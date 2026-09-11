St Leger Free Bets and Timeform Verdicts - Betfair Sign Up Offer

Meeting Overview

Venue: Doncaster

Date: Sunday 13 September 2026

Coverage: ITV & Sky Sports Racing

Offer: Betfair – £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 (new customers)

The Betfair Sign Up Offer for the final day of the St Leger Festival rounds off the meeting with a competitive Sunday card at Doncaster, headlined by the Group 3 Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes and packed with tricky handicaps. New customers can currently claim £50 in free bets when they stake £10, and below we work through all eight races on their sporting merits before flagging where the value may lie.

Betfair Sign Up Offer £50 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 Claim Offer Here New customers only. Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+.

13:25 – Land Of Lights Festival At Gullivers Handicap

Adrestia was mixing it in much better company this time last season and, following signs of a revival at Goodwood in late July, she could well capitalise on a drop in grade. Unexposed three-year-old sprinter Hypnotised is feared most, with Canon’s House, Maelstrom, Jer Batt and The Man other likely players in a wide-open sprint handicap.

Selection: Adrestia

13:55 – Betfred “The Classic Bookmaker” Handicap

Asuka gave a good account upped in grade for his hat-trick bid when third at Chester last time and, with this drop back in trip promising to suit, he is taken to resume winning ways. Completely Random is much respected, though, having made the frame at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood, with Blue Brother also one to note.

Selection: Asuka

14:30 – Betfred City Of Doncaster Handicap

Wechaad opened his account in a C&D nursery at this meeting last season and, having shaped well in just a handful of top-end handicaps this season, Roger Varian’s colt earns the vote to double his tally, with this return to 7f promising to suit. Heading up the dangers is Samra Green, who upped her game on return/handicap debut when runner-up at Musselburgh back in the spring, with Langstone and Raging Raj another couple worth considering.

Selection: Wechaad

Betfair Sign Up Offer £50 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 Claim Offer Here New customers only. Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+.

15:05 – Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3)

A big field, but Forty Years On and Touleen stand out, the former preferred under the forecast conditions. Copacabana Sands makes some each-way appeal on only her third start for Andrew Balding, while Darnation is an interesting contender back with Karl Burke.

Selection: Forty Years On

15:40 – Betfred Mallard Handicap

A tricky puzzle given the lack of obvious pace. There is no doubting that Say What You See arrives in the form of his life, though, and he gets the vote stepping up in trip. The main danger could be Valedictory, who finished ahead of a couple of today’s rivals in a better race at York last time.

Selection: Say What You See

Betfair Sign Up Offer £50 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 Claim Offer Here New customers only. Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+.

16:15 – I Love Julie Parkes Handicap (Div I)

Tiva represents an in-form yard and arrives on the back of several solid efforts, including a recent Musselburgh win. The booking of a useful 5lb claimer is an added bonus and she is taken to notch a fifth career success. Call Margot took a step back in the right direction and rates the main threat if building on that, while Hiya Maite is on a long losing run but well treated on the pick of his form.

Selection: Tiva

16:50 – I Love Julie Parkes Handicap (Div II)

Maharajas Express has done nothing wrong in defeat on his last two outings and can gain reward with a second success of the season. The consistent Rock of England should be on the premises once more, with Smart Vision and Mighty Magnus also worth considering.

Selection: Maharajas Express

17:20 – Duncan Pearce Memorial Apprentice Handicap

Miraculous is still well treated after a good run of form and can resume winning ways in this very competitive affair at the expense of Dandy Magic, who looks sure to be suited by how this unfolds, while Sixtygeesbaby is a previous C&D winner who has the ability to be a real threat if putting his best foot forward.

Selection: Miraculous

Final Verdict

The concluding day of the St Leger Festival is dominated by competitive handicaps, with the Group 3 Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes providing the pattern-race highlight. On the analysis above, Adrestia, Wechaad and Say What You See stand out among the handicappers, while Forty Years On is the pick at Group level. As always, prices move and these are snapshots at the time of writing.

New customers only. Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+. Please gamble responsibly.