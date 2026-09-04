Katie Taylor Sign Up Offer: Taylor vs Piri - 50/1, Taylor to win the fight with Paddy Power

Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili: Can the Bray Bomber Sign Off With Victory at Croke Park?

Date: Saturday 5th September

Venue: Croke Park, Dublin

Event: Once Upon A Time

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on Katie Taylor to Win (new customers)

There is a sense of occasion surrounding Katie Taylor's final professional fight that goes far beyond boxing.

On Saturday night, Taylor will walk into the ring at Croke Park for the final time, with an enormous home crowd waiting to see one of Ireland's greatest sporting figures bring her career to a close. Standing opposite her will be undefeated French challenger Flora Pili, who arrives with a perfect 12-0 professional record and the opportunity to spoil Taylor's farewell.

For Taylor, victory would provide the perfect ending to an extraordinary career. The Bray fighter has already established herself as one of the defining figures in women's boxing, and she now has the opportunity to finish at the very top.

That makes Paddy Power's 50/1 offer on Katie Taylor to win particularly eye-catching for new customers.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 - Katie Taylor to win CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

A Dream Farewell in Dublin

Taylor has spent years chasing the opportunity to headline at Croke Park.

Now the moment has arrived.

The occasion brings:

A huge home crowd

Taylor's final professional appearance

Undisputed championship ambitions

One of the biggest stages of her career

Around 80,000 fans are expected for the historic event, underlining just how significant Saturday night will be.

Taylor's Experience Could Be Crucial

At 40, Taylor has accumulated an enormous amount of experience at elite level.

Her career includes:

Olympic gold

Multiple world titles

Undisputed championships across two weight divisions

Huge fights against Amanda Serrano

A professional record of 25 wins and one defeat

Her only professional loss came against Chantelle Cameron in 2023, before Taylor avenged that defeat later the same year.

Pili faces an opponent who has spent years operating at the very highest level.

Pili Arrives Unbeaten

For all the focus on Taylor's farewell, Flora Pili represents a genuine challenge.

The Frenchwoman brings:

An unbeaten 12-0 record

An IBO super-lightweight title

Youth on her side

The opportunity of a lifetime

Pili has never experienced anything quite like walking into a packed Croke Park to face Taylor.

That makes the psychological side of the contest particularly fascinating.

Can Taylor Handle the Pressure of the Occasion?

The biggest challenge may not necessarily be physical.

Taylor has repeatedly competed under enormous pressure, but Saturday represents something completely different.

This time, she isn't simply fighting for another victory.

She is fighting:

In front of her home supporters

At Ireland's most iconic sporting venue

For undisputed status

In the final fight of her career

Taylor has insisted that the focus remains on the fight rather than the emotions surrounding retirement.

The Passing of the Torch?

Pili has the chance to create one of the biggest upsets in recent women's boxing.

An unbeaten challenger defeating Taylor in her farewell fight would completely change the story of the evening.

But Taylor has a different objective.

She wants to leave the sport on her own terms.

Her technical ability, experience and familiarity with championship-level pressure give her a clear route to victory.

Why The Paddy Power Offer Stands Out

Paddy Power's promotion puts the spotlight directly on the most likely outcome for Taylor's farewell.

Reasons it catches the eye:

Taylor is the overwhelming favourite

She has extensive championship experience

She has already competed in some of boxing's biggest fights

Saturday represents a huge personal motivation

Victory would provide the perfect ending to her career

At 50/1, the enhanced price gives new customers the opportunity to back Taylor at a significantly boosted price.

One Last Walk to the Ring

Whatever happens on Saturday, Taylor's legacy is already secure.

From Olympic champion to undisputed world champion and one of the biggest names in women's boxing, she has transformed the sport and inspired an entire generation of fighters.

But Taylor won't want the final chapter to be about nostalgia.

She'll want it to be about winning.

And with Croke Park behind her, the stage is set for one final performance.

Final Word

Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili is about much more than another world-title fight.

It is the final professional appearance of an Irish sporting icon, taking place at the stadium she has dreamed of fighting in for years.

Pili's unbeaten record means Taylor cannot afford to underestimate her, but experience, elite-level pedigree and the motivation of ending her career with victory all point towards an absorbing farewell.

Saturday night could be the perfect opportunity for Taylor to close one of the greatest careers in boxing with one final win.

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