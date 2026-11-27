We’ve got the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle to look forward to this Saturday, amid a superb slate of racing on ITV. Get our top selections for the day – based on the best jockeys at Newbury – as well as a bet £20, get £60 Betfair sign-up offer.

With a huge average of 15 runners across the five ITV-broadcast races at Newbury, for the old ‘Hennessy’ card, Saturday should be a highly enjoyable but very tricky day’s punting indeed. To help you cut through the noise: we’ve used data and analysis provided by the best in the business, Timeform, to find Newbury’s best jockeys over the last five seasons – and bring you four best bets at double-figure prices, based on the pick of their rides.

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Nico Nets Hendo Healthy Haul Over Hurdles

Nicky Henderson’s main man, Nico de Boinville, has been the jockey to follow over hurdles at Newbury over the last five seasons, recording a £36.30 profit (from £1 stakes to SP) from 14 winners and a best-in-class 65% run-to-form rate, from 55 rides. He rides Califet en Vol in the 1.40, who’s reverting to the smaller obstacles over which he was so promising – beaten only by Stayers’ Hurdle ante-post favourite the New Lion amid three starts over middle distances. At the time of writing, he’s widely available at 14/1 to carry on where he left off over hurdles.

Multiple Reasons To Believe In Bellamy

Tom Bellamy is another with a great record over hurdles at Newbury, his jockey dashboard showing he particularly excels in 2 mile races – making his ride in the 2.20, White Noise, look even more interesting. 1lb off the top of Timeform ratings and carrying their ‘Horse For Course’ and ‘Horse In Focus’ flags, the report for the course winner’s return this month mentioned her “shaping well for a long way but leaving the impression she’d come on for the run”. She’s available at 14/1 with Betfair at the time of writing, beckoning each-way support.

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Chasing Pack Can’t Keep Up With The Jones

Of those with rides over fences at Newbury, Ben Jones is the standout talent, 10 wins and 10 more places from 28 rides and a 73% run-to-form rate, over the last five seasons. Of his two chase rides on Saturday: Leader In The Park’s Timeform ‘squiggle’ shows he’s not so reliable as current odds as short as 7/2 for the 18-strong 1.10 imply, whereas The Jukebox Kid could surprise at few at big prices in the big one.

Back Kid To Come Of Age In Gold Cup, With Extra Place Bookmaker Offers

Already rated second best on existing form, The Jukebox Kid’s Timeform ‘p’ denotes expected improvement under more suitable circumstances, and the in-form Ben Pauling yard are looking to get their charge’s progress back on track, having given him a spin over hurdles earlier this month to blow away the cobwebs. After all, the fact he was sent over for this year’s Irish National shows their confidence in his ability, even if he was let down by his jumping on the day. 14/1 at present, and with Betfair offering five places, he’s another eye-catching each-way proposition.

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Champ To Inspire Pleasing Result

While not quite at Ben Jones’s level, Sean Bowen’s chase record at Newbury still safely betters most others’. And with stats showing the champion jump jockey makes his biggest impact over shorter trips, Pleasington could be the value selection in the last, widely available at 12s at the time of writing. Despite the horse’s poor record whenever attempting 2½ miles, the drop back in trip, fitting of cheek pieces and/or a wind op provoked a win on his last start. He retains the headgear this weekend, back at a course and distance he ran well at last season “despite plainly being unsuited by the emphasis on speed” (Bowen in the saddle for both that and his last win) – which augurs well given the much larger field, here.

Get Horse Racing Free Bets With The Betfair Sign-Up Offer

With Betfair’s bet £20 get £60 offer, you’re all set for a brilliant day’s racing – not least with extra places on offer at Newbury with their Sportsbook. If you’re a new customer, get your qualifying stake down early – your free bet tokens arrive when that bet settles – and work your way through the ITV cards (18+, T&Cs apply).