90 minutes.

Sky bet Exclusive 40/1 Harry Kane 1+ shots CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bets for football BuildABets only. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Knockout Football Brings Different Demands

League matches allow room for recovery. World Cup knockout ties do not.

England know:

Every chance becomes more valuable

The first goal can be decisive

Their key players must deliver

Attacking leaders need to set the tone

That's exactly the type of environment where Kane often thrives.

Why Kane Remains England's Focal Point

Even when he isn't scoring, Kane influences almost every attacking move.

His strengths include:

Intelligent movement inside the penalty area

Ability to find space between defenders

Clinical finishing from half-chances

Linking midfield with the attack

Whether dropping deep or occupying centre-backs, Kane is rarely quiet for long.

England Should Create Opportunities

England are expected to enjoy plenty of possession, particularly if they establish control early.

That could lead to:

Crosses into dangerous areas

Through balls behind the defence

Set-piece opportunities

Shots from central positions

As England's main striker, Kane is likely to be involved whenever those chances arrive.

DR Congo Will Need to Stay Compact

The underdogs know allowing England too much space could prove costly.

Their likely approach:

Deep defensive shape

Closing central areas

Breaking quickly on the counter

Forcing England into wide positions

Even against organised defences, England's patient approach should still create shooting opportunities for their captain.

Why the Sky Bet Offer Appeals

This promotion focuses on one of football's most active centre-forwards.

Reasons it stands out:

Kane is England's primary goalscoring threat

He regularly takes shots from inside and outside the box

England are expected to spend long spells in possession

Just one shot is required

Whether it's an effort from open play, a free-kick or a header from a corner, Kane rarely goes through a full international without testing the opposition at least once.

The Captain for the Big Occasion

England's hopes of progressing will depend on experienced players stepping forward when it matters most.

Kane has consistently delivered on major stages throughout his international career, and Wednesday presents another opportunity to make his mark as England look to continue their World Cup journey.

With progression on the line and England expected to attack throughout, don't be surprised if their captain is heavily involved from the first whistle.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – 40/1 on Harry Kane to Have 1+ Shot

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Monday, 29th June 2026 until 17:00 on Wednesday, 1st July 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Harry Kane - 1+ Total Shots” in the match England vs DR Congo, on Wednesday, 1st July (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as four £10 bet tokens (the "Free Bets") once the qualifying bet has settled. If Harry Kane does not register a shot in the match (bet loses), customers will receive £10 in Free Bet credits, issued as a single £10 token within 72 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

6. Free Bets are for football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.

8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

11. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.

19. The promoter for this promotion is SBG SPORTS LIMITED, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and acting through its Malta branch, with company number OC 1568, and having its place of business at Level 2, Spinola Park, Triq Mikielang Borg, San Gijan, SPK 1000, Malta.