Ebor Sign Up Offer: Betfair - Get £50 in Free Bets on racing when you bet £10

Ebor Festival Day 1: York’s Big Meeting Gets Underway With £50 in Free Bets from Betfair

Date: Wednesday 19th August

Venue: York Racecourse

Meeting: Ebor Festival – Day 1

Offer: Betfair – Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets (new customers)

The wait is finally over. One of the biggest meetings in the British racing calendar gets underway at York on Wednesday as the Ebor Festival returns for four days of top-class Flat racing.

Day 1 sets the tone for the meeting, with a packed card bringing together leading trainers, jockeys and some of the most exciting horses in the sport.

For racing fans, it is one of the highlights of the summer. For new customers looking to get involved, Betfair are offering £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10, giving punters an added incentive to get involved across the opening day.

Betfair Sign upOffer! £50 In Free Bets When You Bet £10 Claim Offer Here Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

York Takes Centre Stage

The Ebor Festival has become synonymous with competitive racing and major betting occasions.

Day 1 brings together:

High-quality Group and Listed races

Leading Flat-racing trainers

Some of Britain's best jockeys

Competitive fields with plenty of betting interest

With several races capable of producing close finishes, there should be plenty to keep punters interested throughout the afternoon.

Why York Is Such a Big Meeting

York's wide, galloping track tends to produce fascinating races.

The course can reward:

Horses that travel strongly

Runners able to maintain their pace

Well-positioned jockeys

Proven performers on fast ground

With large fields and plenty of quality, tactics can play a major role.

The Opening Day's Big Talking Points

As always with the Ebor Festival, attention will quickly turn towards the horses attracting the most support.

Things to watch include:

Market movers before each race

Trainer form

Jockey bookings

Previous York form

Ground conditions

With so much competitive racing taking place, finding value can be just as important as finding the winner.

Expect Plenty of Competitive Racing

One of the attractions of York is the depth of the fields.

Even when there is an obvious favourite, there can be plenty of alternatives capable of getting involved.

That can make the opening day particularly interesting for bettors, with opportunities potentially available across the card rather than just in the feature races.

Why The Betfair Offer Stands Out

Betfair's new customer offer gives racing fans an opportunity to get more involved in one of the biggest meetings of the summer.

The promotion is:

Bet £10

Get £50 in Free Bets

Available to new customers

Use the Free Bets on qualifying markets

With a full afternoon of racing at York, there should be plenty of opportunities to put the offer to use.

Four Days of Racing Starts Here

Day 1 is only the beginning.

The Ebor Festival builds throughout the week, culminating in Saturday's prestigious Ebor Handicap, but the opening day already provides a strong indication of the quality and competitiveness to come.

For anyone who enjoys Flat racing, York in August is difficult to beat.

Final Word

The Ebor Festival is one of the standout fixtures of the British racing calendar, and Wednesday's opening day provides the perfect way to get the meeting underway.

With quality horses, leading connections and competitive betting races throughout the afternoon, York should provide plenty of excitement from the opening race to the final furlong.

Best Offer for New Customers:

👉 Betfair – Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Betfair Sign up Offer! £50 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 Claim Offer Here Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Betfair Offer: Terms and Conditions

Can you take part?

You can only take part in this offer if you are not an existing or a previous Betfair account holder.

This offer is available to accounts registered in United Kingdom, Rep of Ireland

This offer is a Sportsbook exclusive.

What do I need to do?

Open a new account using promo code ZSKAOL.

To avail of this offer click on the banner advert which will bring you to the sign up journey and the promo code will be automatically entered. Please note the promo code cannot be manually entered.

Deposit a minimum of £10 using Pay by Bank, Debit card or Apple Pay

Place a minimum of £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook .

. Min odds 1/1 (2.0).

Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of account opening

This offer cannot be used with any other offer or sign up offer.

What can I win?

5x £10 Sportsbook free bet builders, accumulators or multiples will be awarded after the qualifying bet has settled.

What else do I need to know?

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

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