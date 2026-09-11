Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Manchester Derby - Erling Haaland to have 1+ Shot at 50/1!

Manchester Showdown: United Host Unbeaten City - Get 50/1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in the match

Fixture: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Date: Sunday 13th September

Kick-off: 16:30

Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Offer: 50/1 for Erling Haaland to have a shot in the match!

There are few occasions in the English football calendar that capture the imagination quite like the Manchester Derby. This Sunday, the blue half of the city travels to the Old Trafford Stadium to face a Manchester City side brimming who have yet to taste defeat in their three matches. It's a fixture where form books are often torn up, reputations are made, and the noise inside the ground is matched only by the tension on the pitch.

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1 for Erling Haaland to have a shot in the match! CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on ‘Erling Haaland - 1+ Total Shots’ market only. First £1 single bet only. 5 x 10 bet tokens. Free Bets for Football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

City Sailing Under Maresca

Enzo Maresca's arrival at Manchester City has been greeted with three wins from three, and with seven goals to match there is optimisim the transition between Pep and Enzo will be smooth. Underneatht he scorelines though the team haven't looked their usual dominant selves outside of the 4-1 dismantling of Crystal Palace.

The wise observer will note the calibre of opposition faced thus far. Bournemouth, Palace and Coventry are hardly the sternest examinations a Premier League season can offer, and there remains a lingering question mark over how this City side will fare against elite opposition. Sunday's derby is the perfect stage to find out. Beat United, and Maresca's project will look every bit the real deal.

Carrick's United Searching for Rhythm

Across the divide, Michael Carrick's Manchester United arrive in less certain form. Their campaign began with a whimper, losing 2-0 to newly-promoted Hull before an emphatic 5-2 thrashing of Ipswich, hinting at the attacking potency Carrick wants to instil. Since then, however, a 2-2 stalemate with Everton may have exposed a frustrating lack of consistency.

For United, the derby offers a chance at redemption. Few victories taste sweeter than one earned over the blue side of the city, and Carrick will know that a positive result here could galvanise his squad and silence the doubters in one afternoon. The unpredictability that has characterised their opening matches may yet prove an asset against a City side that has not truly been tested.

A Rivalry Like No Other

The Manchester Derby needs little introduction. Decades of history, shifting balances of power, and countless memorable encounters have forged one of the sport's most intense rivalries. Once a fixture defined by United's supremacy, it has evolved into a genuine contest for the soul of the city. Whatever the respective form, pride and bragging rights are always at stake—and that alone guarantees fireworks.

Ones to Watch

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) — The prolific Norwegian has already found the net three times this term, with two of those goals coming via his head. Ever the predator inside the penalty area—21 touches in the opposition box so far—Haaland is the man opposing defences fear most. So taking advantage of this generous Sky Bet welcome offer makes perfect sense, he is a dominant threat in the box against a team who have conceded at least 2 goals a game!

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) — A summer talking point turned early-season standout, the France international has produced two goals and two assists from limited minutes. Averaging over 100 touches per 90 and nearly three dribbles a game, Cherki brings unpredictability and invention to City's attack that will allow Haaland plenty of chances.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) — United's captain has begun the season in typically influential fashion, contributing three goals including a penalty. His relentless involvement—more than 260 touches and 200 passes across three appearances—makes him the beating heart of Carrick's team.

Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) — The Cameroonian has settled quickly, netting twice with sublime left-footed efforts from distance. As adept at defensive duties as he is dangerous going forward, Mbeumo offers United a genuine wide threat capable of turning a match in an instant.

What's at Stake

With just three fixtures played, the season remains in its infancy—but a derby is never merely another game. A City win would cement Maresca's men as serious title challengers and confirm their bright start is built on substance. A United triumph would provide emphatic proof that Carrick's side can rise to the biggest occasions. Either way, the result will echo well beyond Sunday afternoon.

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1 for Erling Haaland to have a shot in the match! CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on ‘Erling Haaland - 1+ Total Shots’ market only. First £1 single bet only. 5 x 10 bet tokens. Free Bets for Football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

How to Follow the Action

Sunday's Manchester Derby kicks off in the afternoon at Old Trafford and takes centre stage for Sky Sports Super Sunday, you'll be able to catch the action on Sky Sports Premier League.

The Verdict

This is the Premier League at its finest: two great clubs, a storied rivalry, and everything to play for. Maresca's Manchester City carry the swagger of an unbeaten start, though a first true test awaits. Carrick's Manchester United, unpredictable but always dangerous, will fancy their chances of upsetting the odds on hostile turf.

When push comes to shove, Erling Haaland to have a shot is a great offer to capitalise on with Manchester United defensive frailty shown in their first 3 games. For those new to betting on the beautiful game, few fixtures deliver drama quite like the Manchester Derby. Expect passion, quality, and the kind of unpredictability that makes Sunday afternoons so special.

Claim Your Offer: 50/1 for Erling Haaland to have a shot in the match!

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