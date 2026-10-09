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Sky Bet Sign Up Offer for the weekend's sport: new customers can Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for any sport. Football, racing, F1 and tennis preview. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Weekend Sport Preview – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets

Weekend Sport Preview

A busy weekend of sport runs from Saturday’s Premier League opener right through to Monday night, with a full round of football joined by top-class action across horse racing, Formula 1 and tennis. Below is a guide to the standout events. Sky Bet’s Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets — usable on any sport across Bet Builders, accumulators and multiples — runs until 11:55pm on Monday 12 October, so new customers have the full weekend to take advantage.

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Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets – Any Sport

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New customers only. Offer valid until 23:55 on Monday 12 October. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Football: Premier League

The football is the centrepiece of the weekend, with a full Premier League programme spread across three days — ideal territory for Bet Builders, accumulators and multiples.

Saturday 10 October

  • Arsenal vs Leeds – 12:30: Arsenal get the weekend started at home and will be expected to control the game, with Leeds likely to set up with discipline.

  • Aston Villa vs Brentford – 15:00: A competitive, physical contest, with Brentford dangerous on set-pieces and transitions.

  • Ipswich Town vs Fulham – 15:00: A game of fine margins between two sides who will fancy taking something from it.

  • Chelsea vs Bournemouth – 15:00: Chelsea will look to dominate, but Bournemouth’s energy could make this lively.

  • Sunderland vs Brighton – 15:00: An intriguing stylistic match-up, with Brighton’s possession game tested by the home side’s intensity.

  • Manchester United vs Tottenham – 17:30: Saturday’s headline fixture at Old Trafford, typically full of attacking intent from both sides.

Sunday 11 October

  • Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest – 14:00: A tight, finely-balanced contest between two well-drilled sides.

  • Hull vs Everton – 14:00: The visitors’ experience against the hosts’ home advantage.

  • Liverpool vs Manchester City – 16:30: The weekend’s marquee fixture at Anfield — quality and goalmouth action rarely in short supply.

Monday 12 October

  • Coventry vs Newcastle – 20:00: The round closes under the Monday night lights, with Newcastle carrying a notable attacking threat.

Sky Bet Exclusive

Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets – Any Sport

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. Offer valid until 23:55 on Monday 12 October. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Horse Racing: Newmarket – Future Champions Festival

Newmarket’s Future Champions Festival is one of the highlights of the autumn Flat calendar, showcasing some of the season’s most promising juveniles as they step up in class. With the sport’s next generation on display, it is a meeting that typically rewards close reading of form and conditions — and offers plenty of scope for those building multiples across the card.

Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix

The Singapore Grand Prix returns under the lights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit — one of the most demanding tests on the calendar. The tight, twisting layout and humid conditions place a premium on concentration and car setup, and the street-circuit nature of the track often keeps outcomes unpredictable right to the chequered flag.

Tennis: Shanghai Masters

The Shanghai Masters continues to work through its draw, with the leading names in the men’s game competing for one of the standout titles of the Asian hard-court swing. As the rounds progress and the field narrows, the latter stages promise high-quality match-ups between many of the sport’s top performers.

With a full Premier League programme leading the way, plus top-level racing, Formula 1 and tennis, there is plenty across the weekend to follow — and plenty of scope for Bet Builders, accumulators and multiples across any sport. New customers can take advantage of Sky Bet’s offer right through until late on Monday night.

Sky Bet Exclusive

Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets – Any Sport

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. Offer valid until 23:55 on Monday 12 October. T&Cs apply. 18+.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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