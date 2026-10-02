Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: 50/1 for a goal to be scored in Croatia vs England!

Croatia vs England: Why there could be goals in Saturday's Nations League clash

Croatia vs England: Match information

Croatia vs England

Competition: UEFA Nations League, League A Group 3

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Kick-off: 5pm BST

Venue: Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka

TV: ITV1 and ITVX

With both sides arriving on three points and having already demonstrated their ability to score in this Nations League campaign, Saturday's meeting promises plenty of attacking interest.

For those looking for an interest in the match without having to pick a winner, Paddy Power's offer on a goal being scored at any point by either team provides a simple way to get involved.

England continue their UEFA Nations League campaign on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel's side travel to Croatia for a League A Group 3 clash at Stadion HNK Rijeka.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST on Saturday, October 3, with the match being played behind closed doors following a UEFA sanction against the Croatian federation.

After two games, both nations have three points, meaning there is plenty at stake as England look to build on their 2-0 victory over Czechia.

For those looking for an interest in the game, Sky Bet have an offer on a goal to be scored at any point in the match, by either team.

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Why could there be a goal in Croatia vs England?

A goal can change a football match in an instant, but there are several reasons to think Saturday's meeting could produce one.

Both sides have already shown they are capable of finding the net during this Nations League campaign, while England's opening two matches have produced 10 goals in total.

England began with a 3-2 defeat to Spain before responding with a 2-0 victory away to Czechia. Croatia have followed a similar pattern, beating Czechia 2-1 before suffering a 4-1 defeat against Spain.

That means neither side enters the fixture having struggled to create goalscoring moments.

And with both teams sitting on three points, there is plenty of incentive to take the game to their opponents.

England's attack has already delivered

England have scored in both of their Nations League matches so far, with Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane both finding the net twice across the opening two games.

Gordon opened the scoring against Spain before Kane levelled the game, while Gordon was again on target in the 2-0 victory over Czechia.

That gives England a pair of players who have already demonstrated their ability to make the difference in this competition.

Kane, in particular, remains a constant threat in front of goal. The England captain has two goals from his opening two Nations League appearances, while Gordon has also established himself as an important attacking outlet.

There is also plenty of creativity behind them, with Jude Bellingham providing another route to goal from midfield.

For an offer based simply on a goal being scored, England's attacking options provide plenty of reasons to keep an eye on the scoreboard.

Croatia have attacking threats of their own

The goal-scoring argument isn't solely dependent on England.

Croatia have scored three goals across their first two Nations League matches, including a 2-1 victory over Czechia in their opening fixture.

And despite their heavy 4-1 defeat to Spain, Croatia still have plenty of experience and attacking quality within their squad.

Luka Modrić remains the headline name. Now 41, the veteran midfielder continues to dictate play for his country and scored in Croatia's opening Nations League victory against Czechia.

There are also goalscoring options further forward, including Marco Pašalić and Dion Beljo, who have both found the net during the current Nations League campaign.

Croatia therefore have players capable of producing a moment of quality themselves, meaning the goal offer doesn't rely on England taking control of the game.

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England have been involved in high-scoring games

England's recent record also makes for interesting reading.

Their first Nations League game of the campaign ended in a 3-2 defeat to Spain, while they subsequently beat Czechia 2-0.

Those two matches have produced seven England goals, with the Three Lions scoring four and conceding three.

Looking beyond the Nations League, England's recent World Cup campaign also produced some high-scoring encounters. Their 2026 tournament included a 3-2 victory over Mexico and a remarkable 6-4 win against France in the third-place play-off.

That doesn't guarantee another high-scoring contest in Rijeka, but it does highlight the attacking potential available to Tuchel's side.

Croatia's defence has been tested

Croatia's two Nations League matches have also produced plenty of goals.

They beat Czechia 2-1 before Spain put four past them in their second fixture.

The result against Spain will be particularly relevant heading into Saturday's game. Lamine Yamal and company caused Croatia significant problems, and England will hope their own attacking players can exploit similar opportunities.

Joško Gvardiol is likely to be one of the key figures in Croatia's defence, while goalkeeper Dominik Livaković will have an important role to play against an England attack that has already scored four times in this competition.

England, meanwhile, will need to be alert at the other end. Croatia's 2-1 victory over Czechia demonstrated that they have enough attacking quality to punish mistakes.

A fixture with plenty of history

There is no shortage of history between these two countries.

England famously lost 2-1 to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, while the teams subsequently met in the Nations League later that year in a goalless draw in Rijeka.

More recently, however, England have enjoyed success against Croatia.

The Three Lions beat Croatia 1-0 at Euro 2020 before recording a 4-2 victory at this summer's World Cup.

The latest meeting therefore provides another chapter in a fixture that has produced some memorable moments over the years.

What could decide the game?

England will want to control possession and use the creativity of players such as Bellingham to create chances for Kane and Gordon.

Croatia will look to make the most of their experience, with Modrić capable of controlling the tempo and creating opportunities from midfield.

The fact that both teams have three points also adds an interesting dynamic. With Spain already leading the group after winning both of their opening matches, neither England nor Croatia can afford to drop too far behind.

That could encourage both sides to be positive, particularly if the match remains level into the second half.

And if one team does find the breakthrough, the game could open up further as the other side looks for an equaliser.

The Verdict - Plenty of quality could lead to an open game

Neither side arrives firing on all cylinders up and down the pitch, but both have shown they can score goals. In particular England have had no trouble finding the net, but a leaky defence could give Croatia opportunities too. This is what makes Paddy Power's offer so attractive,as either team finding the net would land this offer for you.

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