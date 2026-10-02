All Free Bets
Read our preview of England's Nations League match against Croatia PLUS claim our Paddy Power welcome offer to get 50/1 on a goal to be scored!

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: 50/1 for a goal to be scored in Croatia vs England!

Croatia vs England: Why there could be goals in Saturday's Nations League clash

Croatia vs England: Match information

Croatia vs England
Competition: UEFA Nations League, League A Group 3
Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026
Kick-off: 5pm BST
Venue: Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka
TV: ITV1 and ITVX

With both sides arriving on three points and having already demonstrated their ability to score in this Nations League campaign, Saturday's meeting promises plenty of attacking interest.

For those looking for an interest in the match without having to pick a winner, Paddy Power's offer on a goal being scored at any point by either team provides a simple way to get involved.

England continue their UEFA Nations League campaign on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel's side travel to Croatia for a League A Group 3 clash at Stadion HNK Rijeka.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST on Saturday, October 3, with the match being played behind closed doors following a UEFA sanction against the Croatian federation.

After two games, both nations have three points, meaning there is plenty at stake as England look to build on their 2-0 victory over Czechia.

For those looking for an interest in the game, Sky Bet have an offer on a goal to be scored at any point in the match, by either team.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 - A goal to be scored in Croatia vs England!

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Why could there be a goal in Croatia vs England?

A goal can change a football match in an instant, but there are several reasons to think Saturday's meeting could produce one.

Both sides have already shown they are capable of finding the net during this Nations League campaign, while England's opening two matches have produced 10 goals in total.

England began with a 3-2 defeat to Spain before responding with a 2-0 victory away to Czechia. Croatia have followed a similar pattern, beating Czechia 2-1 before suffering a 4-1 defeat against Spain.

That means neither side enters the fixture having struggled to create goalscoring moments.

And with both teams sitting on three points, there is plenty of incentive to take the game to their opponents.

England's attack has already delivered

England have scored in both of their Nations League matches so far, with Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane both finding the net twice across the opening two games.

Gordon opened the scoring against Spain before Kane levelled the game, while Gordon was again on target in the 2-0 victory over Czechia.

That gives England a pair of players who have already demonstrated their ability to make the difference in this competition.

Kane, in particular, remains a constant threat in front of goal. The England captain has two goals from his opening two Nations League appearances, while Gordon has also established himself as an important attacking outlet.

There is also plenty of creativity behind them, with Jude Bellingham providing another route to goal from midfield.

For an offer based simply on a goal being scored, England's attacking options provide plenty of reasons to keep an eye on the scoreboard.

Croatia have attacking threats of their own

The goal-scoring argument isn't solely dependent on England.

Croatia have scored three goals across their first two Nations League matches, including a 2-1 victory over Czechia in their opening fixture.

And despite their heavy 4-1 defeat to Spain, Croatia still have plenty of experience and attacking quality within their squad.

Luka Modrić remains the headline name. Now 41, the veteran midfielder continues to dictate play for his country and scored in Croatia's opening Nations League victory against Czechia.

There are also goalscoring options further forward, including Marco Pašalić and Dion Beljo, who have both found the net during the current Nations League campaign.

Croatia therefore have players capable of producing a moment of quality themselves, meaning the goal offer doesn't rely on England taking control of the game.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 - A goal to be scored in Croatia vs England!

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

England have been involved in high-scoring games

England's recent record also makes for interesting reading.

Their first Nations League game of the campaign ended in a 3-2 defeat to Spain, while they subsequently beat Czechia 2-0.

Those two matches have produced seven England goals, with the Three Lions scoring four and conceding three.

Looking beyond the Nations League, England's recent World Cup campaign also produced some high-scoring encounters. Their 2026 tournament included a 3-2 victory over Mexico and a remarkable 6-4 win against France in the third-place play-off.

That doesn't guarantee another high-scoring contest in Rijeka, but it does highlight the attacking potential available to Tuchel's side.

Croatia's defence has been tested

Croatia's two Nations League matches have also produced plenty of goals.

They beat Czechia 2-1 before Spain put four past them in their second fixture.

The result against Spain will be particularly relevant heading into Saturday's game. Lamine Yamal and company caused Croatia significant problems, and England will hope their own attacking players can exploit similar opportunities.

Joško Gvardiol is likely to be one of the key figures in Croatia's defence, while goalkeeper Dominik Livaković will have an important role to play against an England attack that has already scored four times in this competition.

England, meanwhile, will need to be alert at the other end. Croatia's 2-1 victory over Czechia demonstrated that they have enough attacking quality to punish mistakes.

A fixture with plenty of history

There is no shortage of history between these two countries.

England famously lost 2-1 to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, while the teams subsequently met in the Nations League later that year in a goalless draw in Rijeka.

More recently, however, England have enjoyed success against Croatia.

The Three Lions beat Croatia 1-0 at Euro 2020 before recording a 4-2 victory at this summer's World Cup.

The latest meeting therefore provides another chapter in a fixture that has produced some memorable moments over the years.

What could decide the game?

England will want to control possession and use the creativity of players such as Bellingham to create chances for Kane and Gordon.

Croatia will look to make the most of their experience, with Modrić capable of controlling the tempo and creating opportunities from midfield.

The fact that both teams have three points also adds an interesting dynamic. With Spain already leading the group after winning both of their opening matches, neither England nor Croatia can afford to drop too far behind.

That could encourage both sides to be positive, particularly if the match remains level into the second half.

And if one team does find the breakthrough, the game could open up further as the other side looks for an equaliser.

The Verdict - Plenty of quality could lead to an open game

Neither side arrives firing on all cylinders up and down the pitch, but both have shown they can score goals. In particular England have had no trouble finding the net, but a leaky defence could give Croatia opportunities too. This is what makes Paddy Power's offer so attractive,as either team finding the net would land this offer for you.

Claim Your Offer - 50/1 for a goal to be scored in Croatia vs England

 

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 - A goal to be scored in Croatia vs England!

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

The NFL returns to London and you can get 50/1 on the Commanders to defeat the Colts with Sky Bet. New customer betting offer onlySky Bet Sign Up Offer: NFL London Games - Commanders to beat the Colts at 50/1
Betting Offers
The NFL returns to London and Sky Bet are offering a huge 50/1 on the Colts to come away with the victory. New betting offer onlySky Bet Sign Up Offer: NFL London Games - Colts 50/1 to beat the Commanders
Betting Offers
Read our preview of this weekend's Manchester Derby PLUS claim our Paddy Power welcome offer to get 70/1 on Manc Utd to win!Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: 70/1 for Manchester United to beat Manchester City!
Betting Offers
Get 50/1 for Erling Haaland to have 1+ shot in Sunday's Manchester Derby, with our match preview and key guideSky Bet Sign Up Offer: Manchester Derby - Erling Haaland to have 1+ Shot at 50/1!
Betting Offers
Grab this Paddy Power betting offer for Sunday's Manchester Derby, with 50/1 on Manchester City to winPaddy Power Sign Up Offer: 50/1 for Manchester City to beat Manchester United!
Betting Offers
Get free bets from Betfair for day four of the St Leger and get the verdicts in every race from Timeform.St Leger Free Bets and Timeform Verdicts - Betfair Sign Up Offer
Betting Offers
Get free bets from Betfair for day three of the St Leger and get the verdicts in every race from Timeform.St Leger Free Bets and Timeform Verdicts - Betfair Sign Up Offer
Betting Offers
Get free bets from Betfair for day two of the St Leger and get the verdicts in every race from Timeform.St Leger Free Bets and Timeform Verdicts - Betfair Sign Up Offer
Betting Offers
Betfair are offering new customers £50 in free bets multiples when you sign up and bet £10 on the racing at Doncaster.St Leger Sign Up Offer: Betfair - Get £50 in Free Bets on racing when you bet £10
Betting Offers
Find out how new customers can get an enhanced price of 50/1 on Man United to win their opening Champions League fixture at home to FC Sabah, exclusively with Paddy Power.Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Man Utd vs FC Sabah - 50/1, Man Utd to win
Betting Offers
Paddy Power and Sky Bet Sign Up Offers for Arsenal vs Chelsea: get 50/1 for a goal to be scored in Sunday's Premier League clash, plus our full match preview. 18+, T&Cs apply.Paddy Power and Sky Bet Sign Up Offers: Arsenal vs Chelsea 50/1 Goal to Be Scored - Win Free Bets
Betting Offers
New customers can get a huge 50/1 on Katie Taylor to beat Flora Pili in her final bout, exclusively with PAddy PowerKatie Taylor Sign Up Offer: Taylor vs Piri - 50/1, Taylor to win the fight with Paddy Power
Betting Offers
Sky Bet Sign Up Offer for Tottenham vs Newcastle: get 50/1 on a goal to be scored. Read our full betting preview, analysis and best bets for this Premier League clash.Sky Bet Sign Up Offer – Tottenham vs Newcastle Free Bets
Betting Offers
Find out how new customers can get an enhanced price of 50/1 on Man United to win or draw their opening Premier League fixture against Hull City, exclusively with Paddy Power.Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Crystal Palace vs Man City - 50/1, City to win or draw
Betting Offers
Sky Bet Sign Up Offer for Newcastle vs Liverpool: new customers can back over 0.5 goals at an enhanced 50/1. Read our Premier League match preview. 18+, T&Cs apply.Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Newcastle vs Liverpool - 50/1, a goal to be scored
Betting Offers
Find out how new customers can get an enhanced price of 50/1 on Man United to win or draw their opening Premier League fixture against Hull City, exclusively with Paddy Power.Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Hull City vs Man United - 50/1, Utd to win or draw
Betting Offers
Sky Bet Sign Up Offer for Arsenal vs Coventry: new customers can back Arsenal to win at an enhanced 50/1. Read our Premier League opening-night preview. 18+, T&Cs apply.Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Arsenal vs Coventry – 50/1 Arsenal To Win
Betting Offers
Betfair are offering new customers £50 in free bets multiples when you sign up and bet £10 on the racing at Ebor.Ebor Day Two Sign Up Offer: Betfair - Get £50 in Free Bets on racing when you bet £10
Betting Offers
Betfair Sign Up Offer for York Ebor Festival 2026 day one: get £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10, plus our expert Timeform tips and betting preview for every race. 18+. T&Cs apply.Betfair Sign Up Offer – York Ebor Festival 2026 Day One Betting Preview & Timeform Tips
Betting Offers
Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
World Cup Free Bets
Sports Free Bets