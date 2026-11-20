Saturday sees a resurgent England welcome New Zealand for their final group game in the Nations Championship. Kick-off at Twickenham is at 2:10pm, with the match being shown live on ITV. Read on for rugby tips – and with the aid of the latest Sky Bet sign-up offer, rugby free bets – as we preview this crunch test, with both sides still in with a chance of taking the championship.

Finals weekend of the inaugural Nations Championship is almost upon us, and autumn’s Northern Hemisphere series has already delivered on drama for both these sides, if in contrasting fashions. England come into this game riding a wave of confidence having chalked up a record score against Australia on 8th November, putting seven tries past the Wallabies to make it 45-22, before smashing Japan 78-15 last weekend. The All Blacks remain favourites – currently 4/5 with Betfair, with England at 11/10 – but arrive without their usual air of invincibility, having just been beaten by Wales for the first time in 73 years, and having lost to England this time last year. Could those defeats sew enough doubt in the minds of the visitors, and enough belief throughout the home camp, to see England overturn them again?

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England A Team On The Up?

Before we get too carried away with England’s latest scorelines, let’s cast our minds back to the spring: four defeats – including their first ever to Italy – in their worst ever performance at the Six Nations (though, being optimistic, their tournament did culminate in only the narrowest of away defeats to champions, France). They might since have put 70-plus points past Fiji and Japan, but both performances were aided significantly by red cards against already inferior opposition. An at-times bizarre encounter with Argentina, beating them in the wake of a controversial clash in the football, also saw Six Nations disciplinary issues re-emerge.

Considering the quality of recent opposition, including an Aussie team hardly at their best at the moment, some will point to England’s comprehensive defeat at the hands of South Africa in July as the best indicator of their true ability – but that’s hardly a damning indictment in light of Saturday’s opposition, who endured three straight defeats to the Boks in August and September, after winning the first of the four-test series.

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Misfiring New Zealand Missing Several

In fact, while New Zealand started 2026 by winning all of their first eight matches, there’s no escaping that they have lost four of their seven games since. Though the nation is never short on elite rugby players, the reality is that the All Blacks are missing as many as 12 first-teamers and next-bests, including regular captain Ardie Savea, both first-choice props, and possibly also record try-scorer Will Jordan, who’s said to be ‘80 percent’ likely to play.

England being close to full strength, they’ll try and limit New Zealand’s possession as much as possible, and dominate the weakened All Black pack at set pieces – especially with the talismanic Maro Itoje, who captained England to the 2025 win, back in the lineup, rampant with four turnovers against Japan last week. The English maul could be key here, and big scores from fast, flowing rugby seems unlikely.

Rugby Tips For England vs New Zealand

While the mooted return of Jordan has stirred great excitement in the Kiwi camp, that might be a dangerous thing: should he fail to find that remaining 20 percent, the All Blacks’ woes can only be compounded. Either way, determined as they’ll be to restore their reputation, they’re undeniably more up against it in psychological terms than England are, not least with the Twickenham crowd to drive English momentum.

What’s more, it’s entirely possible that both teams can still get to the final, the most likely scenario being a win for England and the All Blacks salvaging bonus points. The facts that New Zealand would then need Ireland to beat South Africa, and that England would then need France not to get a bonus point against Argentina, are less impactful than they might be, given those two games will only kick off afterwards. Might the wounded All Blacks lose their edge, knowing a near miss could be enough?

With those questions in mind, a narrow win for England could be the way to deploy any rugby free bets this weekend, with England 10/3 on the Betfair Sportsbook to win by 1–7 points, and 5-1 to win by 8–14 points, at the time of writing. A three-test series between the two in 2024 saw New Zealand prevail by one, seven and two points respectively, while England finished 14 points to the good at Twickenham last November. A close match seems assured, and with New Zealand having statistically been more of a first half team in the last 18 months, 13/2 for England to win after a half-time deficit looks an interesting bet, in the Double Result market.

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You can get England to win at 50/1 or New Zealand to win at 50/1 when you sign up to Sky Bet. With a full Nations Championship card of six games this Saturday, it’s a perfect means to boost your kitty, with 5 x £10 bet tokens to use. Even better, if you want to get involved in the football or Betfair Chase day at Haydock: your free bets can be used on BuildABets or multiples (18+, T&Cs apply).