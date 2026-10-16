Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Dubois vs Wardley II - 50/1, Dubois to win

Dubois vs Wardley 2: Can Daniel Dubois Defend His World Title? Sky Bet Offer 50/1 on Dubois to Win

Date: Saturday 17th October

Ring walks: Approximately 10:30pm

Venue: The O2 Arena, London

Event: WBO Heavyweight Championship

Offer: Sky Bet – 50/1 on Daniel Dubois to Win (new customers)

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley are ready to settle their heavyweight rivalry once again as they meet in a highly anticipated rematch at The O2 in London on Saturday night.

Their first encounter in May delivered a dramatic contest, with Wardley putting Dubois on the canvas twice before the challenger fought back to secure an 11th-round stoppage and claim the WBO heavyweight title.

Now the pair meet again, with Dubois aiming to prove his victory was no fluke and Wardley determined to reclaim the championship he lost.

Sky Bet are offering new customers 50/1 on Daniel Dubois to win, providing an enhanced price ahead of one of the most eagerly anticipated British boxing contests of the year.

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1 - Dubois to win CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'Dubois to win' market only. First £1 single bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Dubois vs Wardley 2: A Rematch With Plenty at Stake

The first fight was a memorable heavyweight battle that appeared to be swinging in Wardley's favour during the early rounds.

Wardley made an explosive start, dropping Dubois inside the opening seconds before putting him down again in the third round. However, Dubois demonstrated his resilience and punching power to turn the contest around.

As the fight progressed, Dubois began to take control, landing heavy shots and putting Wardley under increasing pressure before the referee stepped in during the 11th round.

The rematch gives both fighters an opportunity to answer questions left by that encounter.

Dubois: Prove his comeback victory was no one-off and make a successful first defence of his WBO title.

Wardley: Make the necessary adjustments, avenge his first professional defeat and regain the world championship.

The stakes: Another all-action heavyweight contest, with both men possessing the power to change the fight in an instant.

Can Daniel Dubois Produce Another Knockout Performance?

Dubois will head into the rematch with confidence after overcoming adversity to defeat Wardley in their first meeting.

The London-born heavyweight has established himself as one of Britain's leading fighters, combining considerable punching power with an increasingly impressive ability to recover when under pressure.

His victory in May demonstrated that he could withstand Wardley's early aggression before imposing his own strength and accuracy.

Key factors in Dubois' favour include:

Heavy hands: Dubois has an outstanding knockout record and carries genuine fight-ending power.

Experience at world level: He has competed in major heavyweight championship fights and knows what is required on the biggest stage.

Momentum: Having already beaten Wardley, he will believe he has the tools to repeat the result.

Adaptability: His ability to recover from two knockdowns and eventually stop Wardley was a major statement.

However, Dubois will need to be alert from the opening bell. Wardley has already demonstrated that he can hurt him, and another slow start could make the champion's title defence considerably more difficult.

Fabio Wardley Has a Point to Prove

Wardley will arrive in London with plenty of motivation after suffering the first defeat of his professional career.

His performance in the opening rounds of the first fight showed just how dangerous he can be. He caught Dubois cold early on and repeatedly looked capable of producing a major upset.

The challenge now is to sustain that threat without allowing Dubois to take control as the fight progresses.

Wardley has spoken about making adjustments for the rematch, and his ability to implement a different strategy could prove decisive.

He will be looking to make another fast start, land his powerful right hand and avoid being drawn into the same exchanges that ultimately cost him his title.

With the WBO belt at stake, Wardley has the chance to turn the rivalry around in emphatic fashion.

What Could Decide the Fight?

Heavyweight boxing can change in a split second, particularly when two fighters possess the power of Dubois and Wardley.

The opening rounds will be fascinating. Wardley enjoyed considerable success early in their first meeting, but Dubois' recovery and pressure eventually shifted the balance.

Several factors could shape the rematch:

The opening exchanges: Can Wardley repeat his explosive start, or will Dubois be better prepared?

Defensive discipline: Both fighters will need to avoid giving their opponent clear opportunities to land damaging shots.

Stamina: If the fight reaches the later rounds, conditioning and composure could become increasingly important.

Punch resistance: Their first meeting showed that both men can absorb significant punishment, but there is no guarantee the rematch will follow the same pattern.

The possibility of another dramatic finish makes this one of the most intriguing heavyweight match-ups on the boxing calendar.

Why the Sky Bet 50/1 Offer Stands Out

Sky Bet are giving new customers the chance to back Daniel Dubois at an enhanced price for Saturday's world title rematch.

The offer is:

50/1 on Daniel Dubois to win

Available to new customers

Applies to the Dubois vs Wardley 2 fight

Subject to Sky Bet's full promotional terms and conditions

The promotion is built around Dubois successfully defending the title he took from Wardley in May.

To claim the offer, customers should check the qualifying bet requirements and eligibility conditions on Sky Bet before placing a bet.

Dubois vs Wardley 2: Fight Details

Date: Saturday 17th October 2026

Venue: The O2 Arena, London

Title: WBO heavyweight championship

Main event: Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley

Expected ring walks: Approximately 10:30pm BST

UK broadcaster: DAZN pay-per-view

The main event is expected to take place late on Saturday evening, although the precise ring-walk time will depend on the length of the undercard.

Final Word

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley produced a memorable heavyweight contest in May, and the rematch promises another compelling chapter in their rivalry.

Dubois will be determined to show that his 11th-round stoppage was no coincidence, while Wardley has the opportunity to avenge his defeat and reclaim the WBO heavyweight title.

With both men possessing serious knockout power, the outcome could hinge on a single moment.

For new customers looking to follow the action, Sky Bet's enhanced 50/1 offer on Daniel Dubois to win provides the promotional angle ahead of Saturday night's showdown.

Best Offer for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – 50/1 on Daniel Dubois to Win

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Wednesday, 14th October 2026 until 22:30 on Saturday, 17th October 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Dubois to Win – Fight Outright” in the fight Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley, on Saturday, 17th October 2026 (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens (the "Free Bets") once the qualifying bet has settled. If Daniel Dubois does not win the fight (bet loses), customers will receive £10 in Free Bet credits, issued as a single £10 token within 72 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

6. Free Bets are for BuildABets, Accumulators or multiples only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.

8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

11. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here .

19. The promoter for this promotion is SBG SPORTS LIMITED, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and acting through its Malta branch, with company number OC 1568, and having its place of business at Level 2, Spinola Park, Triq Mikielang Borg, San Gijan, SPK 1000, Malta.