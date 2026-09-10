St Leger Sign Up Offer: Betfair - Get £50 in Free Bets on racing when you bet £10

St Leger Festival Day 1: Doncaster Gets Ready for Four Days of Top-Class Racing

Date: Thursday 10th September

Venue: Doncaster Racecourse

Meeting: St Leger Festival – Day 1

Offer: Betfair – Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets (new customers)

One of the biggest weeks in the Flat-racing calendar gets underway at Doncaster today as the St Leger Festival begins four days of top-class racing.

The meeting is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, with 31 races scheduled across the four-day fixture. While Saturday's St Leger Stakes is the headline event, there is plenty to get excited about on the opening day.

For racing fans looking to get involved, Betfair are offering new customers £50 in Free Bets when they bet £10, giving punters an added incentive to enjoy the opening afternoon at Doncaster.

Betfair Sign upOffer! £50 In Free Bets When You Bet £10 Claim Offer Here Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

The St Leger Festival Begins

Day 1 sets the tone for one of the biggest meetings of the season.

Racing fans can look forward to:

Seven competitive races at Doncaster

Group-class action

Leading trainers and jockeys

Two-year-old prospects with plenty of potential

The first clues towards the weekend's major races

With the St Leger itself still to come, there is also the opportunity to see horses who could emerge as future contenders for the biggest prizes.

The Park Hill Stakes Takes Centre Stage

One of the major races on Thursday is the Group 2 Park Hill Fillies' Stakes, run over an extended 1m6½f.

It provides a serious test of stamina and has attracted plenty of attention from leading connections.

The race can be particularly interesting for punters because:

Stamina is crucial over the trip

Previous staying form can be significant

Ground conditions can influence performance

The race attracts high-quality fillies and mares

It's one of the key races to watch on the opening afternoon.

The May Hill Stakes Brings Two-Year-Old Stars Together

The Group 2 May Hill Stakes is another highlight of Day 1, with some of the leading two-year-old fillies on the Flat taking their chance.

This race can provide an early glimpse of potential stars of the following season.

Things to watch include:

Pedigree and potential

Previous Group-race form

Trainer form

Performance over the mile

How runners handle Doncaster's straight finish

The May Hill is one of those races where an impressive performance can significantly enhance a young horse's reputation.

Doncaster Provides a Unique Test

The Town Moor track is renowned for its long, galloping layout, meaning races can develop differently to those at tighter courses.

Important factors can include:

Getting into a good rhythm

Sustaining speed over the straight

Handling the distance

Jockeys judging the pace correctly

Positioning before the final stages

With competitive fields throughout the card, tactical decisions could prove decisive.

Plenty of Betting Opportunities Across the Card

One of the attractions of the St Leger Festival is that the betting action doesn't depend solely on the headline race.

Thursday's card provides opportunities across:

Juvenile races

Handicaps

Staying contests

Group races

Each-way markets

The opening day is likely to produce plenty of market movement as punters assess the runners and the latest conditions at Doncaster.

Why The Betfair Offer Stands Out

Betfair's new customer promotion gives racing fans an opportunity to get involved with the St Leger Festival and receive additional Free Bets.

The current offer is:

Bet £10

Get £50 in Free Bets

Available to new customers

Free Bets can be used on qualifying markets

Betfair's current terms state that the qualifying £10 bet is placed on the Sportsbook at minimum odds of Evens, with the £50 issued as five £10 Free Bet tokens for Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples.

Four Days of Racing Starts Today

Thursday is just the beginning of the St Leger Festival.

The meeting builds towards Saturday's St Leger Stakes, Britain's oldest Classic, but Day 1 already provides a strong afternoon of racing in its own right.

With Group-race action, emerging two-year-olds and competitive handicaps on the card, there should be plenty for racing fans to analyse.

Final Word

The St Leger Festival is one of the standout fixtures of the Flat season, and Day 1 provides the perfect introduction to four days of racing at Doncaster.

With the Park Hill Stakes, May Hill Stakes and a competitive supporting card all taking place, there should be plenty of opportunities for punters throughout the afternoon.

And with £50 in Free Bets available when you bet £10 with Betfair, new customers have an added reason to get involved as the festival gets underway.

Best Offer for New Customers:

👉 Betfair – Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Betfair Sign up Offer! £50 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 Claim Offer Here Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Betfair Offer: Terms and Conditions

Can you take part?

You can only take part in this offer if you are not an existing or a previous Betfair account holder.

This offer is available to accounts registered in United Kingdom, Rep of Ireland

This offer is a Sportsbook exclusive.

What do I need to do?

Open a new account using promo code ZSKAOL.

To avail of this offer click on the banner advert which will bring you to the sign up journey and the promo code will be automatically entered. Please note the promo code cannot be manually entered.

Deposit a minimum of £10 using Pay by Bank, Debit card or Apple Pay

Place a minimum of £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook .

. Min odds 1/1 (2.0).

Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of account opening

This offer cannot be used with any other offer or sign up offer.

What can I win?

5x £10 Sportsbook free bet builders, accumulators or multiples will be awarded after the qualifying bet has settled.

What else do I need to know?

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

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