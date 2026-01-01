Mexico vs England Free Bets – World Cup Free Bets

Match Overview
Fixture: Mexico vs England
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 16
Date: Monday 6 July 2026
Kick-off: 01:00 BST (8pm ET local time)
Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Mexico vs England Free Bets are available from multiple bookmakers ahead of this blockbuster World Cup Round of 16 clash. With England facing their toughest test of the tournament at the iconic Estadio Azteca, new customers can take advantage of two standout World Cup Free Bets – both offering 40/1 on England's key attacking players to register shots.
This guide breaks down the best Mexico vs England free bets currently available, provides full tactical analysis, and explains why both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are excellent candidates for shot-based markets.
Best Mexico vs England Free Bets
Two World Cup free bets stand out for this fixture, both offering exceptional value on high-probability outcomes:
|Bookmaker
|Offer
|Claim
|Paddy Power
|40/1 Bellingham 1+ Shots
|Claim here
|Sky Bet
|40/1 Harry Kane 1+ Shots
|Claim here
Both Mexico vs England free bets focus on 1+ shots markets – meaning the player simply needs to have at least one attempt on goal during the match (including extra time). Given Kane and Bellingham's roles in England's attack, both outcomes carry high implied probability, making these World Cup free bets particularly attractive.
PADDY POWER FREE BET
40/1 Bellingham 1+ ShotsCLAIM FREE BETS HERE
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Sky Bet Free Bet
40/1 Harry Kane 1+ ShotsCLAIM FREE BETS HERE
New customers only. £5 min deposit. Max £1 bet. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Why These World Cup Free Bets Stand Out
Not all World Cup free bets offer genuine value. The best offers combine a realistic outcome with significantly enhanced odds – and both of these Mexico vs England free bets deliver on that front.
Here's why they rank among the best available:
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High probability outcomes – Both Kane and Bellingham have registered shots in every England game this tournament
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Significant price enhancement – 40/1 far exceeds the underlying market probability for either player
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Simple markets – No complex conditions, just one shot required from each player
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Includes extra time – Extended opportunity window in a knockout fixture
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Can claim both – New customers can take advantage of both offers across the two bookmakers
For those seeking World Cup free bets, the ability to back both of England's primary attacking threats at 40/1 each represents exceptional value.
England's World Cup Journey
Thomas Tuchel's side have shown resilience and attacking quality throughout the tournament:
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England 4-2 Croatia – Kane scored twice; Bellingham assisted twice and had shots on goal
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England 0-0 Ghana – A frustrating draw, but both Kane and Bellingham tested the goalkeeper
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Panama 0-2 England – Bellingham scored the opener; Kane involved throughout
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England 2-1 DR Congo – Kane's brace including a dramatic late winner
Across four matches, both Kane and Bellingham have been consistently involved in England's attacking play. Their shot involvement has been a constant – which is precisely what makes these Mexico vs England free bets so appealing.
Mexico's Unbeaten Run
The hosts enter the Round of 16 with a perfect record:
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Mexico 2-0 South Africa – Commanding opening victory
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Mexico 1-0 South Korea – Julián Quiñones the match-winner
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Czechia 0-3 Mexico – Ruthless away from Mexico City
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Mexico 2-0 Ecuador – Professional Round of 32 display
Javier Aguirre's side have conceded just one goal in four matches, showcasing defensive discipline. However, their tendency to sit in a mid-block against quality opposition typically creates the shooting opportunities that make World Cup free bets on Kane and Bellingham attractive propositions.
Harry Kane: Shot Profile
The Sky Bet World Cup free bet centres on England's captain and all-time leading scorer:
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Tournament record: 4 goals in 4 games, shots registered in every match
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Club form: 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern Munich in 2025-26
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Role: Central striker and penalty taker – the focal point of all England attacks
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Shot volume: Averaged over 4 shots per game in World Cup qualifying
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Positioning: Drops deep to link play but always arrives in shooting positions
Kane's involvement in England's attack is guaranteed. Whether from open play, set-pieces, or penalties, he consistently finds shooting positions – making the Sky Bet 40/1 free bet a standout option.
Sky Bet Free Bet
40/1 Harry Kane 1+ ShotsCLAIM FREE BETS HERE
New customers only. £5 min deposit. Max £1 bet. 4 x £10 bet tokens. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Jude Bellingham: Shot Profile
The Paddy Power World Cup free bet focuses on England's most dynamic midfielder:
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Tournament record: 1 goal, multiple assists, shots in every game
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Club form: Averaged 2.8 shots per game for Real Madrid in 2025-26
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Role: Advanced midfielder who operates between the lines and joins attacks
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Shooting range: Confident from distance and arriving in the box
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Set-pieces: Regularly attacks crosses into the penalty area
Bellingham's willingness to shoot from various positions – inside the box, from range, in transition – makes him an excellent candidate for 1+ shots markets. The Paddy Power 40/1 free bet offers exceptional value on a high-probability outcome.
PADDY POWER FREE BET
40/1 Bellingham 1+ ShotsCLAIM FREE BETS HERE
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Tactical Preview
The tactical dynamics of this fixture support both Kane and Bellingham having shooting opportunities:
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If Mexico press high: England's quality in transition will create chances for both players
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If Mexico sit deep: Kane becomes the focal point; Bellingham probes from midfield
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Altitude factor: The Azteca's 2,240m elevation may encourage more speculative efforts
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Set-pieces: Both players are primary targets from dead-ball situations
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Knockout intensity: England will need their key men to step up – both will be heavily involved
Regardless of how Mexico approach the match, Kane and Bellingham's roles ensure they will be positioned in shooting zones. The best World Cup free bets identify these high-probability scenarios – and both offers fit that description.
Match Scenarios
Several realistic match developments support both players registering shots:
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England dominate possession: Kane leads the line; Bellingham arrives from deep
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Mexico's compact block: Forces England to shoot from range – both players capable
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England trail: Increased attacking urgency sees both take on more responsibility
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Extra time: Extended opportunity for both to register attempts
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Set-pieces: Both are primary aerial threats in the box
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Penalty awarded: Kane takes – guaranteeing at least one shot
For neither player to register a shot, England would need to be completely overrun – an unlikely outcome given their quality and tournament experience.
How to Claim Both Mexico vs England Free Bets
New customers can claim both World Cup free bets by following these steps:
Paddy Power – 40/1 Bellingham 1+ Shots
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Click through to Paddy Power via this link
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Register a new account
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Deposit minimum £5 (Pay by Bank, Debit Card or Apple Pay)
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Place maximum £1 bet on Bellingham 1+ Total Shots
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If successful: cash at standard odds + free bet builders to make up 40/1
Sky Bet – 40/1 Harry Kane 1+ Shots
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Click through to Sky Bet via this link
-
Register a new account
-
Deposit minimum £5
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Place maximum £1 bet on Harry Kane 1+ Total Shots (Including Extra Time)
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If successful: 4 x £10 free bet tokens for football BuildABets
By claiming both Mexico vs England free bets, new customers can back England's two most important attacking players at 40/1 each – maximising value from these World Cup free bets.
Final Verdict
Mexico vs England free bets don't come much better than these two offers. Both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have demonstrated consistent shot involvement throughout this World Cup, and their roles in England's attack make 1+ shots a near-formality for each player.
For new customers seeking World Cup free bets, the opportunity to back both players at 40/1 represents outstanding value. Whether you choose one offer or claim both, these Mexico vs England free bets combine high-probability outcomes with dramatically enhanced odds.
Best Mexico vs England Free Bets Summary:
|Paddy Power
40/1 Bellingham 1+ Shots
|CLAIM HERE
|Sky Bet
40/1 Harry Kane 1+ Shots
|CLAIM HERE
Two standout World Cup free bets on England's key attacking players in their biggest game of the tournament.
Terms and Conditions
Paddy Power Free Bet T&Cs
Who can take part?
- New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.
How to qualify:
- Open a new account using the promotional link
- Deposit minimum £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay
- Place max £1 bet on the Bellingham 1+ Total Shots market
- Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets do not count
What can I win?
- If successful: cash at standard odds + free bet builders to make up 40/1 payout
- Free bet builders valid for 30 days
Additional terms:
- Stakes not returned with free bet winnings
- E-wallet deposits (PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe, Neteller) do not qualify
- Excludes: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee
- Full Paddypower.com T&Cs apply
Sky Bet Free Bet T&Cs
Who can take part?
- New customers only
How to qualify:
- £5 minimum deposit
- Place max £1 qualifying bet on 'Harry Kane 1+ Total Shots (Including Extra Time)' market only
- First £1 single bet only
What can I win?
- 4 x £10 bet tokens
- Free bets for football BuildABets only
- Free bet stakes not included in returns
Additional terms:
- Free bets are non-withdrawable
- 14 day free bet expiry
- Eligibility restrictions apply
- Further T&Cs apply
18+. Please gamble responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
MEXICO VS ENGLAND FREE BETS
40/1 Bellingham 1+ ShotsCLAIM PADDY POWER FREE BETS
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
World Cup Free Bets
40/1 Harry Kane 1+ ShotsCLAIM SKY BET FREE BETS
New customers only. £5 min deposit. Max £1 bet. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bets for football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 day free bet expiry. T&Cs apply. 18+.