Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: 70/1 for Manchester United to beat Manchester City!

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Manchester United to beat Manchester City at 70/1!

Fixture: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Date: Sunday 13th September

Kick-off: 16:30

Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Offer: 70/1 for Manchester United to beat Manchester City

Can the Red Devils claim Victory at Old Trafford?

The Manchester Derby arrives this Sunday with all the intensity and intrigue that has defined this fierce rivalry in recent years. Manchester City, unbeaten and imperious through their opening fixtures, will face Manchester United at Old Trafford in a clash that promises to be a tactical masterclass and an emotional heavyweight contest.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 70/1 - Man Utd to win CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Maresca's Tenuous Start

On the face of it, three matches, three victories, and seven goals scored sounds perfect for Maresca's opening fixtures. However, the lofty standards set by his predeccessor, Pep Guardiola have yet to be hit, with an injury time winner needed against Bournemouth and a narrow 1-0 victory over newly-promoted Coventry hardly vintage City. They did manage a convincing win against a Crystal Palace side that haven't found their feet under their new manager.

Sunday will offer the first genuine measure of Maresca's Manchester City. A dangerous United side playing in front of their own fans who would love nothing better than to knock their rivals down a peg. This is the fixture that will tell us whether City's early polish is the real thing or merely the product of weak opposition and lucky breaks.

Inconsistency But Dangeours Under Carrick

Michael Carrick's Manchester Unitedstarted with a shock 2-0 defeat to Hull, which might have caused a few alarm bells to go off in the terraces. However, a huge bounce back beating Ipswich 5-2, showcasing the attacking powerhouse and fluid football they have been showing glimpses of. Against Everton they were unlucky to concede a late goal robbing them of the three points, regardless their attacking flair was on show with another 2 goals added to the tally.

Sunday's fixture represents an ideal opportunity to make a statement against their fiercest rivals, with the attacking prowess and fluid counter attack testing the new-look City side.

The Rivalry's Rich History

The Manchester Derby is one of football's most compelling fixtures, steeped in history that extends far beyond the pitch. Manchester United's dominance across the 1990s and 2000s established them as the city's dominant force, whilst Manchester City's rise in recent seasons has shifted the balance of power dramatically.

These meetings carry weight. They determine bragging rights, confidence, and momentum. For supporters of both clubs, this fixture is non-negotiable and has sometimes been the beginning of the end for managers.

Key Players to Watch

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) — United's captain and creative heartbeat continues to lead by example, with three goals from three matches, including a penalty. His work rate is unrivalled—265 touches and 205 passes across his three starts—and he remains the man United look to when they need a spark.

Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) — The Cameroon international has hit the ground running with two goals, both struck from outside the box with his left foot. Combining an eye for the spectacular with defensive graft (28 duels contested), Mbeumo offers United genuine attacking threat from wide areas.

The Significance

At this early stage, with only three matches played, this fixture carries particular significance. A City victory would confirm Maresca's side as genuine title contenders, whilst a United win would signal that Carrick's men are ready to convert flashes of quality into consistency. A draw would leave both camps with plenty to ponder and potentially give their rivals a leg up in the pursuit for the title.

Where to Watch

The Manchester Derby will kick off on Sunday afternoon with main coverage on Sky Sports Premier League.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 70/1 - Man Utd to win! CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Final Word

Sunday's Manchester Derby promises to be a fantastic game, with Man City arriving having snuck past newly promoted Coventry and United arriving with 7 goals under their belt in the first 3 games. Will it be a walk in the park for the Red Devils? Probably not. But they have shown the immense attacking power they possess and with captain Bruno Fernandes always capable of a moment of magic, 70/1 for them to win is a hugely generous offer from Paddy Power.

Whatever unfolds at the Old Trafford, this is a fixture that matters. These teams don't simply play each other; they measure themselves against one another. For new and prospective punters, the Manchester Derby represents exactly the kind of high-stakes, unpredictable football that makes betting on the Premier League so compelling. Sunday promises no exception.

Offer Details

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDIF

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on Man Utd to Win in the Match Odds market in the Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion.

If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 70/1 payout, credited in Free Bet Builders.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 14 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire.

Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins.

Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.