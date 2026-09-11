Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Manchester Derby - Erling Haaland to have 1+ Shot at 50/1!

Manchester Showdown: United Host Unbeaten City - Get 50/1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in the match
Fixture: Manchester United vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Date: Sunday 13th September
Kick-off: 16:30
Channel: Sky Sports Premier League
Offer: 50/1 for Erling Haaland to have a shot in the match!
There are few occasions in the English football calendar that capture the imagination quite like the Manchester Derby. This Sunday, the blue half of the city travels to the Old Trafford Stadium to face a Manchester City side brimming who have yet to taste defeat in their three matches. It's a fixture where form books are often torn up, reputations are made, and the noise inside the ground is matched only by the tension on the pitch.
Sky Bet Exclusive
50/1 for Erling Haaland to have a shot in the match!CLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on ‘Erling Haaland - 1+ Total Shots’ market only. First £1 single bet only. 5 x 10 bet tokens. Free Bets for Football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.
City Sailing Under Maresca
Enzo Maresca's arrival at Manchester City has been greeted with three wins from three, and with seven goals to match there is optimisim the transition between Pep and Enzo will be smooth. Underneatht he scorelines though the team haven't looked their usual dominant selves outside of the 4-1 dismantling of Crystal Palace.
The wise observer will note the calibre of opposition faced thus far. Bournemouth, Palace and Coventry are hardly the sternest examinations a Premier League season can offer, and there remains a lingering question mark over how this City side will fare against elite opposition. Sunday's derby is the perfect stage to find out. Beat United, and Maresca's project will look every bit the real deal.
Carrick's United Searching for Rhythm
Across the divide, Michael Carrick's Manchester United arrive in less certain form. Their campaign began with a whimper, losing 2-0 to newly-promoted Hull before an emphatic 5-2 thrashing of Ipswich, hinting at the attacking potency Carrick wants to instil. Since then, however, a 2-2 stalemate with Everton may have exposed a frustrating lack of consistency.
For United, the derby offers a chance at redemption. Few victories taste sweeter than one earned over the blue side of the city, and Carrick will know that a positive result here could galvanise his squad and silence the doubters in one afternoon. The unpredictability that has characterised their opening matches may yet prove an asset against a City side that has not truly been tested.
A Rivalry Like No Other
The Manchester Derby needs little introduction. Decades of history, shifting balances of power, and countless memorable encounters have forged one of the sport's most intense rivalries. Once a fixture defined by United's supremacy, it has evolved into a genuine contest for the soul of the city. Whatever the respective form, pride and bragging rights are always at stake—and that alone guarantees fireworks.
Ones to Watch
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) — The prolific Norwegian has already found the net three times this term, with two of those goals coming via his head. Ever the predator inside the penalty area—21 touches in the opposition box so far—Haaland is the man opposing defences fear most. So taking advantage of this generous Sky Bet welcome offer makes perfect sense, he is a dominant threat in the box against a team who have conceded at least 2 goals a game!
Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) — A summer talking point turned early-season standout, the France international has produced two goals and two assists from limited minutes. Averaging over 100 touches per 90 and nearly three dribbles a game, Cherki brings unpredictability and invention to City's attack that will allow Haaland plenty of chances.
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) — United's captain has begun the season in typically influential fashion, contributing three goals including a penalty. His relentless involvement—more than 260 touches and 200 passes across three appearances—makes him the beating heart of Carrick's team.
Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) — The Cameroonian has settled quickly, netting twice with sublime left-footed efforts from distance. As adept at defensive duties as he is dangerous going forward, Mbeumo offers United a genuine wide threat capable of turning a match in an instant.
What's at Stake
With just three fixtures played, the season remains in its infancy—but a derby is never merely another game. A City win would cement Maresca's men as serious title challengers and confirm their bright start is built on substance. A United triumph would provide emphatic proof that Carrick's side can rise to the biggest occasions. Either way, the result will echo well beyond Sunday afternoon.
Sky Bet Exclusive
50/1 for Erling Haaland to have a shot in the match!CLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on ‘Erling Haaland - 1+ Total Shots’ market only. First £1 single bet only. 5 x 10 bet tokens. Free Bets for Football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.
How to Follow the Action
Sunday's Manchester Derby kicks off in the afternoon at Old Trafford and takes centre stage for Sky Sports Super Sunday, you'll be able to catch the action on Sky Sports Premier League.
The Verdict
This is the Premier League at its finest: two great clubs, a storied rivalry, and everything to play for. Maresca's Manchester City carry the swagger of an unbeaten start, though a first true test awaits. Carrick's Manchester United, unpredictable but always dangerous, will fancy their chances of upsetting the odds on hostile turf.
When push comes to shove, Erling Haaland to have a shot is a great offer to capitalise on with Manchester United defensive frailty shown in their first 3 games. For those new to betting on the beautiful game, few fixtures deliver drama quite like the Manchester Derby. Expect passion, quality, and the kind of unpredictability that makes Sunday afternoons so special.
Claim Your Offer: 50/1 for Erling Haaland to have a shot in the match!
Offer Details
- 1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.
- 2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.
- 3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Thursday, 10th September 2026 until 16:30 on Sunday, 13th September 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).
- 4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Erling Haaland – 1+ Total Shots” in the match Manchester United vs Manchester City, on Sunday, 13th September 2026 (the “Bet”) at normal odds.
- 5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens (the "Free Bets") once the qualifying bet has settled. If Erling Haaland does not have a shot in the match (bet loses), customers will receive £10 in Free Bet credits, issued as a single £10 token within 72 hours of qualifying bet settlement.
- 6. Free Bets are for football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
- 7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.
- 8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.
- 9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.
- 10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.
- 11. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.
- 12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.
- 13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.
- 14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.
- 15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.
- 16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.
- 17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.
- 18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.
- 19. The promoter for this promotion is SBG SPORTS LIMITED, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and acting through its Malta branch, with company number OC 1568, and having its place of business at Level 2, Spinola Park, Triq Mikielang Borg, San Gijan, SPK 1000, Malta