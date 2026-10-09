Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Liverpool vs Man City – 60/1 Haaland 1+ Shots

Match Overview

Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Date: Sunday 11 October 2026

Venue: Anfield

Offer: Sky Bet – 60/1 Erling Haaland to have 1+ shots in the game (new customers)

Few fixtures in the Premier League calendar carry the weight of Liverpool against Manchester City, and Anfield is likely to provide its usual intense backdrop. Whatever the respective form lines, meetings between these sides tend to be high in quality and, more often than not, feature plenty of goalmouth activity. That attacking context makes Sky Bet’s 60/1 for Erling Haaland to register at least one shot a notable welcome offer for new customers.

Sky Bet Exclusive 60/1 Haaland to have 1+ shots in the game CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Liverpool at Anfield: Front-Foot and Aggressive

Liverpool’s identity at Anfield has long been built on energy, high pressing, and quick transitions. On their day they look to suffocate opponents high up the pitch and turn defensive moments into attacking ones at pace.

At home, Liverpool will most likely:

Press high and look to win the ball early

Attack with width and overlapping full-backs

Commit numbers forward in search of an early goal

Use the Anfield atmosphere to build momentum

That aggressive approach can create an open, end-to-end contest — the kind of game in which attacking players at both ends tend to get sight of goal.

Manchester City’s Threat Through Haaland

Manchester City’s structure is designed to dominate possession and manufacture high-quality chances, and Erling Haaland remains the focal point of that threat. Even in matches where City see less of the ball, his movement and positioning in the box mean he rarely goes a full game without an attempt.

In fixtures of this profile, Haaland typically:

Occupies central defenders and plays on the shoulder

Gets into shooting positions from City’s build-up

Benefits from service out of wide and half-space areas

Looks to attack transitions and set-piece deliveries

Given his output over recent seasons, registering at least one shot is very much in keeping with his usual involvement — which is what makes the enhanced price worth a look.

Why the Game Is Likely to Be Open

This fixture tends to follow a recognisable pattern:

Liverpool press and attack with intensity at home

City retain possession and build patiently

Both sides create chances in transition

Space opens up as the game stretches

In a contest likely to feature chances at both ends, City’s central striker getting into shooting positions is one of the more probable outcomes of the afternoon.

Why Sky Bet’s 60/1 Offer Stands Out

Backing Haaland to have at least one shot aligns closely with his typical game-by-game involvement — and Sky Bet’s 60/1 welcome offer dramatically enhances the price on an outcome that would ordinarily be a very short one.

Why the offer stands out:

Haaland is a consistent, high-volume shooter

The fixture profile points to an open game

The enhanced price far exceeds the true probability

It’s a simple, single-player market for new customers

At the time of writing, this represents a rare opportunity for new customers to take a hugely inflated price on an outcome that reflects Haaland’s usual role in the side.

Sky Bet Exclusive 60/1 Haaland to have 1+ shots in the game CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Final Verdict

This is a fixture that typically delivers quality and goalmouth action, with both sides likely to create opportunities. Whatever the final result, City’s build-up play and Haaland’s positioning in the box suggest he should get at least one effort away.

Market view: An open game that plays to the strengths of both attacks

Best Bet for New Customers:

Sky Bet – 60/1 Haaland to have 1+ shots in the game

A marquee Premier League fixture, a reliable attacking outcome, and a standout welcome offer.