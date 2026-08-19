Betfair Sign Up Offer – York Ebor Festival 2026 Day One Betting Preview & Timeform Tips

Betfair Sign Up Offer – York Ebor Festival 2026 Day One Betting Preview

Meeting: Ebor Festival, Day One

Course: York

Date: Wednesday 19 August 2026

Coverage: ITV / Racing TV

Offer: Betfair – £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 (new customers)

The Ebor Festival returns to York on Wednesday with one of the strongest opening cards of the Flat season, headlined by the Juddmonte International Stakes and a supporting programme brimming with Group-race quality and fiercely competitive handicaps. With ITV and Racing TV sharing coverage, this is a card that rewards careful reading of form, ground, and tactical set-up rather than simply following the market.

New customers can currently take advantage of Betfair's £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 offer, which fits neatly alongside a day of racing that offers plenty of angles to work through.

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13:50 – Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap (Heritage Handicap)

A typically competitive curtain-raiser, and the preference is for Corolla Point, who confirmed his earlier promise this season with a determined success at Hamilton last time out. That form has since been given a notable boost, with the third home going on to win, which lends real substance to the performance.

The chief threat looks to be Toca Madera, who was unlucky when fifth in the Stewards' Cup and remains one to respect at a track that should suit. Lexington Blitz and Naana's Sparkle complete the shortlist in a race where a clear, patient reading of the form pays off.

14:25 – Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3)

The Acomb regularly unearths a smart type, and Haffner makes plenty of appeal here. Aidan O'Brien's colt continued his pattern of race-by-race progress when finishing a very good second in Group 2 company at Glorious Goodwood three weeks ago, and he looks the sort to keep improving.

The most obvious danger is Trean, an impressive Galway scorer for the Paddy Twomey yard who should not be underestimated on this step up in grade. Confucius and Gentle Hurricane round out the leading contenders.

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15:00 – Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2)

Pierre Bonnard is the selection. He made an underwhelming start to his three-year-old campaign but produced comfortably his best effort when beaten two lengths into third of eight in the Irish Derby at the Curragh last time, and he looks weighted to reverse that form with his Derby-winning stablemate Christmas Day.

He will need to be at his best, however, as Maltese Cross is an obvious player. A progressive and most likeable son of Sea The Stars, he did well to extricate himself from a tight spot when landing the Grand Prix de Paris, and further improvement would not surprise.

15:35 – Juddmonte International Stakes (Group 1)

The feature of the afternoon, and a much-anticipated clash between Ombudsman, Timeform's highest-rated horse in Europe, and Constitution River, who established himself as the best middle-distance three-year-old around with his smooth win in the Eclipse.

Constitution River looks capable of even bigger performances, but Godolphin's superstar is taken to confirm his standing and, in doing so, become the first back-to-back winner of the International since Halling 30 years ago. Item, who has landed a pair of Group 2 wins over course and distance this year, may prove best of the remainder.

This is the race where the market and the form book align most closely, and it looks a strong contest to build around rather than one to oppose at short prices.

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16:10 – Sky Bet Stayers Handicap (Heritage Handicap)

A competitive and valuable staying handicap, and the preference is for Kirchner. He took another step forward for his new yard when bolting up at Ascot last month, and James Owen's four-year-old is fancied to make light of a 6lb rise, with the booking of Ryan Moore only enhancing his claims.

Small Fry heads the dangers, having run as well as he ever has when in action at Goodwood recently, while Boatswain and Valedictory are a couple more worth factoring into calculations in a race that could go the way of a well-handicapped, in-form type.

16:45 – Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap (Heritage Handicap)

This looks wide open. Schrodinger's Cat just missed out to Naana's Shadow over course and distance in June and did not enjoy the rub of the green behind that same rival at Goodwood, so he looks the way to go on these much more advantageous terms.

Katie Scott's improving filly still rates a big threat despite an 8lb hike in the weights, while handicap debutant Zain Primus, along with Manatee Mehmas and Underwriter, all need factoring into this very open sprint.

17:20 – Sky Bet Nursery Handicap

The closing nursery sees Henley On Thames take preference. He looked suited by the step up to 6f when making all in maiden company at Hamilton at the beginning of the month, and he appears to be on a favourable mark for his nursery debut.

Dubai Champion went very close in a similarly competitive nursery at Glorious Goodwood and rates an obvious threat. The Dancing Pirate and Sovereign Glory both shaped well in that same Goodwood contest and are shortlisted, along with God Given Talent, an interesting recruit for the William Haggas yard.

Day One Verdict

Opening day at York offers a compelling mix of high-class Group racing and open, competitive handicaps. The Juddmonte International is the standout, with Ombudsman holding strong claims of becoming the meeting's marquee winner, while the handicaps — particularly the staying event and the closing nursery — provide plenty of scope for those prepared to dig into the form.

As always, prices quoted are a snapshot at the time of writing and are subject to change, and each race is best approached on its own merits.