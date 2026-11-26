Ahead of the ‘Hennessy’ on Saturday, get our preview and best bets across Friday’s Newbury card on ITV – as well as a bet £20, get £60 Betfair sign-up offer, to use on all the best racing this weekend.

While Saturday brings a superb array of National Hunt action including the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, Friday’s ITV card is well worth tuning in for too, with five good jumps races from Newbury, plus two Listed Flat contests at Southwell. Read on for our assessment of the action down in Berkshire, and a few best bets – supported by Timeform’s industry-leading data and analysis.

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With Betfair’s bet £20 get £60 offer, you’re all set for two days’ top-drawer racing from Newbury, as well as Fighting Fifth day at Newcastle on Saturday. If you’re a new customer, get your qualifying stake down early – your free bet tokens arrive when that bet settles – and work your way through the ITV cards (18+, T&Cs apply).

Tutti To Be Too Good On Second Outing

With ITV’s opener, the seven-runner juvenile hurdle at 1.15, a tougher ask for betting purposes than is the Grade 2 John Francome Novices’ Chase at 1.50, we’ll start with the latter – its five runners and two places on offer (at ¼ the odds) meaning there’s potential each-way value, should you be looking for it. For win purposes, however, Tutti Quanti looks good at current odds of 2/1, on his second go at fences.

He was the best of these by miles over hurdles, well over a stone better than either of his main market rivals, Taurus Bay and Royal Infantry, and deserved his speculative crack at the 2026 Champion Hurdle despite misbehaving on the day, and running below form. According to the race report for his chasing debut last month, “he came on plenty for his reappearance last season and seems sure to progress and win races over fences, with this likely to have taken some of the freshness out of him”. Keen in the early stages after six months off, and building up a huge lead, he soon turned his chasing debut into a stamina test for which he was poorly equipped, stepping up to a distance at which the horse who beat him had won at Grade 1 level, over hurdles.

A big, scopey horse who should make a chaser, he should be much better equipped for the same trip today, on faster ground and in a race his trainer has taken on multiple occasions.

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Skeltons’ Consistency Inspires Confidence

The 2.25 begs the tricky question of how good – or not – current fav Kap Ouest might be. While his form looks great on paper, hard held when winning last time out, it’s tough to know for sure what he achieved that day (the second having won his next race by 22l, though “the margin probably flatters him somewhat” according to Timeform’s report, and that was in a C4). With Kap Ouest’s will to win previously having been questioned in Timeform reports, the eye is drawn to Etalon at around 11/2.

The Skeltons’ course winner arrives 1lb clear of Issar d’Airy – back from over a year’s absence – and at least 2lb ahead of the rest of the field. Now back to his last winning mark after a series of below-the-radar, hold-up rides, it wouldn’t be like Dan (who’s 4 from 15 at this C&D over fences) and Harry to let a good chance like this go begging.

Strong Pace Key To Success For Unlucky Lihyan

The feature Long Distance Hurdle (Grade 2) at 3.00 looks a fantastic contest, tough and competitive with strong cases to be made for more than half the field. As such, it’s tough to make a solid recommendation at current odds, so we’ll move on and look for one at a decent price in the last.

Lihyan almost always gives a good account of himself on his trips down south from Rebecca Menzies’ County Durham yard, and the 15-runner handicap at 3.35 could finally see him in the money. Now 2lb below his last winning mark, recorded at Newbury in March, he’s Timeform’s top-rated for this, having briefly looked to have been coming to win at Aintree last time, but was ultimately sent for home a tad too soon at a course where it’s already tough to come from the rear of the pack. That last Newbury win came in a well-run race (even with only six runners), and it looks likely he’ll have another good gallop to follow here. He’ll need it, but at current odds of 15/2 with Betfair, it’s worth taking that chance.