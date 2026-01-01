Mexico vs England Free Bets – World Cup Free Bets

Match Overview

Fixture: Mexico vs England

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 16

Date: Monday 6 July 2026

Kick-off: 01:00 BST (8pm ET local time)

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Mexico vs England Free Bets are available from multiple bookmakers ahead of this blockbuster World Cup Round of 16 clash. With England facing their toughest test of the tournament at the iconic Estadio Azteca, new customers can take advantage of two standout World Cup Free Bets – both offering 40/1 on England's key attacking players to register shots.

This guide breaks down the best Mexico vs England free bets currently available, provides full tactical analysis, and explains why both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are excellent candidates for shot-based markets.

Best Mexico vs England Free Bets

Two World Cup free bets stand out for this fixture, both offering exceptional value on high-probability outcomes:

Bookmaker Offer Claim Paddy Power 40/1 Bellingham 1+ Shots Claim here Sky Bet 40/1 Harry Kane 1+ Shots Claim here

Both Mexico vs England free bets focus on 1+ shots markets – meaning the player simply needs to have at least one attempt on goal during the match (including extra time). Given Kane and Bellingham's roles in England's attack, both outcomes carry high implied probability, making these World Cup free bets particularly attractive.

PADDY POWER FREE BET 40/1 Bellingham 1+ Shots CLAIM FREE BETS HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Sky Bet Free Bet 40/1 Harry Kane 1+ Shots CLAIM FREE BETS HERE New customers only. £5 min deposit. Max £1 bet. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Why These World Cup Free Bets Stand Out

Not all World Cup free bets offer genuine value. The best offers combine a realistic outcome with significantly enhanced odds – and both of these Mexico vs England free bets deliver on that front.

Here's why they rank among the best available:

High probability outcomes – Both Kane and Bellingham have registered shots in every England game this tournament

Significant price enhancement – 40/1 far exceeds the underlying market probability for either player

Simple markets – No complex conditions, just one shot required from each player

Includes extra time – Extended opportunity window in a knockout fixture

Can claim both – New customers can take advantage of both offers across the two bookmakers

For those seeking World Cup free bets, the ability to back both of England's primary attacking threats at 40/1 each represents exceptional value.

England's World Cup Journey

Thomas Tuchel's side have shown resilience and attacking quality throughout the tournament:

England 4-2 Croatia – Kane scored twice; Bellingham assisted twice and had shots on goal

England 0-0 Ghana – A frustrating draw, but both Kane and Bellingham tested the goalkeeper

Panama 0-2 England – Bellingham scored the opener; Kane involved throughout

England 2-1 DR Congo – Kane's brace including a dramatic late winner

Across four matches, both Kane and Bellingham have been consistently involved in England's attacking play. Their shot involvement has been a constant – which is precisely what makes these Mexico vs England free bets so appealing.

Mexico's Unbeaten Run

The hosts enter the Round of 16 with a perfect record:

Mexico 2-0 South Africa – Commanding opening victory

Mexico 1-0 South Korea – Julián Quiñones the match-winner

Czechia 0-3 Mexico – Ruthless away from Mexico City

Mexico 2-0 Ecuador – Professional Round of 32 display

Javier Aguirre's side have conceded just one goal in four matches, showcasing defensive discipline. However, their tendency to sit in a mid-block against quality opposition typically creates the shooting opportunities that make World Cup free bets on Kane and Bellingham attractive propositions.

Harry Kane: Shot Profile

The Sky Bet World Cup free bet centres on England's captain and all-time leading scorer:

Tournament record: 4 goals in 4 games, shots registered in every match

Club form: 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern Munich in 2025-26

Role: Central striker and penalty taker – the focal point of all England attacks

Shot volume: Averaged over 4 shots per game in World Cup qualifying

Positioning: Drops deep to link play but always arrives in shooting positions

Kane's involvement in England's attack is guaranteed. Whether from open play, set-pieces, or penalties, he consistently finds shooting positions – making the Sky Bet 40/1 free bet a standout option.

Sky Bet Free Bet 40/1 Harry Kane 1+ Shots CLAIM FREE BETS HERE New customers only. £5 min deposit. Max £1 bet. 4 x £10 bet tokens. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Jude Bellingham: Shot Profile

The Paddy Power World Cup free bet focuses on England's most dynamic midfielder:

Tournament record: 1 goal, multiple assists, shots in every game

Club form: Averaged 2.8 shots per game for Real Madrid in 2025-26

Role: Advanced midfielder who operates between the lines and joins attacks

Shooting range: Confident from distance and arriving in the box

Set-pieces: Regularly attacks crosses into the penalty area

Bellingham's willingness to shoot from various positions – inside the box, from range, in transition – makes him an excellent candidate for 1+ shots markets. The Paddy Power 40/1 free bet offers exceptional value on a high-probability outcome.

PADDY POWER FREE BET 40/1 Bellingham 1+ Shots CLAIM FREE BETS HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Tactical Preview

The tactical dynamics of this fixture support both Kane and Bellingham having shooting opportunities:

If Mexico press high: England's quality in transition will create chances for both players

If Mexico sit deep: Kane becomes the focal point; Bellingham probes from midfield

Altitude factor: The Azteca's 2,240m elevation may encourage more speculative efforts

Set-pieces: Both players are primary targets from dead-ball situations

Knockout intensity: England will need their key men to step up – both will be heavily involved

Regardless of how Mexico approach the match, Kane and Bellingham's roles ensure they will be positioned in shooting zones. The best World Cup free bets identify these high-probability scenarios – and both offers fit that description.

Match Scenarios

Several realistic match developments support both players registering shots:

England dominate possession: Kane leads the line; Bellingham arrives from deep

Mexico's compact block: Forces England to shoot from range – both players capable

England trail: Increased attacking urgency sees both take on more responsibility

Extra time: Extended opportunity for both to register attempts

Set-pieces: Both are primary aerial threats in the box

Penalty awarded: Kane takes – guaranteeing at least one shot

For neither player to register a shot, England would need to be completely overrun – an unlikely outcome given their quality and tournament experience.

How to Claim Both Mexico vs England Free Bets

New customers can claim both World Cup free bets by following these steps:

Paddy Power – 40/1 Bellingham 1+ Shots

Click through to Paddy Power via this link Register a new account Deposit minimum £5 (Pay by Bank, Debit Card or Apple Pay) Place maximum £1 bet on Bellingham 1+ Total Shots If successful: cash at standard odds + free bet builders to make up 40/1

Sky Bet – 40/1 Harry Kane 1+ Shots

Click through to Sky Bet via this link Register a new account Deposit minimum £5 Place maximum £1 bet on Harry Kane 1+ Total Shots (Including Extra Time) If successful: 4 x £10 free bet tokens for football BuildABets

By claiming both Mexico vs England free bets, new customers can back England's two most important attacking players at 40/1 each – maximising value from these World Cup free bets.

Final Verdict

Mexico vs England free bets don't come much better than these two offers. Both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have demonstrated consistent shot involvement throughout this World Cup, and their roles in England's attack make 1+ shots a near-formality for each player.

For new customers seeking World Cup free bets, the opportunity to back both players at 40/1 represents outstanding value. Whether you choose one offer or claim both, these Mexico vs England free bets combine high-probability outcomes with dramatically enhanced odds.

Best Mexico vs England Free Bets Summary:

Paddy Power

40/1 Bellingham 1+ Shots CLAIM HERE Sky Bet

40/1 Harry Kane 1+ Shots CLAIM HERE

Two standout World Cup free bets on England's key attacking players in their biggest game of the tournament.

Terms and Conditions

Paddy Power Free Bet T&Cs

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How to qualify:

Open a new account using the promotional link

Deposit minimum £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay

Place max £1 bet on the Bellingham 1+ Total Shots market

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets do not count

What can I win?

If successful: cash at standard odds + free bet builders to make up 40/1 payout

Free bet builders valid for 30 days

Additional terms:

Stakes not returned with free bet winnings

E-wallet deposits (PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe, Neteller) do not qualify

Excludes: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee

Full Paddypower.com T&Cs apply

Sky Bet Free Bet T&Cs

Who can take part?

New customers only

How to qualify:

£5 minimum deposit

Place max £1 qualifying bet on 'Harry Kane 1+ Total Shots (Including Extra Time)' market only

First £1 single bet only

What can I win?

4 x £10 bet tokens

Free bets for football BuildABets only

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Additional terms:

Free bets are non-withdrawable

14 day free bet expiry

Eligibility restrictions apply

Further T&Cs apply

18+. Please gamble responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

MEXICO VS ENGLAND FREE BETS 40/1 Bellingham 1+ Shots CLAIM PADDY POWER FREE BETS New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.