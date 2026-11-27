After they met last weekend in Round Six of the Nations Championship, Finals Weekend brings round two of England vs New Zealand, the two teams fighting for third place overall. Get our preview of Saturday’s 4:40pm kick-off, tips, plus a special Betfair sign-up offer.

Going into England vs New Zealand last week, a repeat the following weekend seemed less than likely. Not because recently rampant England weren’t deemed good enough to win that game, but because there were multiple ways for the All Blacks to make the Grand Final, with or without a win at Twickenham, while England’s chances of doing so were slim. As it turned out, just one losing bonus point would have been enough to send New Zealand to the final. It was, however, not to be.

Now, having both finished runners-up in their respective hemisphere groupings, the two sides are coming at the fixture from completely different trajectories.

England – having chalked up record-breaking scorelines against Australia, Japan and then the All Blacks – are a team on the up, now aiming to beat New Zealand on three consecutive occasions, for the first time ever. Meanwhile, last week’s 37-12 trouncing has seen the Kiwis go from probable finalists to an outfit fighting to save a poor year, in the space of a few days. In fact, a sixth loss on Saturday would bring the All Blacks to their highest number of defeats in a calendar year since 1949.

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What Happened Last Weekend?

England’s 25-point margin of victory in Round Six smashed their previous record against New Zealand (17 points in a 38-21 win in 2012), while five tries was also a best ever tally for England in the fixture. But how did that come about? Let’s take a look at the key stats:

England won the collisions, with 13 line breaks to New Zealand’s three, 191 post-contact metres to 76, and 174 carries to 109.

They also had 65% of possession and 74% of territory, the floundering Kiwis conceding 16 turnovers to England’s nine.

The lineout went the way of the English too, winning 10 of 11 to New Zealand’s 8 of 12.

A brilliant Ben Earl was man of the match at number eight, with 33 carries (in which he took the ball more than twice as far as any other player), eight defenders beaten, two line breaks and a try.

Can It Change This Saturday?

England have since been boosted by the return of Tommy Freeman on the wing, and Steve Borthwick makes four other changes for the sake of building experience in the squad – though Freddie Steward, Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie hardly represent a weakened line-up. 22-year-old back row Greg Fisilau is also given the chance to show more of what he can do, promoted to the starting XV over Ben Curry after three impressive performances from the bench.

New Zealand meanwhile fielded most of their big guns last week, and with injuries piling up at the end of a long season (four of last week’s starting lineup have now been ruled out as injured), they have little reason to believe this squad might be stronger.

The real question might be this: will England be less motivated than they were last week? The answer: not necessarily. Having entered this tournament off the back of their poorest ever performance in the Six Nations, and with last week’s Grand Final hopes resting on France failing to get a bonus-point win against Argentina, at no point have England ever really expected to be winning it. So a bronze medal, a series of record-breaking results and a newly formidable reputation – with world ranking to suit – would be quite the haul.

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Rugby Tips For England vs New Zealand

Going into this fixture last week, England were outsiders at around 11/10, with the All Blacks at 4/5. This week it’s all change, England installed as 2/5 favourites and New Zealand out to 2/1. A conservative, defence-heavy Kiwi performance designed to stifle England would make little sense under the circumstances, even if it didn’t go totally against their DNA, so they’ll be forced to try to outplay an opponent who ran riot last week with the more confidence, the fewer notable absences, the less to lose and the superior motivation – and there’s precious little evidence to suggest any of those things have changed.

Yes, this is still the All Blacks we’re talking about, and a few bad results don’t suddenly make them a bad team – but with these two sides in the form they’re in right now, a win of any kind for New Zealand (barring multiple England cards) would still represent an unexpected turnaround for them. With only a bare week to lick their wounds, you’d be hard-pressed to say this wasn’t a case of them leaping up out of the frying pan, and… straight back into the same one.

With all that said, current Betfair odds of 5/6 for England to win with -6.5 points on the 2-way handicap might still undersell their chances of another comfortable win, allowing for a margin 18 points smaller than last week – despite them looking, if anything, even more dangerous.

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